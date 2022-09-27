ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodburn, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

It is true that is easy to prepare a good steak in the comfort of your home. However, all of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time and let others prepare our delicious food. If you too love to go out occasionally, keep on reading to find out about three amazing restaurants in Oregon that are great for both a casual meal as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Here are three great steakhouses in Oregon that you should visit.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Florida man finds safety from Hurricane Ian’s path in Oregon

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) — A native Floridian found refuge in Eugene from Hurricane Ian’s path, days before it made landfall near his hometown of Clearwater, Fla. Trevor Ackerman is no stranger to Oregon. He spent two years studying to get his master’s at the University of Oregon and spent one year living in Portland. He moved back to Florida less than two months before Hurricane Ian formed in the Atlantic Ocean.
FLORIDA STATE
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Oregon DuneFest

Dangle the opportunity to put the hammer down on more than a dozen square-miles of the largest coastal dune complexes in the world, add in partying with family and friends at sand camps, spice it up a bit with a variety of motorsports competition and nightly concerts, and it's easy to see why the five-day DuneFest has drawn thousands of avid sand-lovers and their families every year for the past 20 years to this portion of Oregon's southern coast.
OREGON STATE
987thebull.com

Oregon Sending Help To Florida For Hurricane Ian

PORTLAND, Ore. – Help is on the way from Oregon to Florida. The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal is sending 13 team members to help with the response to Hurricane Ian. The team members may be in Florida for up to 14 days. Specific work sites and duties...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodburn, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Channel 6000

Easing into fall: Wednesday to bring first rain of the season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re easing into the fall season this year, with our first attempt at bringing in some rain expected Wednesday. We have a mid-latitude cyclone to the west that will toss a cold front across the Willamette Valley. You can see the cyclonic flow spiraling around the area of low pressure in the image to the right. The front edge of this disturbance will impact the morning commute Wednesday.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Woodburn man hopes to win Best Mullet in America contest

WOODBURN, Ore. — Musio Chavez had the idea to grow out his mullet in 2014, but it didn't start to take shape until 2020. "It wasn't difficult. I was working from home. I was fortunate enough to be able to do whatever I wanted with my hair and when I quit my job, I started studying for the bar exam and I was just at home every day," Chavez said about his '80s hairstyle.
WOODBURN, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Travis Tritt
ijpr.org

Oregon gas prices rising faster than anywhere in the country

If you’ve filled up your car recently, this may not be news to you: The average price of a gallon of gas in Oregon has gone up a lot recently. After 14 consecutive weeks of prices falling at the pump, they spiked over the past week, more sharply in Oregon than in any state in the country according to the American Automobile Association. The AAA analysis found the average gas price at Oregon pumps went up 50 cents per gallon.
OREGON STATE
Eater

An Insider’s Guide to Dining at Oregon State University

In a loose sense, Oregon State University — the centerpiece of Corvallis, Oregon — is known for its food. The university boasts one of the top agricultural programs in the world, enriched by the state’s diverse environmental landscape. The farmland surrounding the campus has enabled a farm-to-student dining hall model, with the majority of OSU’s dining hall food grown within 100 miles and many ingredients — cheeses, fruits, and vegetables — coming directly from its campus.
CORVALLIS, OR
kptv.com

How high inflation in Turkey is causing a ripple effect in Oregon

ST. PAUL, Ore. (KPTV) - High inflation in Turkey, is causing a big ripple effect all the way to Oregon. You’ll find the problem in the hazelnut farms of the Willamette Valley, where prices of the tasty nut are falling fast. That’s because Turkey produces about 70% of hazelnuts all over the world. And when prices fall there, they fall here too.
SAINT PAUL, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friends Drew Brenda
kptv.com

Portland contractor has trailer worth $40k stolen

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland contractor is searching for his stolen trailer that he says is worth about $40,000. Around 7 a.m. on Sept. 16th construction company owner Kris Listigs dump trailer was stolen. It happened outside of his customer’s house on SE 70th street in Portland. “Those...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Monday in Oregon: Borrowing the summer heat for another day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland is working with one of the warmest Septembers on record and we will keep it going Monday afternoon as temperatures once again push the upper 80s. High pressure keeps conditions warm, dry and clear in the Willamette Valley. We only will have a few...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Oregonian

Crowded Oregon campsites see fights, ‘camp pirates’

Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”. Brian Carroll with Linn County Parks and Recreation said park rangers have had to play mediator this summer as would-be campers argue over first-come, first-served campsites at Sunnyside County Park, the Statesman-Journal reported Friday.
OREGON STATE
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Filbert Price Crisis, Rene Gonzalez Calls 96 Percent Rent Discount "Not That Drastic," and Portland's Cartoon Museum Prospects

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good afternoon, Portland! It's time to...
PORTLAND, OR
pnwag.net

Horseshoe Pack Blamed For Weekend Depredation

Northeast Oregon has been very active with wolf depredations and possible depredations throughout the month. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife crews were call to the Meacham area of Umatilla County Friday, after a livestock producer found the carcass of a 600 pound, eight-month-old calf in a 4,000-acre private land pasture. Investigators said the carcass was partially consumed. It was estimated that the calf died less than 24 hours prior to the investigation.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Oregon firefighter dies in Idaho while battling the Moose fire

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon firefighter died September 20, while fighting the Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho. Officials say 48-year-old Gerardo Rincon of Independence, Oregon suffered a medical emergency. Rincon was working for North Reforestation Inc. as a crew boss of a Type 2 crew. Rincon had been a...
INDEPENDENCE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy