Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
First Responders Recognized For Delivering Healthy Baby Boy In Glen CarbonMetro East Star Online NewspaperGlen Carbon, IL
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
How to Avoid Crime in St. LouisTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
Related
advantagenews.com
Harold Berghoff
Harold F. Berghoff, 86, died at 7:19 p.m. Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born March 6, 1936 in Alton, he was the son of Clarence Sylvester and Thelma Grace (Muffley)Berghoff. Mr. Berghoff served in the U.S. Army and was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. He retired as a salesman for Sysco in St. Charles, MO. On September 6, 1958 he married the former Mary E. Fitzgibbons in Brighton, IL. She survives. Also surviving are five daughters, Theresa Trapp (Ken) of St. Peters, MO, Donna Fox (Kip) of Arlington, TX, Carolyn Lahr (Matt) of Broken Arrow, OK, Janelle Berghoff of San Diego, CA, and Angela Koehler (Jay) of Ft. Collins, CO, and two sons, Daniel Berghoff (Stephanie) of Chesterfield, MO, and David Berghoff (Lisa) of Defiance, MO; sixteen grandchildren, Sean Trapp, Jaclyn Pitcher (Zach), Brad Trapp (Nicole), Brittany Yates (Jeremy), Tyler Eberlin, Tara Fox-Snellenbarger (Aaron), Kyle Fox (Dean Chapman), Jen Fox Goodman (Bill), Katrina Lahr, Martina Lahr, Kristen Banks (Tim), Eric Berghoff, Courtney Berghoff, Ashley Berghoff, Cassidy Berghoff, and Simone Cho; six great grandchildren, Dayton Yates, Scout Yates, Charlotte Pitcher, Oliver Pitcher, Bentley Banks, and Grayson Lahr. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers, Bill, Ed, Allen, Bob, Leonard “Cork”, and Carl. Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 3, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Alton. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton with full military honors. Memorials may be made to St. Ambrose Catholic Church, the American Kidney Foundation or the Alzheimer’s Association. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
advantagenews.com
Gary L. Poe
Born November 11 1945 in Alton, he was the son of David "Marvin" and Florence (Rathgeb) Poe. A U.S. Army veteran, Gary had worked for Clark Oil for 46 years retiring in Operations Management in 2015. On December 21, 1965 in Alton, he married Sandra Turley. She survives. Surviving also...
advantagenews.com
Marvin Fitzpatrick
Marvin "Rick" Fitzpatrick, 75, of Edwardsville and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 11:30 a.m on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Addington Place of Edwardsville. Born March 9, 1947 in St. Louis, Missouri, he was a son of the late Marvin Lowell and Enid Bernice (Rickard) Fitzpatrick. He married Mary Lou (Hubert) Fitzpatrick on October 16, 1982 in Granite City and she survives. He retired in 2010 from 39 years of automotive sales with Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep dealerships. Rick loved a good game of poker, was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, enjoyed photography, cherished his cats and enjoyed many years of traveling with his wife and enjoyed taking in many hot air balloon festivals. He cherished is family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Laura and Darin Halter of Benton, Missouri and Megan Allen of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; a stepdaughter, Lori Schultz of Granite City; four grandchildren, Joshua Halter, Andrew Halter, Caitlyn Allen and Janis Allen; two step grandchildren and spouses, Kaitlyn and Bobby Kelley and Maddie and Josh Nelson; a step great granddaughter, Harper Kelley; a brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Alice Fitzpatrick of Ft. Meyers, Florida; other extended family and friends. In honor of his wishes, cremation will be accorded and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the William BeDell Achievement Resource Center, 400 S. Main Street, Wood River, IL 62095. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com.
advantagenews.com
Robert Anderson
Robert E. Anderson, 92 of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on September 27, 2022 at St. Joseph Hospital, Highland, Illinois. He was born April 12, 1930 to Delbert and Ruby (Houston) Anderson in Anniston, Missouri. On January 15, 1952 he married Isabel M. Hart and they shared 68 years of marriage before her passing in 2020.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
advantagenews.com
June Walker
June Faye Walker, 81, went to be with the Lord, 11:13 am, Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at OSF St. Anthony Health Center. Born June 2, 1941 in East Alton, she was the daughter of Denver Lee, Sr. and Lou Ida (Cunningham) Hardesty. She married Clarence Lee Walker, Jr. who preceded...
advantagenews.com
Leonardo Cervantes
Leonardo Cervantes, 77, died at 9:13 a.m., Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at his home in Jerseyville, surrounded by the love of his family. He was born in Joliet, Illinois on July 3, 1945, one of seven children born to the late Primitivo and Jessie (Gusman) Cervantes. Leonardo graduated with the...
advantagenews.com
Michelle Beckham
Michelle “Mickey” A. Beckham, 65, of Wood River, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, with her family and loved ones by her side. She was born on June 6, 1957, in Alton, IL, the daughter of Henry D. and Antoinetta (Catalano) Fritz. Mickey was of the Catholic...
advantagenews.com
Joshua Madison
Joshua James Madison, 47, passed away suddenly on September 25, 2022 at his home. He was born on July 23, 1975 in Alton to Gary & Connie (Alexander) Madison. He was a handyman and he would give the shirt off his back to anyone. He loved to tinker with lawn mowers, his truck, and loved video games. His family was his world and he loved spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his children: Elizabeth Madison of Panama and Scott (Kaylee) Hewlett of Alton; his grandchildren: Jessie, Nicole, and Skarlett all of Alton; and his siblings: Kim Henderson and Michelle Madison both of Harrisonburg, Louisiana. Joshua was preceded in death by his parents, his soulmate: Valerie Millar, uncles: Mylo and John Madison, his aunt: Shirley Madison, and mother-in-law & father-in-law: Linda & William Hewlett. A visitation will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022 from 2:00 pm -4:00 pm at Alexander Funeral Home in Jerseyville. A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 4:00 pm at Alexander Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Pastor Clyde Shaw will be officiating the service. A burial will be held on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Hardin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the funeral home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
advantagenews.com
Grafton secures IDOT Regional Ferry Study grant
The effort to move toward year-round ferry service between Grafton and St. Charles County in Missouri has received a big boost. The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that $210,000 has been included in the 2023 Statewide Planning & Research Program to conduct a study of the ferry systems in Grafton / Calhoun Region.
advantagenews.com
Margie Snelson
Margie Lorene Snelson, 77, passed away 6:30 am, Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born October 14, 1944 in Wood River, she was the daughter of Corty Lee and Ruth (Williams) Moss. She was married to Melvin "Bud" Snelson for 25 years before his death. Surviving are a...
advantagenews.com
Community basketball event Saturday in Alton
Mayor David Goins and the local Stop the Violence group Bridging the Gap is hosting a day full of basketball, bounce houses, games, raffles, and food on Saturday. Mayor’s Basketball will be held from 1-5pm at James Killion Park, and the head of the organization says the entire community is invited to participate.
advantagenews.com
Harold Edelen Jr.
Harold Edelen, Jr., 63 died at 1:22 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Jersey Community Hospital. He was born February 10, 1959 in Alton the son of the late Harold and Mary Ann (Calvey) Edelen, Sr. He worked as a carpenter for several construction companies, and he enjoyed fishing. On September 5, 1987 at St. Mary’s in Alton he married Mary Dixon, and she survives. Also surviving are one daughter, Renee Fleming (Sam) of Alton, one son Brian Edelen of Alton, one grandson, Harrison Fleming and one sister, Lydia Edelen of Alton. No services are scheduled. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
advantagenews.com
Candidate Forum Oct 18 at Alton YWCA
One of the first chances to hear from candidates and potentially ask questions of them is coming up in a few weeks. The YWCA Southwestern Illinois in Alton is hosting a candidate forum on October 18, It will be held at in the organization’s Gymnasium on 3rd Street from 7-9pm.
advantagenews.com
Vintage Voices - 2022
Your browser does not support the audio element. Kerry Miller and Gail Drillinger share details about the 21st season of Vintage Voices at the Alton City Cemetery.
advantagenews.com
Businesses eyeing Godfrey Road locations
It’s taken several months, but a gourmet coffee shop originally proposed for an intersection along Godfrey Road in Godfrey is preparing to move into a new location. Scooter’s Coffee has built a handful of locations in the area, and now appears poised to continue its expansion near the Godfrey MotoMart.
advantagenews.com
Judge acquits Alton man in fatal shooting
A Madison County judge has acquitted an Alton man in connection with a fatal shooting at his home in February 2021. 46-year-old Arvin Freeman had been charged with first degree murder and unlawful discharge of a firearm, but the judge ruled on Monday that Freeman was defending his home when he shot 30-year-old Robert Woods.
advantagenews.com
Former Grafton mayor honored by city and MRCTI
Former Grafton Mayor Tom Thompson has received recognition as one of the driving forces behind an organization that advocates for cities and towns up and down the Mississippi River. Thompson was one of the founders of the MRCTI – the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative – and was a special guest at the recent Grafton City Council meeting.
advantagenews.com
L&C Invites Community to Soccer ‘Tailgate’ Event Friday, Saturday
GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College Athletics is inviting the community to enjoy two days of soccer and family fun on Friday and Saturday. The first-held Tailgate Weekend kicks off at 1 p.m. Friday at Tim Rooney Stadium on L&C’s Godfrey campus, as the Trailblazer men’s team hosts Lincoln Trail. The women follow at 3 p.m.
advantagenews.com
Cruise ship visits show economic promise, downtown hotel discussed
Cruise ships will continue to dock in Alton for the foreseeable future, and the head of the local tourism bureau says there is plenty of potential for these cruises to generate more money for the city. Viking Cruises are the newest player on the Alton riverfront, and a recent conversation with its management brought back to light the desire for lodging close to the river.
advantagenews.com
Alton Committee of the Whole defeats gaming licensing resolution
Earlier this year the Alton City Council capped the number of video gaming licenses after giving what was billed as the last two to Schwegel’s Market and The Conservatory. Since then, several business owners have come to the council asking them to reconsider, claiming they already had plans rolling at the time of the cutoff. Aldermen are taking another look at the prospect.
Comments / 0