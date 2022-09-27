ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

YouTube Group 'Try Guys' Fire Ned Fulmer & He Admits To Cheating On His Wife Of 10 Years

By Sameen Chaudhry
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Swp4a_0iCPscC000

Millennials (and even Gen-Z) content consumers grew up watching viral YouTube channels like BuzzFeed's popular series The Try Guys.

So, you can imagine the shock among long-term fans upon learning, on Tuesday, that not only did one of the Try Guys, Ned Fulmer, cheat on his wife but that he's now been let go by the group entirely.

— The Try Guys (@The Try Guys) 1664303049

In a statement published on their official Twitter account, The Try Guys confirmed that Fulmer will 'no longer' be working with them. The decision was made after 'a thorough internal review' and that they 'do not see a path forward' with the former member of their group.

Fulmer shortly verified the existence of a "consensual workplace relationship" in a statement of his own. He apologized for his actions and added that the "only thing that matters right now is [his] marriage and [his] children."

For those who may not be familiar with The Try Guys, it's a video property started by American media company BuzzFeed in 2018. The videos followed a group of four guys, who try new things in each episode. The group stayed together under the name The Try Guys despite leaving Buzzfeed in 2018.

The members — Keith Habersberger, Ned Fulmer, Zach Kornfeld and Eugene Lee Yang — became beloved figures on the internet in the years to come.

Recent rumours on Reddit, which have now been confirmed, alleged that Fulmer cheated on his long-term partner and wife, Ariel Fulmer, with whom he has two children. The couple tied the knot in 2012 before the birth of sons Wesley James and Finley.

As a result, The Try Guys have decided to sever ties with the once beloved "dad" of the show, Fulmer.

"We thank you for your support as we navigate this change," said their statement.

The chatter first began when fans noticed that Fulmer had been missing from the show's past three episodes and podcasts.

Not only did he skip recent Try Guys projects, but they also removed him from the show's intro, adding further fuel to the speculation.

Twitter user @camitwomeyy detailed recent events, including 'proof' that Fulmer had been given less (or no) footage in recent productions.

To make matters worse, he allegedly cheated with a much younger Try Guys producer named Alexandria Herring, who is also engaged to someone else.

Not long after Fulmer stopped appearing in The Try Guys content, they announced a temporary switch to a frequency of one new video a week, until the end of October.

But things hit the fan after videos and photos were leaked on Reddit, showing Fulmer and Herring making out at a New York club.

Reddit user hamilton390 posted the footage after claiming to see Fulmer with Herring. It was speculated in the comments that hamilton390 is Herring's fiancé, Will Thayer, and that he was supplied the media by a witness.

Thayer has since removed his pictures with Herring from his Instagram and no longer follows her.

The Reddit threads in question have also since been deleted. However, the videos and photos can still be found on the Twitter account @nedfulmerexpose.

How have fans reacted

Ever since the cheating claims gained momentum online, fans vented their sense of disbelief across various social media channels.

TikTok user, Kate Sarte aggregated material about the scandal, breaking down the turn of events. The video has garnered over 1.2 million views within less than 10 hours of being posted on the app.

Fulmer trended on Twitter as well, where Try Guys fans have not been holding back in expressing their feelings about the cheating scandal.

What follows are some of the more popular reactions:

One Twitter user also posted more 'photo evidence' of the nightclub incident.

Before being axed from the group, Fulmer had created an online persona of being a family man and even dubbed himself the father figure of the group. His Twitter bio, before being shown the exit by the group, even said, "official dad of the @tryguys."

What gives this situation an uglier appearance for Fulmer is that he often brought up his wife in The Try Guys' content —so much so that there are video compilations of him using the term "my wife" repeatedly in videos.

