The Boston Celtics are projected to win 53.9 games this season according to ESPN’s Kevin Pelton’s statistical projections (check out the full article for his methodology). Good enough for the best record in the NBA’s Eastern Conference Standings for the 2022-23 season, it should be noted this modeling of course does not take into account the impact of head coach Ime Udoka’s suspension.

