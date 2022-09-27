ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

fox13news.com

Storm surge devastates Fort Myers, Naples area in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, with the earliest videos and images showing streets in Fort Myers turning into rivers as water rushed in before landfall. The roof of a Port Charlotte ICU was damaged and the newsroom set of a local TV outlet was flooded, forcing its broadcast to end.
FORT MYERS, FL
850wftl.com

Category 4 Hurricane Ian takes aim at Florida’s west coast

(MIAMI, FLA) — Southwest Florida is bracing for the worst of Category 4 Hurricane Ian. Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties are under a Hurricane Warning and a Storm Surge Warning. The latest projection has Ian making landfall today near Cape Coral as a Category Four hurricane with 140 mph...
FLORIDA STATE
850wftl.com

Hurricane Ian: Live video from the University of Tampa

The entire state of Florida is under a state of emergency, as Hurricane Ian inches closer to our shores. Ian remains a major hurricane and is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds, and flooding to the Florida Peninsula. As of 5 p.m. the National Hurricane Center reported that...
FLORIDA STATE
850wftl.com

Hurricane Ian makes landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida

Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Cayo Costa, Florida as a category 4 Hurrucane. The hurricane came on shore Wednesday afternoon with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. Tropical storm force winds have reached the east coast and have prompted a host of tornado watches and warnings. Much of South...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

WINK News off air due to Hurricane Ian

Storm surge and a flood brought by Hurricane Ian has interrupted the WINK News broadcast. The power went out just before 5 p.m., but anchors Lois Thomas and Chris Cifatte and Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt continued to broadcast on Facebook for a period of time. Category 4 Hurricane Ian made...
FORT MYERS, FL
Orlando Weekly

Florida men swim in storm surge, climb out on Fort Myers pier during Hurricane Ian [VIDEO]

Whenever you read a warning label, know that there's always one person who needed to be told the blindingly obvious. Or in this case, three people. Three Florida men got the bright idea to go swimming in the storm surge from Hurricane Ian near Ft. Myers' pier before the storm made landfall. They appeared to make the deeply stupid decision after going around the pier's locked gate to walk down to the end of the wave-breaking object that sticks out into the turbulent ocean.
FORT MYERS, FL
850wftl.com

Comcast provides free WiFi in the wake of Hurricane Ian

Comcast is providing free WiFi for Florida residents following Hurricane Ian. The hurricane, which struck Florida’s West coast and continued at a northeast pace, brought destruction to several parts of Florida and left more than 2.5 million people without power. In order to keep Florida residents connected, Comcast says...
FLORIDA STATE
850wftl.com

“Historic” Hurricane Ian could make landfall as a Category 5

(CAPE CORAL, FLA) — Hurricane Ian is growing more powerful and more dangerous as it bears down on the Florida Gulf Coast. The National Hurricane Center reports that Ian had become a Category 4 hurricane at 5 a.m. Eastern Time. Current projections has the storm making landfall near Cape...
CAPE CORAL, FL
montanarightnow.com

Hurricane Ian: 'Worse case' for Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, experts say

TALLAHASSEE - FROM NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday morning the time for Southwest Florida residents to evacuate had passed, as Hurricane Ian approached the Gulf Coast as a nearly Category 5 storm. “This one has just strengthened and strengthened, and it is the real deal,” DeSantis...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
850wftl.com

Hurricane Ian: What’s Still Open?

As Hurricane Ian approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida services are being affected in South Florida. Public Schools in Palm Beach County, the Treasure Coast, Okeechobee County, as well as Broward and Miami-Dade counties are closed on Wednesday. The decision to reopen schools will be revisited later Wednesday. County Services.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

