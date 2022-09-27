ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

LeBron James is now a Major League Pickleball owner

Former Cavs champ LeBron James has joined with former teammate Kevin Love and former championship opponent Draymond Green to form a new professional pickleball ownership group. The new Major League Pickleball group includes LRMR Ventures, the Akron office of James and entrepreneur Maverick Carter; Love; Green; investment firm SC Holdings; SpringHill Company CMO Paul Rivera; and Relevant Sports Group co-owner and CEO Daniel Sillman.
CLEVELAND, OH
Despite late-offseason tumult, ESPN projects the Boston Celtics as the East's top seed in 2022-23

The Boston Celtics are projected to win 53.9 games this season according to ESPN’s Kevin Pelton’s statistical projections (check out the full article for his methodology). Good enough for the best record in the NBA’s Eastern Conference Standings for the 2022-23 season, it should be noted this modeling of course does not take into account the impact of head coach Ime Udoka’s suspension.
BOSTON, MA

