Hurricane Ian starts lashing South Carolina after leaving at least 19 dead and millions without power across Florida
As Florida wakes up Friday to apocalyptic, coast-to-coast damage — with searchers still going door-to-door and millions without power — deadly Hurricane Ian has begun lashing South Carolina, where an expected Friday afternoon landfall threatens more lethal flooding and could be powerful enough to alter the coastal landscape.
Scrutinized charter school operator drops Tennessee appeals
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The operator of charter schools linked to a conservative Michigan college has dropped its state appeals seeking to open three Tennessee schools, despite their rejections from local school boards. The decision, at least for now, ends consideration of the charter schools that has unfolded in the wake of controversial comments about teachers by Hillsdale College’s president. In a letter Thursday, American Classical Education said it had sought a delay to the Oct. 5 meeting where the Tennessee Public Charter School Commission would decide whether to override the local school boards on the Rutherford, Madison and Montgomery proposed schools. The request, made Sept. 26, was denied the next day by the commission.
Tennessee fast-tracks new forensic jobs amid rape kit delays
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and top legislative leaders announced Thursday that they will fast-track more money to hire 25 additional forensic lab positions to help speed up the processing of sexual assault kits. The news comes weeks after authorities confirmed that the man charged with abducting and killing a Tennessee teacher had not been charged in the 2021 case of the rape of a woman due to delays in processing a rape kit. Cleotha Henderson was eventually indicted in the case just days after he was arrested in the death of Eliza Fletcher, a mother of two and a kindergarten teacher.
Bodies and floatplane parts recovered from Puget Sound
SEATTLE (AP) — The bodies of some of the 10 victims and most of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound earlier this month have been recovered. The Seattle Times reports Island County Emergency Management confirmed Thursday that multiple bodies were recovered, but officials weren’t yet able to confirm the number. National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy said Thursday that about 80% of the plane, including the engine, was recovered and brought to the surface using remotely operated vessels. Recovery efforts started Tuesday in a shipping channel near Whidbey Island. The Sept. 4 flight was traveling from San Juan Island to suburban Seattle when it crashed.
NY proceeds with plan for zero-emission vehicles by 2035
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A decision by regulators in California has cleared the way for New York to move forward on its goal of requiring all new cars and trucks sold in the state to be zero-emission by 2035. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday that the state will craft regulations by the end of the year that will require 35% of new vehicle sales to be zero-emission vehicles in 2026, 68% by 2030, and 100% by 2035. Under the Clean Air Act, states can either abide by the U.S. government’s vehicle emissions standards or choose to follow California’s stricter requirements.
Ex-NSA worker charged with trying to sell US secrets
DENVER (AP) — A former National Security Agency employee from Colorado is charged with trying to sell classified information to a foreign government. The Justice Department says 30-year-old Jareh Sebastian Dalke was arrested Wednesday after allegedly passing on information to an undercover FBI agent he believed was a representative of an unnamed foreign government. Prosecutors say the Colorado Springs man worked for the NSA for less than a month this summer. To prove he had access to the information, he allegedly sent three excerpts of material _ one classified as secret and the other two as top secret _ and offered to provide more. It’s not known if he has a lawyer yet.
