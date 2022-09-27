ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

Cane Bay rolls up win over Wando, plus high school scores and roundup

MOUNT PLEASANT — The fumbles, the bad snaps and penalties were to be expected. With Hurricane Ian barreling toward the Lowcountry this weekend, Cane Bay and Wando opened their Region 6-AAAAA schedule two days early. Instead of four days to prepare for their region opener, the two squads had...
Green Wave earns Wednesday Night Lights victory over Knights

Summerville ran, passed and kicked for scores while its defense flexed its muscles Sept. 28 during a 20-3 victory over Stratford. The Green Wave hosted the Knights for a Wednesday Night Lights event moved up from Friday due to the anticipated impact Hurricane Ian will have on the Lowcountry. On each of its first three possessions, Summerville quickly marched up field to score and take an early 13-0 lead.
Summerville's Marquez Spells leads high school football honor roll

Summerville senior running back Marquez Spells rushed for 233 yards on 17 carries and scored two touchdowns in the Green Wave’s 56-30 win over Goose Creek. Spells scored on runs of 59 and 80 yards. His 59-yard score came on the first play of the game and his 80-yard run came on his last carry of the game.
Lowcountry high school football schedule (Week 6)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The high school football schedule for Week 6 has been thrown in disarray due to Hurricane Ian. Keep up with the latest scores and highlights right here throughout the weekend. 9/28. Summerville 20, Stratford 3 - Live 5 Game of the Week: Green Wave improved to...
Cross buries Islanders in region opener

The Cross High School football team sparked its Region 8-A slate with an explosive performance. The Trojans got 191 yards rushing from Santory Jones and 168 more from Carmello Montgomery to dominate St. John’s, 45-6, in a Sept. 28 clash played two days before originally scheduled to get ahead of possible impact from Hurricane Ian.
Woodland races past visiting Hanahan

DORCHESTER — The Woodland Wolverines picked up their first-ever win over Hanahan, holding off the Hawks, 42-35, in a battle of unbeaten high school football teams on Wednesday night. Woodland entered the game at 5-0 and had lost 13 straight games to Hanahan, which dropped to 4-1 on the...
Lowcountry schools, colleges move to e-learning Thursday, Friday as Hurricane Ian surges

LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — Lowcountry school districts and universities are responding to Hurricane Ian with changes to schedules. Charleston County School District: Virtual learning Thursday and Friday. Dorchester District 2: Virtual learning Thursday and Friday. Berkeley County School District: Half-day dismissal Thursday and e-learning Friday. Colleton County School District:...
Georgetown County School District to switch to eLearning for Sept. 30

GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown County School District announced Sept. 28 that it will switch to eLearning on Sept. 30 due to "expected inclement weather as a result of Hurricane Ian." "All after-school activities, programs and athletics are canceled for Thursday, September 29 and Friday, September 30," GCSD spokeswoman Kristi...
Parris Island U.S. Marine Band to perform Georgetown concert Oct. 11

GEORGETOWN — The Parris Island United States Marine Corps Band will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Oct. 11 in the Howard Center, located at 1610 Hawkins Street in Georgetown. The Parris Island United States Marine Corps Band, one of America’s oldest and most well known military concert...
Cities across the Lowcountry prepare for Hurricane Ian’s arrival

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida on Wednesday, the state of South Carolina awaits and prepares for its arrival. Leaders of Lowcountry Public Safety Departments worked together throughout Wednesday to plan and coordinate additional resources to be available in the worst-case scenario. Folly Beach. With...
Inaugural ‘Getting Saucy’ BBQ Sauce Competition winner named

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds gathered at Firefly Distillery in North Charleston on Saturday for the inaugural “Getting Saucy” BBQ Sauce Competition. The proceeds from the event benefit the Arc of the Lowcountry. Its mission is to provide people and their families with programming and services for those with physical and intellectual disabilities. The organization has been in the Lowcountry for about three years.
Where to get sandbags in SC ahead of Hurricane Ian

Municipalities and local governments across South Carolina are distributing sandbags ahead of the rain, wind and rising tides expected from Hurricane Ian amid alerts that these quickly assembled barriers might help keep water out of your home. Sandbags could provide homes and businesses with a small amount of water-flow protection...
Closings, cancellations announced ahead of Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ian is expected to begin impacting the Lowcountry with heavy rain, flooding, gusty winds, and a risk of isolated tornadoes on Thursday through the end of the week. While forecasters are watching the track very closely and monitoring potential impacts on our area, some events have announced cancellations and schools are […]
South Carolina declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian; Lowcountry under hurricane watch

Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Sept. 28 as Hurricane Ian battered Florida on a path toward the Atlantic Ocean. The hurricane, which made landfall on Florida's Gulf coast as a Category 4 hurricane, remains stubbornly unpredictable, but forecasters were increasingly confident the storm would cross into the Atlantic before veering into South Carolina's shores by Sept. 30.
LIST: Lowcountry schools announce changes ahead of Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Schools throughout the Lowcountry are making schedule changes as severe weather is expected towards the end of the week. News 2 is tracking these changes and will keep a running list here: CHARLESTON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT The Charleston County School District (CCSD) will move to virtual learning on Thursday and Friday […]
Charleston, North Charleston, businesses prepare for storm

The cities of Charleston and North Charleston are encouraging residents and visitors to begin preparing for potential Hurricane Ian impacts. According to a City of Charleston Neighborhood News Bulletin sent via email on Tuesday afternoon, city officials continue to work closely with state and regional officials to monitor the storm’s track and coordinate preparation efforts.
Food Lion celebrates reconstruction

April of 2021 was an eventful month for grocery stores in Kingstree. Bi-Lo closed its store early that month. Food Lion bought the building at 1319 N. Longstreet St. “From the day we got the keys, we did a 10-day flip,” Food Lion Store Manager Jay Sandusky said. Ten...
