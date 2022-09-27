Read full article on original website
abc12.com
General Motors Heritage Center moving to Grand Blanc Township office building
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - General Motors' collection of 600 old cars and trucks is moving closer to the company's birthplace. GM announced Thursday that it will move the Heritage Center to the former Customer Care and After Sales headquarters in Grand Blanc Township. The office building near I-475 and Hill Road will be repurposed as a showplace for GM's history.
Traditional all-brick home in ‘desirable subdivision’ hits Saginaw market for $429,900
SAGINAW TWP, MI — A traditional all-brick split ranch with high-end finishes is for sale in Saginaw County’s Autumn Ridge subdivision. The home, located at 4087 Autumn Ridge and listed for $429,900, is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes of various styles and prices from across the state are showcased every Wednesday.
Crain's Detroit Business
State approves $25.5 million in pandemic relief funds for Nexteer jobs in Saginaw
Nexteer Automotive Corp. will get $25.5 million in COVID-19 relief funding and $2.3 million in tax breaks to keep 1,100 jobs in Buena Vista Township. The funds were approved Tuesday by the Michigan Economic Development Corp.'s Michigan Strategic Fund. The incentives are intended to sway the Auburn Hills-based auto supplier to invest up to $312 million over the next 10 years to prepare its plant for electric vehicle production while maintaining its gas engine business, according to an MEDC briefing memo.
abc12.com
Plans for new Flint State Park up for discussion next week
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Officials developing the new Flint State Park are ready to show off conceptual plans for the public to discuss next week. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is planning an open house from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Mott Park Clubhouse on Nolen Drive to release the first plans for the 104th state park.
Two affordable Michigan cities make national ‘hottest housing market’ list
The cheapest markets in the nation are heating up, according to Realtor.com’s Hottest Housing Markets. Two Michigan cities landed in the top 20 for housing markets gaining interest among buyers. Monroe came in at No. 7 and Saginaw snuck in at No. 19.
abc12.com
Clinic works to restore drivers licenses in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Without a driver's license - getting to work, transporting kids and even getting groceries can be a challenge. But a clinic in Saginaw aimed to restore suspended driver's licenses for people with certain tickets and non-moving violations. New state laws have lifted suspensions for over 150,000...
abc12.com
Mackinac Bridge Authority opposes effort to let farm equipment cross
MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Mackinac Bridge Authority has come out against a bill that would allow farmers to drive their equipment across the bridge between Michigan's two peninsulas. Senate Bills 1014 and 1078 would change Michigan's vehicle codes to allow farm equipment on the Mackinac Bridge. Farmers currently...
radioresultsnetwork.com
New Toll System Implemented At Sault International Bridge, Blue Water Bridge
The agencies in charge of two international bridge crossings on the Ontario-Michigan border cut the ribbons on a new tolling system today. Under a $9.3 million contract, the previous toll systems at the Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge (connecting Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, with Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario) and the Blue Water Bridge (connecting Port Huron, Michigan, to Point Edward, Ontario) have been modernized.
abc12.com
Michigan auto insurance catastrophic claims fee increases 42%
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The annual auto insurance assessment from the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association will increase for policies renewing after July 1, 2023. The association approved a 42% increase in its assessment for drivers who select unlimited personal injury protection. That rate will increase from $86 per year to $122 next summer.
Detroit News
Tudor Dixon criticizes using taxpayer funds to lure battery plant project to Big Rapids
Lansing — Republican nominee for governor Tudor Dixon spoke out Tuesday night against using taxpayer funds to lure a Chinese battery parts company that hopes to create 2,350 jobs in northern Michigan. Dixon, a political commentator and businesswoman from Norton Shores, announced her stance in a video posted on...
WNEM
My-ID Program coming to Bay Co. in October
BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The My-ID Program is coming to Bay County beginning in October, according to the Bay County Department on Aging. Bay County residents 60 and older may register for the program with the Department on Aging. If registered, they can be identified through either scanning a QR code on the back of a bracelet or by calling 911 Central Dispatch and giving the ID and pin number. With that information, authorities are able to get in touch with an emergency contact to bring your loved one home without an unnecessary trip to the emergency room.
Addressing troubled housing, Saginaw council OK’s largest stimulus expenditures yet
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw will spend $11.6 million of its $52 million in American Rescue Plan Act federal stimulus funds on four initiatives aimed at revitalizing the city’s housing stock. The Saginaw City Council approved the measures during a special meeting Monday, Sept. 26, when members debated how...
abc12.com
Flint hosts workshop about becoming more bicycle friendly
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint is one of four cities in the U.S. to host a bicycle friendly workshop. The League of American Bicyclists says the goal is to improve the experience of cycling in cities' transportation systems. Participants in Wednesday's workshop looked at how Flint can improve its trails and bring diversity to the current group of cyclists.
abc12.com
A beer shortage could be brewing...but why?
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Americans have faced a shortage of toilet paper and baby formula over the past couple years. But now, is there a beer shortage brewing? A lack of carbon dioxide could be the next supply chain issue facing the U.S. Beer prices are up 5% this...
1 Died, 1 Injured In A Fatal Crash In Flint Township (Flint Township, MI)
Flint Township Police responded to a fatal crash that claimed a life and severely injured another. The crash happened on southbound I-75 at Corunna road at 4:45 p.m. The 24-year-old victim was identified as Katarena Nichole Wheat, who [..]
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Chinese EV battery maker plans to build plant in West Michigan
A Chinese electric vehicle battery maker wants to build a multibillion-dollar plant in West Michigan, officials confirmed Wednesday, saying an announcement is expected within days. The yet-to-be-constructed factory would be located near Big Rapids, about 50 miles north of Grand Rapids. The Detroit News first reported the plan late Tuesday....
One-time rebate worth $300 available for thousands of Americans – are you eligible?
THOUSANDS of Americans will get a $300 rebate this year. People who live in Flint, Michigan will see the extra money coming back to them after the city council approved the measure this week after months of debate. The measure will utilize $8.6million in federal money allocated to the city...
wsgw.com
“Sweet Treat Bake-Off”, presented by Michigan Sugar Company, The Maytag Store in Saginaw, and WSGW
IN CELEBRATION OF THE INAGURAL “NATIONAL REAL SUGAR DAY” ON FRIDAY OCTOBER 14, MICHIGAN SUGAR COMPANY, THE MAYTAG STORE IN SAGINAW, AND WSGW ARE HOSTING THE “SWEET TREAT BAKE-OFF”. IT’S A BAKING COMPETITION CHALLENGING PARTICIPANTS TO CREATE A SWEET TREAT USING SOME TYPE OF PIONEER SUGAR!...
Michigan election worker charged for ‘incredibly alarming’ incident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – An election worker in the Grand Rapids area was charged with two crimes after a witness reported seeing him place a USB flash drive into an electronic poll book at the close of the Aug. 2 primary. Authorities say the incident had no impact on election results in a Gaines […]
Heavy police presence on Britten Ave. in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There are several members of law enforcement in the 700 and 800 blocks of Britten Avenue in Lansing. Neighbors on the scene tell us police have surrounded a home and are trying to get someone out. The Michigan State Police, Homeland Security, and the Lansing Police Department are all on the […]