Comments / 0

Related
Narcity USA

Taylor Frankie Paul’s Ex Tate Paul Disappeared From Instagram After Posting With A New Woman

TikTok star Taylor Frankie Paul's ex-husband Tate Paul has seemingly deactivated his Instagram account this week shortly after posting a selfie with a new woman. Tate's account has disappeared from the app following a story post posing with a blonde woman captioned "Illenium was lit." Illenium is an American DJ who is currently touring the U.S.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Narcity USA

A Dallas Uber Driver Is Viral For Taking A Married Man & His Mistress Back To His Wife's House

The Dallas-Fort Worth area was recently voted as the United States' most unfaithful city, and a viral TikTok displays one woman's remedy to another Dallasite's affair. A North Texas Uber driver who goes by the handle @perfectly_unbroken on TikTok posted a video Tuesday claiming that she ended a ride after she learned that she was transporting a cheating family man.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TheWrap

Alex Jones’ Ex-Wife Says His Onscreen Mania Is Not an Act: He’s Crazy Like Charles Manson (Video)

“As a human being, he is more unhinged and weirder and terrifying and threatening and looming and raging,” Kelly Jones says of the conspiracy theorist. Alex Jones’ ex-wife Kelly said that the over-the-top, frequently flipped-out persona you’ve seen onscreen in Alex Jones is not an act, that he’s even worse in real life and “kind of crazy like Charlie Charles Manson.”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Kornfeld
Person
Eugene Lee Yang
Person
Ned Fulmer
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes

According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Buzzfeed#Millennials#American
OK! Magazine

Joy Behar Reveals She Knows A Lot Of 'Secrets' About 'The View' After Starring On The Show For Decades

Joy Behar has gathered a lot of intel after being at The View for multiple decades. During a Q&A following a live taping on Thursday, September 8, the veteran talk show host revealed that she may consider penning a book about her time spent at the hit ABC show — though she does have some reservations about doing so.“I’ve been here since the beginning," an eyewitness revealed Behar, who was an original panelist during season one, told the crowd. "I know a lot of stuff and secrets.”NO PHONES, BATHROOM ESCORTS & DRESS CODES: WHAT'S IT LIKE TO BE AN AUDIENCE...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Meghan McCain Hits Back at Sherri Shepherd After She Shaded Her on Live TV

Meghan McCain is clapping back at Sherri Shepherd after the Sherri host named McCain as the only The View co-host she hadn't become close with on Watch What Happens Live. Speaking with WWHL host Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show Tuesday, the former conservative panelist made sure to address what she thought was a "mean, nasty" comment.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Former Fox News Anchor's New Talk Show on HBO Max Gets Premiere Date

Chris Wallace's talk show, Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, will premiere on HBO Max on Sept. 23 before debuting on CNN two days later, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show, which features interviewers with celebrities, CEOs, politicians and other prominent people, originated on CNN+ before the streaming service shuttered in April, and Warner Bros. Discovery announced soon after that Wallace's series would continue on different platforms in the fall.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
mmanews.com

MMA Fighter Wrote Threatening Note To Murdered Georgia Mom

It’s been revealed that a former MMA fighter allegedly wrote a chilling note threatening violence against his girlfriend’s family a year before her mother was murdered. Coverage of the death of Debbie Collier has been widespread since the discovery of her body on September 11. A day before, the Athens, Georgia resident had sent daughter Amanda Bearden over $2,000 via Venmo, with a note that read, “They are not going to let me go, love you.”
ATHENS, GA
The Independent

Alex Jones mocks Sandy Hook parents and calls them ‘crisis actors’ in video shown to jury

The jury in the second defamation trial of Alex Jones has been shown a video of the Infowars host mocking the parents of Sandy Hook victims.Footage shows the conspiracy theorist referring to parents as “crisis actors” and accusing them of “method acting”.“It’s just the fakest thing since the $3 bill,” Jones says.During the trial, the jury was also shown how Infowars’ audience - and company revenues - grew exponentially following the Sandy Hook tragedy.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More InfoWars rep says Alex Jones’s audience grew exponentially after Sandy Hook massacreInfoWars rep says Alex Jones’s audience grew exponentially after Sandy Hook massacreAlex Jones claims his book has sold more copies than 'any Harry Potter'
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Coroner warns Molly Russell inquest as ‘distressing’ videos played

A coroner issued the “greatest of warning” to an inquest into the death of schoolgirl Molly Russell, as the court was shown videos of “the most distressing nature” the teenager had liked or saved on social media.Coroner Andrew Walker told the inquest the clips appeared to “glamorise harm to young people” and told those present to leave if they were likely to be affected by the material.North London Coroner’s Court heard lawyers and the coroner had discussed whether to edit the videos before they were played, because they were “so uncomfortable to view”.The coroner added: “But Molly had no such...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

48K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy