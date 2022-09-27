ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

The Independent

Founder of Proud Boys chapter in Hawaii pleads guilty in connection to Capitol riot

The Hawaii chapter leader of the Proud Boys has plead guilty to charges stemming from the riot at the US Capitol.Department of Justice officials announced in a news release on Friday that 36-year-old Nicholas Ochs of Honolulu had pleaded guilty to obstructing an official proceeding. The charge is more serious that some unaffiliated participants of the riot have faced, but ultimately far less than some members of right-wing militia groups now face.“Ochs traveled from Honolulu to Washington, D.C., arriving on Jan. 5,” states the DoJ’s news release.He and a friend from Texas, who also plead guilty on Friday, battled...
HAWAII STATE
NBC News

The former U.S. president who was more traitorous than Trump

It’s important to keep in mind that Trump is not — yet — the worst ex-president in U.S. history. Trump has made a serious effort to dishonor his post-presidency, of course. He likely has encouraged future insurrections by vowing to pardon the rioters who sacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. And he’s stashed boxes of top secret documents at his home at Mar-a-Lago, raising serious national security concerns.
POTUS
State
Michigan State
Daily Mail

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes goes on trial for seditious conspiracy over January 6 riots - as attorneys argue that he and others in the far-right group won't get a fair hearing in DC

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes will go on trial next week for seditious conspiracy over the January 6 riots on the US Capitol, considered one of the most serious cases to emerge from the insurrection. Jury selection began Tuesday and could take several days with the trial expected to last...
ADVOCACY
Vice

The Oath Keepers’ Jan. 6 Trial Is Here. And It’s Going to Be Weird.

The Oath Keepers’ trial for their role in the Jan. 6 insurrection kicks off Tuesday. And it’s going to be weird. That’s because the leader of the far-right militant group, Stewart Rhodes, had a public blow-up with his own lawyers just a couple weeks ago. Now, Rhodes will be fighting for his freedom with an awkwardly divided legal team that has told the judge it’s flat-out not ready.
WASHINGTON, DC
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Minn. restaurateurs are charged with scamming $250M in pandemic aid

A group of restaurateurs and caterers in Minnesota have been charged with masterminding a scheme that snatched $250 million from a federal program for feeding children during the pandemic. Federal law-enforcement officials say the scam is the largest pandemic-relief fraud they’ve seen to date. The individuals were part of...
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios

Federal jury convicts QAnon believer who led charge during Capitol riot

A federal jury on Friday convicted a QAnon believer who led a charging mob that was trying to breach the Senate chamber during the Capitol riot, NBC News reports. Driving the news: Douglas Austin Jensen, of Iowa, was one of the first people to breach the Capitol during the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, as then-President Trump's followers sought to block the certification of the 2020 election results.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

‘I Watched It All, Basically, From My Window’: Judge Hears Range of Opinions from Potential Jurors About Oath Keepers’ Connections to Jan. 6

Jury selection in the federal criminal case against members of the right-wing Oath Keepers group presented a full spectrum of opinions and viewpoints on Wednesday, as the judge and lawyers in the case sought to learn more about the Washington, D.C. residents who would eventually decide the matter. Potential jurors...
WASHINGTON, DC

