Saginaw County, MI

abc12.com

General Motors Heritage Center moving to Grand Blanc Township office building

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - General Motors' collection of 600 old cars and trucks is moving closer to the company's birthplace. GM announced Thursday that it will move the Heritage Center to the former Customer Care and After Sales headquarters in Grand Blanc Township. The office building near I-475 and Hill Road will be repurposed as a showplace for GM's history.
GRAND BLANC, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

State approves $25.5 million in pandemic relief funds for Nexteer jobs in Saginaw

Nexteer Automotive Corp. will get $25.5 million in COVID-19 relief funding and $2.3 million in tax breaks to keep 1,100 jobs in Buena Vista Township. The funds were approved Tuesday by the Michigan Economic Development Corp.'s Michigan Strategic Fund. The incentives are intended to sway the Auburn Hills-based auto supplier to invest up to $312 million over the next 10 years to prepare its plant for electric vehicle production while maintaining its gas engine business, according to an MEDC briefing memo.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Plans for new Flint State Park up for discussion next week

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Officials developing the new Flint State Park are ready to show off conceptual plans for the public to discuss next week. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is planning an open house from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Mott Park Clubhouse on Nolen Drive to release the first plans for the 104th state park.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Clinic works to restore drivers licenses in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Without a driver's license - getting to work, transporting kids and even getting groceries can be a challenge. But a clinic in Saginaw aimed to restore suspended driver's licenses for people with certain tickets and non-moving violations. New state laws have lifted suspensions for over 150,000...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Mackinac Bridge Authority opposes effort to let farm equipment cross

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Mackinac Bridge Authority has come out against a bill that would allow farmers to drive their equipment across the bridge between Michigan's two peninsulas. Senate Bills 1014 and 1078 would change Michigan's vehicle codes to allow farm equipment on the Mackinac Bridge. Farmers currently...
MACKINAW CITY, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

New Toll System Implemented At Sault International Bridge, Blue Water Bridge

The agencies in charge of two international bridge crossings on the Ontario-Michigan border cut the ribbons on a new tolling system today. Under a $9.3 million contract, the previous toll systems at the Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge (connecting Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, with Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario) and the Blue Water Bridge (connecting Port Huron, Michigan, to Point Edward, Ontario) have been modernized.
PORT HURON, MI
abc12.com

Michigan auto insurance catastrophic claims fee increases 42%

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The annual auto insurance assessment from the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association will increase for policies renewing after July 1, 2023. The association approved a 42% increase in its assessment for drivers who select unlimited personal injury protection. That rate will increase from $86 per year to $122 next summer.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

My-ID Program coming to Bay Co. in October

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The My-ID Program is coming to Bay County beginning in October, according to the Bay County Department on Aging. Bay County residents 60 and older may register for the program with the Department on Aging. If registered, they can be identified through either scanning a QR code on the back of a bracelet or by calling 911 Central Dispatch and giving the ID and pin number. With that information, authorities are able to get in touch with an emergency contact to bring your loved one home without an unnecessary trip to the emergency room.
BAY COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Flint hosts workshop about becoming more bicycle friendly

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint is one of four cities in the U.S. to host a bicycle friendly workshop. The League of American Bicyclists says the goal is to improve the experience of cycling in cities' transportation systems. Participants in Wednesday's workshop looked at how Flint can improve its trails and bring diversity to the current group of cyclists.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

A beer shortage could be brewing...but why?

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Americans have faced a shortage of toilet paper and baby formula over the past couple years. But now, is there a beer shortage brewing? A lack of carbon dioxide could be the next supply chain issue facing the U.S. Beer prices are up 5% this...
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Chinese EV battery maker plans to build plant in West Michigan

A Chinese electric vehicle battery maker wants to build a multibillion-dollar plant in West Michigan, officials confirmed Wednesday, saying an announcement is expected within days. The yet-to-be-constructed factory would be located near Big Rapids, about 50 miles north of Grand Rapids. The Detroit News first reported the plan late Tuesday....
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Heavy police presence on Britten Ave. in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There are several members of law enforcement in the 700 and 800 blocks of Britten Avenue in Lansing. Neighbors on the scene tell us police have surrounded a home and are trying to get someone out. The Michigan State Police, Homeland Security, and the Lansing Police Department are all on the […]
LANSING, MI

