NFL has backup plan for Buccaneers should Hurricane Ian disrupt practice and game

By Joe Kelley
 2 days ago
As Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will need a backup plan.

The hurricane is said to be heading toward the Tampa-St. Petersburg area of the state with possible landfall on Wednesday or Thursday.

The NFL reportedly will be moving practice for the Bucs’ Sunday game against the Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins facility.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, if the NFL were to move the actual game, “it is “likely the Bucs and Chiefs would play at a neutral site in the Midwest.”

