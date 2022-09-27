DENVER (AP) — A former National Security Agency employee from Colorado is charged with trying to sell classified information to a foreign government. The Justice Department says 30-year-old Jareh Sebastian Dalke was arrested Wednesday after allegedly passing on information to an undercover FBI agent he believed was a representative of an unnamed foreign government. Prosecutors say the Colorado Springs man worked for the NSA for less than a month this summer. To prove he had access to the information, he allegedly sent three excerpts of material _ one classified as secret and the other two as top secret _ and offered to provide more. It’s not known if he has a lawyer yet.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO