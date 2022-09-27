Read full article on original website
In like a lion, out like a lamb – Ian exits Florida as a Tropical Storm
(ORLANDO, FLA) — Ian is now a Tropical Storm with 65 mph winds as it slowly makes its way across central Florida, but it may strengthen back into a hurricane today as it emerges into the Atlantic and takes aim at Georgia and South Carolina. Powerful Ian has left...
WCTV
Former WCTV meteorologist among the millions evacuating Florida gulf coast
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s now or never for folks along the gulf coast, from Tampa south to Fort Myers. At least 2.5 million people are in evacuation zones as Hurricane Ian inches closer to Florida. Tampa resident Ray Hawthorne is in that group. He’s a familiar face to...
fox13news.com
Storm surge devastates Fort Myers, Naples area in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, with the earliest videos and images showing streets in Fort Myers turning into rivers as water rushed in before landfall. The roof of a Port Charlotte ICU was damaged and the newsroom set of a local TV outlet was flooded, forcing its broadcast to end.
850wftl.com
Lee County Sheriff: “Fatalities in the hundreds” from Hurricane Ian
That’s the Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno on ABC’s Good Morning America this morning saying Cat 4 Hurricane Ian was a mass killer. The Sheriff admitted he does not have official numbers, but fears the worst. More information will become available now that the sun has come up...
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian devastates SW Florida: Sanibel Causeway will need to be rebuilt, governor says
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Hurricane Ian swamped southwest Florida, leaving behind a damaged power infrastructure in two counties, turning streets into rivers and damaging two bridges, including the Sanibel Causeway. Governor Ron DeSantis provided an update Thursday morning, saying the electric grid for Lee and Charlotte counties will likely need...
850wftl.com
Category 4 Hurricane Ian takes aim at Florida’s west coast
(MIAMI, FLA) — Southwest Florida is bracing for the worst of Category 4 Hurricane Ian. Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties are under a Hurricane Warning and a Storm Surge Warning. The latest projection has Ian making landfall today near Cape Coral as a Category Four hurricane with 140 mph...
850wftl.com
Hurricane Ian: Live video from the University of Tampa
The entire state of Florida is under a state of emergency, as Hurricane Ian inches closer to our shores. Ian remains a major hurricane and is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds, and flooding to the Florida Peninsula. As of 5 p.m. the National Hurricane Center reported that...
Cape Coral resident braces for Hurricane Ian ‘Ron Burgundy style’
Video posted by a Cape Coral resident shows him bracing for Category 4 Hurricane Ian "Ron Burgundy" style.
Florida Man Wakeboards Flooded Streets Despite Hurricane Ian
The latest announcements regarding Hurricane Ian have been concerning Florida residents as the eyewall of the almost Cat 5 hurricane continues to have its dangerous winds growing in strength while carving its way towards the Gulf. The National Weather Service in Tampa posted an “Extreme Wind Warning” for much of...
850wftl.com
Hurricane Ian makes landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida
Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Cayo Costa, Florida as a category 4 Hurrucane. The hurricane came on shore Wednesday afternoon with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. Tropical storm force winds have reached the east coast and have prompted a host of tornado watches and warnings. Much of South...
WINKNEWS.com
WINK News off air due to Hurricane Ian
Storm surge and a flood brought by Hurricane Ian has interrupted the WINK News broadcast. The power went out just before 5 p.m., but anchors Lois Thomas and Chris Cifatte and Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt continued to broadcast on Facebook for a period of time. Category 4 Hurricane Ian made...
Florida men swim in storm surge, climb out on Fort Myers pier during Hurricane Ian [VIDEO]
Whenever you read a warning label, know that there's always one person who needed to be told the blindingly obvious. Or in this case, three people. Three Florida men got the bright idea to go swimming in the storm surge from Hurricane Ian near Ft. Myers' pier before the storm made landfall. They appeared to make the deeply stupid decision after going around the pier's locked gate to walk down to the end of the wave-breaking object that sticks out into the turbulent ocean.
850wftl.com
Comcast provides free WiFi in the wake of Hurricane Ian
Comcast is providing free WiFi for Florida residents following Hurricane Ian. The hurricane, which struck Florida’s West coast and continued at a northeast pace, brought destruction to several parts of Florida and left more than 2.5 million people without power. In order to keep Florida residents connected, Comcast says...
850wftl.com
“Historic” Hurricane Ian could make landfall as a Category 5
(CAPE CORAL, FLA) — Hurricane Ian is growing more powerful and more dangerous as it bears down on the Florida Gulf Coast. The National Hurricane Center reports that Ian had become a Category 4 hurricane at 5 a.m. Eastern Time. Current projections has the storm making landfall near Cape...
850wftl.com
Hurricane Ian’s path echoes destructive 2004 Hurricane Charley
(NEW YORK) — When he saw the latest path for Hurricane Ian, Kevin Doyle, a bar owner in Punta Gorda, Florida, said his heart sank and he had a flashback to 2004 when Hurricane Charley destroyed his business and much of his coastal town. Ian is taking a similar...
850wftl.com
VIDEO: Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore struck with tree branch in eye of Ian
(PUNTA GORDA, FLA) — Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon near Fort Myers as a menacing Cat 4, and is the fifth-largest storm in recorded history to brace the U.S. Storm chaser, meteorologist, and adrenaline junkie Jim Cantore was on the streets of Punta Gorda, battling gusts of 110...
TODAY.com
Florida official urges residents to find shelter ahead of storm landfall
Liz Bello-Matthews, public information officer for Fort Myers, Florida, discusses how the city has prepared for Hurricane Ian. She says high winds are a major concern and urges residents to find shelter ahead of the storm’s landfall.Sept. 28, 2022.
montanarightnow.com
Hurricane Ian: 'Worse case' for Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, experts say
TALLAHASSEE - FROM NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday morning the time for Southwest Florida residents to evacuate had passed, as Hurricane Ian approached the Gulf Coast as a nearly Category 5 storm. “This one has just strengthened and strengthened, and it is the real deal,” DeSantis...
850wftl.com
Hurricane Ian: What’s Still Open?
As Hurricane Ian approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida services are being affected in South Florida. Public Schools in Palm Beach County, the Treasure Coast, Okeechobee County, as well as Broward and Miami-Dade counties are closed on Wednesday. The decision to reopen schools will be revisited later Wednesday. County Services.
850wftl.com
120 MPH Ian moving north, Tropical Storm Warning in effect for Palm Beach County
(MIAMI, FLA) — Hurricane Ian emerged from the west coast of Cuba on Tuesday as a Category 3 storm and is expected to strengthen further as it nears the southwest coast of Florida. A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for all of South Florida including Palm Beach and...
