Ferrari SP51 is new one-off V-12 roadster

Ferrari on Wednesday revealed the SP51, its latest one-off car developed under the Special Projects program. Ordered by a Ferrari collector in Taiwan, the car is based on the 812 GTS and looks absolutely stunning, helped in part by its unique shade of red known as Rosso Passionale, which has been applied in three layers.
