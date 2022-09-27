Read full article on original website
June Walker
June Faye Walker, 81, went to be with the Lord, 11:13 am, Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at OSF St. Anthony Health Center. Born June 2, 1941 in East Alton, she was the daughter of Denver Lee, Sr. and Lou Ida (Cunningham) Hardesty. She married Clarence Lee Walker, Jr. who preceded...
Joshua Madison
Joshua James Madison, 47, passed away suddenly on September 25, 2022 at his home. He was born on July 23, 1975 in Alton to Gary & Connie (Alexander) Madison. He was a handyman and he would give the shirt off his back to anyone. He loved to tinker with lawn mowers, his truck, and loved video games. His family was his world and he loved spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his children: Elizabeth Madison of Panama and Scott (Kaylee) Hewlett of Alton; his grandchildren: Jessie, Nicole, and Skarlett all of Alton; and his siblings: Kim Henderson and Michelle Madison both of Harrisonburg, Louisiana. Joshua was preceded in death by his parents, his soulmate: Valerie Millar, uncles: Mylo and John Madison, his aunt: Shirley Madison, and mother-in-law & father-in-law: Linda & William Hewlett. A visitation will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022 from 2:00 pm -4:00 pm at Alexander Funeral Home in Jerseyville. A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 4:00 pm at Alexander Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Pastor Clyde Shaw will be officiating the service. A burial will be held on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Hardin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the funeral home.
Robert Anderson
Robert E. Anderson, 92 of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on September 27, 2022 at St. Joseph Hospital, Highland, Illinois. He was born April 12, 1930 to Delbert and Ruby (Houston) Anderson in Anniston, Missouri. On January 15, 1952 he married Isabel M. Hart and they shared 68 years of marriage before her passing in 2020.
Harold Edelen Jr.
Harold Edelen, Jr., 63 died at 1:22 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Jersey Community Hospital. He was born February 10, 1959 in Alton the son of the late Harold and Mary Ann (Calvey) Edelen, Sr. He worked as a carpenter for several construction companies, and he enjoyed fishing. On September 5, 1987 at St. Mary’s in Alton he married Mary Dixon, and she survives. Also surviving are one daughter, Renee Fleming (Sam) of Alton, one son Brian Edelen of Alton, one grandson, Harrison Fleming and one sister, Lydia Edelen of Alton. No services are scheduled. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Marvin Fitzpatrick
Marvin "Rick" Fitzpatrick, 75, of Edwardsville and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 11:30 a.m on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Addington Place of Edwardsville. Born March 9, 1947 in St. Louis, Missouri, he was a son of the late Marvin Lowell and Enid Bernice (Rickard) Fitzpatrick. He married Mary Lou (Hubert) Fitzpatrick on October 16, 1982 in Granite City and she survives. He retired in 2010 from 39 years of automotive sales with Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep dealerships. Rick loved a good game of poker, was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, enjoyed photography, cherished his cats and enjoyed many years of traveling with his wife and enjoyed taking in many hot air balloon festivals. He cherished is family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Laura and Darin Halter of Benton, Missouri and Megan Allen of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; a stepdaughter, Lori Schultz of Granite City; four grandchildren, Joshua Halter, Andrew Halter, Caitlyn Allen and Janis Allen; two step grandchildren and spouses, Kaitlyn and Bobby Kelley and Maddie and Josh Nelson; a step great granddaughter, Harper Kelley; a brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Alice Fitzpatrick of Ft. Meyers, Florida; other extended family and friends. In honor of his wishes, cremation will be accorded and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the William BeDell Achievement Resource Center, 400 S. Main Street, Wood River, IL 62095. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com.
Mary Kay LaHue
Mary Kay LaHue, 78, died at 8:10 a.m. on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at her home in Dow. Born July 10, 1944 in Alton, she was the daughter of Lester G. and Bertha R (Hoppman) Doerr. Mrs. LaHue retired as a teller for First National Bank of Aton. On January 22, 1966 she married Richard L. LaHue in Alton. He survives. Also surviving are two sons, Chris LaHue (Virna) of Dow, and Gary LaHue (Sue) of California, four grandchildren, Dalton LaHue, Dylan LaHue, Tiffany Ramirez (Peter), Mariah LaHue, a brother, Bob Doerr (Judy) of Godfrey, a sister, Patty Ford of Alton, nephews and nieces Jarrett Ford of Alton, Blake Doerr (Tony) of Las Vegas, Nevada, Dawn Edelen of Alton, and Jayme Sutton (Josh) of St. Charles, MO, who was the daughter she never had. She is also survived by great grandchildren, Trinity and Caleb, and great nephews and niece Jake, Eli, Brady, Luke, and Laney.
Community basketball event Saturday in Alton
Mayor David Goins and the local Stop the Violence group Bridging the Gap is hosting a day full of basketball, bounce houses, games, raffles, and food on Saturday. Mayor’s Basketball will be held from 1-5pm at James Killion Park, and the head of the organization says the entire community is invited to participate.
