The Post and Courier
Cane Bay rolls up win over Wando, plus high school scores and roundup
MOUNT PLEASANT — The fumbles, the bad snaps and penalties were to be expected. With Hurricane Ian barreling toward the Lowcountry this weekend, Cane Bay and Wando opened their Region 6-AAAAA schedule two days early. Instead of four days to prepare for their region opener, the two squads had...
The Post and Courier
Green Wave earns Wednesday Night Lights victory over Knights
Summerville ran, passed and kicked for scores while its defense flexed its muscles Sept. 28 during a 20-3 victory over Stratford. The Green Wave hosted the Knights for a Wednesday Night Lights event moved up from Friday due to the anticipated impact Hurricane Ian will have on the Lowcountry. On each of its first three possessions, Summerville quickly marched up field to score and take an early 13-0 lead.
The Post and Courier
Summerville's Marquez Spells leads high school football honor roll
Summerville senior running back Marquez Spells rushed for 233 yards on 17 carries and scored two touchdowns in the Green Wave’s 56-30 win over Goose Creek. Spells scored on runs of 59 and 80 yards. His 59-yard score came on the first play of the game and his 80-yard run came on his last carry of the game.
live5news.com
Lowcountry high school football schedule (Week 6)
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The high school football schedule for Week 6 has been thrown in disarray due to Hurricane Ian. Keep up with the latest scores and highlights right here throughout the weekend. 9/28. Summerville 20, Stratford 3 - Live 5 Game of the Week: Green Wave improved to...
The Post and Courier
Cross buries Islanders in region opener
The Cross High School football team sparked its Region 8-A slate with an explosive performance. The Trojans got 191 yards rushing from Santory Jones and 168 more from Carmello Montgomery to dominate St. John’s, 45-6, in a Sept. 28 clash played two days before originally scheduled to get ahead of possible impact from Hurricane Ian.
The Post and Courier
Woodland races past visiting Hanahan
DORCHESTER — The Woodland Wolverines picked up their first-ever win over Hanahan, holding off the Hawks, 42-35, in a battle of unbeaten high school football teams on Wednesday night. Woodland entered the game at 5-0 and had lost 13 straight games to Hanahan, which dropped to 4-1 on the...
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry schools, colleges move to e-learning Thursday, Friday as Hurricane Ian surges
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — Lowcountry school districts and universities are responding to Hurricane Ian with changes to schedules. Charleston County School District: Virtual learning Thursday and Friday. Dorchester District 2: Virtual learning Thursday and Friday. Berkeley County School District: Half-day dismissal Thursday and e-learning Friday. Colleton County School District:...
The Post and Courier
Georgetown County School District to switch to eLearning for Sept. 30
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown County School District announced Sept. 28 that it will switch to eLearning on Sept. 30 due to "expected inclement weather as a result of Hurricane Ian." "All after-school activities, programs and athletics are canceled for Thursday, September 29 and Friday, September 30," GCSD spokeswoman Kristi...
The Post and Courier
Parris Island U.S. Marine Band to perform Georgetown concert Oct. 11
GEORGETOWN — The Parris Island United States Marine Corps Band will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Oct. 11 in the Howard Center, located at 1610 Hawkins Street in Georgetown. The Parris Island United States Marine Corps Band, one of America’s oldest and most well known military concert...
live5news.com
Cities across the Lowcountry prepare for Hurricane Ian’s arrival
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida on Wednesday, the state of South Carolina awaits and prepares for its arrival. Leaders of Lowcountry Public Safety Departments worked together throughout Wednesday to plan and coordinate additional resources to be available in the worst-case scenario. Folly Beach. With...
live5news.com
Inaugural ‘Getting Saucy’ BBQ Sauce Competition winner named
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds gathered at Firefly Distillery in North Charleston on Saturday for the inaugural “Getting Saucy” BBQ Sauce Competition. The proceeds from the event benefit the Arc of the Lowcountry. Its mission is to provide people and their families with programming and services for those with physical and intellectual disabilities. The organization has been in the Lowcountry for about three years.
The Post and Courier
Where to get sandbags in SC ahead of Hurricane Ian
Municipalities and local governments across South Carolina are distributing sandbags ahead of the rain, wind and rising tides expected from Hurricane Ian amid alerts that these quickly assembled barriers might help keep water out of your home. Sandbags could provide homes and businesses with a small amount of water-flow protection...
Closings, cancellations announced ahead of Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ian is expected to begin impacting the Lowcountry with heavy rain, flooding, gusty winds, and a risk of isolated tornadoes on Thursday through the end of the week. While forecasters are watching the track very closely and monitoring potential impacts on our area, some events have announced cancellations and schools are […]
The Post and Courier
South Carolina declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian; Lowcountry under hurricane watch
Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Sept. 28 as Hurricane Ian battered Florida on a path toward the Atlantic Ocean. The hurricane, which made landfall on Florida's Gulf coast as a Category 4 hurricane, remains stubbornly unpredictable, but forecasters were increasingly confident the storm would cross into the Atlantic before veering into South Carolina's shores by Sept. 30.
LIST: Lowcountry schools announce changes ahead of Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Schools throughout the Lowcountry are making schedule changes as severe weather is expected towards the end of the week. News 2 is tracking these changes and will keep a running list here: CHARLESTON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT The Charleston County School District (CCSD) will move to virtual learning on Thursday and Friday […]
foxcharleston.com
The Lowcountry Prepares for the Impact of Hurricane Ian
Several sandbag distributions will occur throughout Charleston as residents prepare for Hurricane Ian. FOX 24 News reporter Sean Mahoney has more information on where residents can obtain these resources.
The Post and Courier
Hurricane warning issued as Ian expected to regain strength before SC landfall
Tropical Storm Ian swirled over the Atlantic Ocean in the late morning Sept. 29, with the most recent forecasts predicting it will again reach hurricane strength before barreling into the Palmetto State. Shortly after 11 a.m., cellphones at the Costco in West Ashley screamed out emergency tones in waves: Charleston...
The Post and Courier
New French diner coming to Charleston; cafe closing after 17 years; new brewery opening
A French restaurant is coming to the Lowcountry while a West Ashley café is closing after 17 years and a brewery is opening in North Charleston. The couple behind Christophe Artisan Chocolatier's two locations on Society Street in downtown Charleston and Ashley River Road in West Ashley plan to open La Bonne Franquette at 652 St. Andrews Blvd.
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Charleston, North Charleston, businesses prepare for storm
The cities of Charleston and North Charleston are encouraging residents and visitors to begin preparing for potential Hurricane Ian impacts. According to a City of Charleston Neighborhood News Bulletin sent via email on Tuesday afternoon, city officials continue to work closely with state and regional officials to monitor the storm’s track and coordinate preparation efforts.
The Post and Courier
Food Lion celebrates reconstruction
April of 2021 was an eventful month for grocery stores in Kingstree. Bi-Lo closed its store early that month. Food Lion bought the building at 1319 N. Longstreet St. “From the day we got the keys, we did a 10-day flip,” Food Lion Store Manager Jay Sandusky said. Ten...
