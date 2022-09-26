Congratulations to Moraine Park’s 2022-23 Student Senate Officers!. Moraine Park’s Student Government provides a forum for students to share opinions on college issues and offers opportunities to get involved in college life. Participation promotes skill building and leadership development. Students work with each other, plan student development opportunities, act as liaisons amongst the student body and interact with faculty and the administration in the promotion of student rights. Student Senates are setup on each of MPTC’s campuses to provide individualized attention to campus issues and activities. Representatives include at-large members and representatives from each campus club.

