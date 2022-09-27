Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees successEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OSFM, Red Cross send volunteers to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane IanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Co-founder of Dave's Killer Bread invests in Portland makerspace for ex-consEmily ScarviePortland, OR
It is true that is easy to prepare a good steak in the comfort of your home. However, all of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time and let others prepare our delicious food. If you too love to go out occasionally, keep on reading to find out about three amazing restaurants in Oregon that are great for both a casual meal as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Here are three great steakhouses in Oregon that you should visit.
kptv.com
Florida man finds safety from Hurricane Ian’s path in Oregon
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) — A native Floridian found refuge in Eugene from Hurricane Ian’s path, days before it made landfall near his hometown of Clearwater, Fla. Trevor Ackerman is no stranger to Oregon. He spent two years studying to get his master’s at the University of Oregon and spent one year living in Portland. He moved back to Florida less than two months before Hurricane Ian formed in the Atlantic Ocean.
MotorTrend Magazine
2022 Oregon DuneFest
Dangle the opportunity to put the hammer down on more than a dozen square-miles of the largest coastal dune complexes in the world, add in partying with family and friends at sand camps, spice it up a bit with a variety of motorsports competition and nightly concerts, and it's easy to see why the five-day DuneFest has drawn thousands of avid sand-lovers and their families every year for the past 20 years to this portion of Oregon's southern coast.
987thebull.com
Oregon Sending Help To Florida For Hurricane Ian
PORTLAND, Ore. – Help is on the way from Oregon to Florida. The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal is sending 13 team members to help with the response to Hurricane Ian. The team members may be in Florida for up to 14 days. Specific work sites and duties...
opb.org
Pacific Northwest heat wave was a freak, 10,000-year event, study finds
A new study finds the Pacific Northwest’s extreme heat wave last summer was a freak event that should only happen once in 10,000 years and it was even hotter because of climate change. Records were broken across the region in June of 2021, as temperatures soared as high as...
Channel 6000
Easing into fall: Wednesday to bring first rain of the season
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re easing into the fall season this year, with our first attempt at bringing in some rain expected Wednesday. We have a mid-latitude cyclone to the west that will toss a cold front across the Willamette Valley. You can see the cyclonic flow spiraling around the area of low pressure in the image to the right. The front edge of this disturbance will impact the morning commute Wednesday.
Woodburn man hopes to win Best Mullet in America contest
WOODBURN, Ore. — Musio Chavez had the idea to grow out his mullet in 2014, but it didn't start to take shape until 2020. "It wasn't difficult. I was working from home. I was fortunate enough to be able to do whatever I wanted with my hair and when I quit my job, I started studying for the bar exam and I was just at home every day," Chavez said about his '80s hairstyle.
In Oregon, farmers are revamping century-old irrigation canals to stem water loss
Converting irrigation ditches into pipelines can save water — and create a new source of renewable energy. “This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here.”. In the desert of central Oregon, east of the Cascade mountains, farmers have been working the arid...
ijpr.org
Oregon gas prices rising faster than anywhere in the country
If you’ve filled up your car recently, this may not be news to you: The average price of a gallon of gas in Oregon has gone up a lot recently. After 14 consecutive weeks of prices falling at the pump, they spiked over the past week, more sharply in Oregon than in any state in the country according to the American Automobile Association. The AAA analysis found the average gas price at Oregon pumps went up 50 cents per gallon.
Eater
An Insider’s Guide to Dining at Oregon State University
In a loose sense, Oregon State University — the centerpiece of Corvallis, Oregon — is known for its food. The university boasts one of the top agricultural programs in the world, enriched by the state’s diverse environmental landscape. The farmland surrounding the campus has enabled a farm-to-student dining hall model, with the majority of OSU’s dining hall food grown within 100 miles and many ingredients — cheeses, fruits, and vegetables — coming directly from its campus.
kptv.com
How high inflation in Turkey is causing a ripple effect in Oregon
ST. PAUL, Ore. (KPTV) - High inflation in Turkey, is causing a big ripple effect all the way to Oregon. You’ll find the problem in the hazelnut farms of the Willamette Valley, where prices of the tasty nut are falling fast. That’s because Turkey produces about 70% of hazelnuts all over the world. And when prices fall there, they fall here too.
KTVZ
Oregon wins federal approval for big Medicaid changes; first in nation to include food, housing funds
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon received federal approval Wednesday to pilot first-in-the-nation changes to the state’s Medicaid program over the next five years. Here's the rest of the Oregon Health Authority announcement and a news release from Gov. Kate Brown:. Under the agreement, Oregon would receive $1.1 billion in...
Oregon byway makes list of 7 scenic drives for fall foliage in U.S.
Hardy, coniferous trees are an icon of Central Oregon, but the region gets its fair share of fall color -- just like western parts of the state.
kptv.com
Portland contractor has trailer worth $40k stolen
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland contractor is searching for his stolen trailer that he says is worth about $40,000. Around 7 a.m. on Sept. 16th construction company owner Kris Listigs dump trailer was stolen. It happened outside of his customer’s house on SE 70th street in Portland. “Those...
Crowded campsites, high demand cause fights, ‘camp pirates’
Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”
Channel 6000
Monday in Oregon: Borrowing the summer heat for another day
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland is working with one of the warmest Septembers on record and we will keep it going Monday afternoon as temperatures once again push the upper 80s. High pressure keeps conditions warm, dry and clear in the Willamette Valley. We only will have a few...
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Filbert Price Crisis, Rene Gonzalez Calls 96 Percent Rent Discount "Not That Drastic," and Portland's Cartoon Museum Prospects
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good afternoon, Portland! It's time to...
pnwag.net
Horseshoe Pack Blamed For Weekend Depredation
Northeast Oregon has been very active with wolf depredations and possible depredations throughout the month. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife crews were call to the Meacham area of Umatilla County Friday, after a livestock producer found the carcass of a 600 pound, eight-month-old calf in a 4,000-acre private land pasture. Investigators said the carcass was partially consumed. It was estimated that the calf died less than 24 hours prior to the investigation.
KTVL
Oregon firefighter dies in Idaho while battling the Moose fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon firefighter died September 20, while fighting the Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho. Officials say 48-year-old Gerardo Rincon of Independence, Oregon suffered a medical emergency. Rincon was working for North Reforestation Inc. as a crew boss of a Type 2 crew. Rincon had been a...
