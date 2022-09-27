Read full article on original website
Bulls Coach Billy Donovan Says He's Preparing For Lonzo Ball To Potentially Miss The Entire Upcoming Season
From L.A., to NOLA, to Chicago, young point guard Lonzo Ball hasn't always been the borderline All-Star he is today. It took years of growth and experience for Lonzo to truly find his niche in the league, and he really took off when he did. But now, thanks to knee...
BREAKING: Big Update On Lonzo Ball's Injury Timeline
On Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported an update on Lonzo Ball (Chicago Bulls).
Chicago Bulls voice optimism following Lonzo Ball’s latest surgery — but the point guard’s road to recovery is still lengthy
The Chicago Bulls are optimistic after Lonzo Ball’s latest knee procedure, but expectations are still tempered as the point guard continues a nine-month rehabilitation. Ball underwent an arthroscopic debridement in his left knee Wednesday in Los Angeles to assess and remove the previously unidentified source of lingering pain following a meniscus injury in January. Coach Billy Donovan spoke ...
Darvin Ham reveals Quin Snyder’s surprising ‘role’ for Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers were linked to a handful of candidates before they decided to bring in Darvin Ham as their new head coach this summer. One of the names that were rumored to be in the running for the position was former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder. Even though he wasn’t selected for the job, it seems that Snyder still plays a key role for the Lakers right now.
Celtics reportedly could be interested in reacquiring Jae Crowder
The Boston Celtics could be interested in acquiring Jae Crowder from the Phoenix Suns, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. Crowder played for the Celtics from 2015-17.
Lakers News: Was L.A. Only Willing To Trade Its First-Round Picks For Kyrie Irving And Donovan Mitchell?
Not an encouraging sign if true.
Who should be the Bulls starting point guard with Lonzo Ball out?
So who should start at point guard for the Bulls this season?. This class is a multiple choice test. I prefer those since those fill-in exams probably kept me from getting into Harvard. Or Hofstra, for that matter. A: Goran Dragić. Known as the dragon, the fire breathing 6-3 guard...
DeRozan Thought He Was Joining Lakers Until Westbrook Trade
Prior to joining Chicago, the five-time All-Star thought the idea of playing in Los Angeles was a “done deal.”
LaVar Ball is a true visionary as LaMelo-Lonzo-LiAngelo team-up slowly coming to life
People have called LaVar Ball a lot of things over the years. Obnoxious. Blowhard. Distraction. These descriptions have come from LaVar’s penchant for saying wild things when it comes to his kids and his Big Baller Brand. One of LaVar’s favorite predictions is that one day all three of his sons — Lonzo Ball, LiAngelo Ball, and LaMelo Ball — will play on the same NBA team, just like they did for Chino Hills back in high school. Most NBA watchers have laughed this off as a pipe dream. However, with the Charlotte Hornets signing LiAngelo this offseason and Lonzo dealing with a serious injury for the Chicago Bulls, a LaMelo-Lonzo-LiAngelo has never seemed more attainable.
Suns: Crowder Trade Request From Not Starting
Phoenix Suns fans may now know the truth in regards to Jae Crowder and his trade request. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Crowder decided to ask for a trade after finding out that he may not be the starting forward this season. “Veteran forward Jae Crowder asked not to...
Lonzo Ball Reveals How Much Pain He Is In
Lonzo Ball was a pivotal part of the Chicago Bulls last season and really came into his own as a premium point guard who was running plays, making more shots than usual, and working well with the rest of his squad. But the Bulls experienced some bad luck towards the...
Sixers Rival Bulls Will Miss Lonzo Ball for Months
The Chicago Bulls won't have Lonzo Ball available for quite some time.
Pelicans Practice Day 3 Observations: Brandon Ingram Visits Doctor Vinson
The New Orleans Pelicans are close to wrapping up their first full week of official practices, so Brandon Ingram paid a visit to shot doctor Fred Vinson.
Tigers’ Willi Castro strains hamstring, done for season
Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch told reporters after Thursday’s 10-3 win over the visiting Kansas City Royals that utility player
