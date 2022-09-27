YouTube Group 'Try Guys' Fire Ned Fulmer & He Admits To Cheating On His Wife Of 10 Years

Millennials (and even Gen-Z) content consumers grew up watching viral YouTube channels like BuzzFeed's popular series The Try Guys.

So, you can imagine the shock among long-term fans upon learning, on Tuesday, that not only did one of the Try Guys, Ned Fulmer, cheat on his wife but that he's now been let go by the group entirely.

In a statement published on their official Twitter account, The Try Guys confirmed that Fulmer will 'no longer' be working with them. The decision was made after 'a thorough internal review' and that they 'do not see a path forward' with the former member of their group.

Fulmer shortly verified the existence of a "consensual workplace relationship" in a statement of his own. He apologized for his actions and added that the "only thing that matters right now is [his] marriage and [his] children."

For those who may not be familiar with The Try Guys, it's a video property started by American media company BuzzFeed in 2018. The videos followed a group of four guys, who try new things in each episode. The group stayed together under the name The Try Guys despite leaving Buzzfeed in 2018.

The members — Keith Habersberger, Ned Fulmer, Zach Kornfeld and Eugene Lee Yang — became beloved figures on the internet in the years to come.

Recent rumours on Reddit, which have now been confirmed, alleged that Fulmer cheated on his long-term partner and wife, Ariel Fulmer, with whom he has two children. The couple tied the knot in 2012 before the birth of sons Wesley James and Finley.

As a result, The Try Guys have decided to sever ties with the once beloved "dad" of the show, Fulmer.

"We thank you for your support as we navigate this change," said their statement.

The chatter first began when fans noticed that Fulmer had been missing from the show's past three episodes and podcasts.

Not only did he skip recent Try Guys projects, but they also removed him from the show's intro, adding further fuel to the speculation.

Twitter user @camitwomeyy detailed recent events, including 'proof' that Fulmer had been given less (or no) footage in recent productions.

To make matters worse, he allegedly cheated with a much younger Try Guys producer named Alexandria Herring, who is also engaged to someone else.

Not long after Fulmer stopped appearing in The Try Guys content, they announced a temporary switch to a frequency of one new video a week, until the end of October.

But things hit the fan after videos and photos were leaked on Reddit, showing Fulmer and Herring making out at a New York club.

Reddit user hamilton390 posted the footage after claiming to see Fulmer with Herring. It was speculated in the comments that hamilton390 is Herring's fiancé, Will Thayer, and that he was supplied the media by a witness.

Thayer has since removed his pictures with Herring from his Instagram and no longer follows her.

The Reddit threads in question have also since been deleted. However, the videos and photos can still be found on the Twitter account @nedfulmerexpose.

How have fans reacted

Ever since the cheating claims gained momentum online, fans vented their sense of disbelief across various social media channels.

TikTok user, Kate Sarte aggregated material about the scandal, breaking down the turn of events. The video has garnered over 1.2 million views within less than 10 hours of being posted on the app.

Fulmer trended on Twitter as well, where Try Guys fans have not been holding back in expressing their feelings about the cheating scandal.

What follows are some of the more popular reactions:

One Twitter user also posted more 'photo evidence' of the nightclub incident.

Before being axed from the group, Fulmer had created an online persona of being a family man and even dubbed himself the father figure of the group. His Twitter bio, before being shown the exit by the group, even said, "official dad of the @tryguys."

What gives this situation an uglier appearance for Fulmer is that he often brought up his wife in The Try Guys' content —so much so that there are video compilations of him using the term "my wife" repeatedly in videos.