Candidate Forum Oct 18 at Alton YWCA
One of the first chances to hear from candidates and potentially ask questions of them is coming up in a few weeks. The YWCA Southwestern Illinois in Alton is hosting a candidate forum on October 18, It will be held at in the organization’s Gymnasium on 3rd Street from 7-9pm.
Godfrey’s Haunted Maze starts Saturday
The 2022 Great Godfrey Maze has been in operation for a couple of weeks, and this Saturday marks the start of its most popular offering – the Haunted Maze. Located at Glazebrook Park, the maze has been a fixture of fall in Godfrey for decades, and the head of the Park & Recreation Department says he’s looking forward to the month of October.
Vintage Voices - 2022
Your browser does not support the audio element. Kerry Miller and Gail Drillinger share details about the 21st season of Vintage Voices at the Alton City Cemetery.
Judge acquits Alton man in fatal shooting
A Madison County judge has acquitted an Alton man in connection with a fatal shooting at his home in February 2021. 46-year-old Arvin Freeman had been charged with first degree murder and unlawful discharge of a firearm, but the judge ruled on Monday that Freeman was defending his home when he shot 30-year-old Robert Woods.
Former Grafton mayor honored by city and MRCTI
Former Grafton Mayor Tom Thompson has received recognition as one of the driving forces behind an organization that advocates for cities and towns up and down the Mississippi River. Thompson was one of the founders of the MRCTI – the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative – and was a special guest at the recent Grafton City Council meeting.
Letter to the Editor
The early days of fall are here. That means cooler weather, the grass is no longer growing a foot a week, and leaves will soon be changing to beautiful colors before falling to the ground. Unfortunately, it also means we see political candidate’s signs everywhere, on private property AND on public rights- of-way. The last mayoral election was the worst in my memory, one candidate had their signs everywhere except on top of stop signs. This year’s candidates are making a run at that record. Having been a political candidate more than once, I ALWAYS asked the property owner for permission to place my sign in their yard or place of business. Believe me, it was tempting to place it on a corner lot, but I wanted to do the right thing, plus by law, illegally placed signs can be confiscated, as they should be, and those signs are not cheap. I know the candidates themselves are not the ones placing the signs where they should not be located, but come on, talk to your people, and make them aware of the rules. There is enough trash in Alton without having to look at your signs on PUBLIC property, many are placed within a mere feet of street signs. I always look forward to election time, but now cannot wait for it to be over. Candidates, do the right thing, ASK for permission to put them on private property, and as far as public property and rights-of way…do not even bother to ask, the answer is NO!
Grafton secures IDOT Regional Ferry Study grant
The effort to move toward year-round ferry service between Grafton and St. Charles County in Missouri has received a big boost. The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that $210,000 has been included in the 2023 Statewide Planning & Research Program to conduct a study of the ferry systems in Grafton / Calhoun Region.
Businesses eyeing Godfrey Road locations
It’s taken several months, but a gourmet coffee shop originally proposed for an intersection along Godfrey Road in Godfrey is preparing to move into a new location. Scooter’s Coffee has built a handful of locations in the area, and now appears poised to continue its expansion near the Godfrey MotoMart.
UPDATE: Suspect in custody following manhunt
A Jerseyville man wanted by area police on multiple warrants has been taken into custody. 26-year-old Devin Alan Krueger was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal Service according to information released by the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office. He had been wanted on felony warrants out of Macoupin, Madison, Jersey, and Greene Counties, and also wanted for questioning on several residential burglaries and possessing a stolen vehicle.
Alton Committee of the Whole defeats gaming licensing resolution
Earlier this year the Alton City Council capped the number of video gaming licenses after giving what was billed as the last two to Schwegel’s Market and The Conservatory. Since then, several business owners have come to the council asking them to reconsider, claiming they already had plans rolling at the time of the cutoff. Aldermen are taking another look at the prospect.
Illinois’ 13th Congressional District candidates support capping insulin prices
Of the various issues contrasting the Republican and Democrat looking to be the next representative for the 13th Congressional District, they agree on capping insulin prices. After Illinois lost a seat in Congress because of continued population decline, the newly drawn 13th Congressional District wraps in rural areas with some of the Metro East St. Louis area, parts of Springfield, Decatur and Champaign/Urbana.
Alton takes another step forward for solar array project
The City of Alton discussions with Ameresco to build a large solar array at the site of the former landfill on Alby Street has taken another step forward. First announced in March of 2021, the project has been on hold, but the Alton City Council Wednesday approved a special use permit and changed the zoning to allow such a system to be built at the site.
Cruise ship visits show economic promise, downtown hotel discussed
Cruise ships will continue to dock in Alton for the foreseeable future, and the head of the local tourism bureau says there is plenty of potential for these cruises to generate more money for the city. Viking Cruises are the newest player on the Alton riverfront, and a recent conversation with its management brought back to light the desire for lodging close to the river.
