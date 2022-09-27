ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

This Publix Bakery Is Going Viral On TikTok For Hurricane Ian & It's So Florida

By Jenna Kelley
 2 days ago
As Floridians track Hurricane Ian, they took to TikTok to share their seasonal preparations. One grocery store that's famous in the state, Publix, is trying to look at the (not so) bright side of the natural disaster.

The bakery there is known for its decorative pastries and the Kissimmee location didn't shy away from commemorating another event that was just icing on the cake...literally.

Yesterday, a content creator, @marialola, shared a clip of a Hurricane-themed dessert and received 1 million views, 135.6K likes and thousands of comments.

On one half of the cake, it has a palm tree on what looks like sand. The other half has blue frosting to resemble water. There's also a hurricane symbol that is used during forecasts frosted on top. The bottom edge of the cake looks like it's sand sprinkled around the bottom.

Publix for the win 😅 #fyp#florida#publix#hurricaneian2022

Locals couldn't help but giggle.

"Love this 😂 hurricane party like a real Floridian 🥰🥰🥰," one person wrote.

Another posted that they thought they stopped making these treats as it might have offended some people and ended by saying he's on his way to get one.

One woman wrote that her mother worked for the grocery chain and had gotten in trouble for making that style of cake. However, users saw how affordable it was and that was their selling factor.

"Hold up and only 13.49? 🏃🏼♀️💨", a person commented.

While many people are saying it's so Florida to have a hurricane party, the whole city of Tampa was evacuated as the hurricane is gearing up to a potential Category 4 storm.

It is important to keep track of the pathway and stay safe if your area is going to be hit. For more on the storm, you can head to The National Hurricane Center's website.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Lissa
1d ago

#OMGitswicks does tiktok videos and is ALWAYS eating #Publix goodies within them. Usually it’s bakery goods but he does deli stuff too. His content has weather characters and talks about parties so it’s no wonder it is now a product idea. Realistically, if you’re gonna all be together because clubs, bars and parks are closed; you need to provide supplies and obviously have fun. You don’t want to be a crying, nervous Nelly do you? May as well live it up while stuck inside. I think it’s hilarious.

