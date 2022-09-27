Read full article on original website
Alabama prisons reduce meals, nix visits amid inmate strike
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Thousands of Alabama inmates are receiving only two meals a day during a prison work stoppage over living conditions. Inmates and activists contend that officials are trying to force an end to the strike by limiting food. But prison officials say the reduced rations are the result of a prisoner labor shortage, not in retaliation for the strike. The Department of Corrections said in a statement that most of Alabama’s major mens prisons were still affected by work stoppages for a fourth day on Thursday. The department says it’s also canceling weekend visits. The federal government is suing the state over conditions in its prisons.
Georgia state elections board seeks FBI help in criminal investigation of voting system breach after 2020 election
The Georgia State Elections Board revealed Wednesday that the board has asked the FBI to participate in an ongoing criminal investigation into the voting system breach in Coffee County because of similarities between what happened there and incidents in other states. “The conduct in Coffee County is similar to conduct...
Biden: ‘Our country hurts’ after Hurricane Ian slams Florida
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the entire United States “hurts” along with the people of Florida after Hurricane Ian flooded communities across the state, knocked out power and raised fear of a “substantial loss of life.” Biden went to the Washington headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency for a briefing on federal response efforts. The president says the storm could up as the “deadliest hurricane in Florida’s history.” He also says he intends to visit Florida as soon as “conditions allow.” And he’ll go to Puerto Rico, which was ravaged by Hurricane Fiona before Ian struck Florida.
Ian threatens Florida’s already unstable insurance market
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s property insurance market was already in peril. Now comes Hurricane Ian. The massive storm, barreling into Florida with 150 mph winds, double digit storm surge and drenching rains, is almost certain to further damage the state’s market, which has strained under billion dollar losses, insurer insolvencies and skyrocketing premiums. The scale and scope of the storm’s damage will become more clear in the coming days. But its impact could potentially exacerbate existing problems and burden a state-run insurer that has already seen a sharp increase in policies as homeowners struggle to find coverage in the private market.
Former governor Cuomo forming PAC, hosting weekly podcast
NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is taking his biggest steps yet to return to the public eye, more than a year after resigning in the wake of a bevy of sexual harassment allegations. The Democrat says he’s forming a political action committee, a gun safety organization and plans to host a weekly podcast. In a video released Wednesday, Cuomo said the time he has spent away from politics has given him a new perspective. He decried the inability of Congress to pass meaningful legislation and said his PAC will seek to elect people “who will fight for change and get results.”
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida

Michigan lawmakers approve early absentee ballot processing
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers approved legislation Wednesday that would allow larger municipalities to begin processing ballots two days before an election. The measure allows offices to begin preparing absentee ballots the Sunday before the election but not count votes until 7 a.m. on Election Day. Officials say the legislation would provide relief for local offices. Critics argue it doesn’t go far enough to help delays in reporting results. Michigan is one of several swing states that allowed no-excuse mail-in ballots but didn’t allow local election offices to begin processing ballots until 7 a.m. on Election Day. The legislation now goes to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for approval.
Storm scenes: Voices of fear, hope as Ian lashes Florida
Hurricane Ian struck a large swath of Florida on Wednesday, inundating coastal areas with strong winds and high water. Evacuations were ordered ahead of the tropical system, but some travelers got stuck trying to leave while some residents decided to ride out the storm. Officials at Orlando International Airport arranged for stranded passengers to be taken to shelters after their flights were canceled. Employees of a law firm in the city of Venice, and their pets, took cover from the hurricane at the law office. A hotel near an airport in Fort Myers was booked up Wednesday morning, with people at the hotel still trying to find a room.
900 apply for NY’s first licenses to sell recreational pot
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — More than 900 would-be pot shop operators have applied for a chance to open New York state’s first legal dispensaries for recreational marijuana. The state Office of Cannabis Management tweeted the news Wednesday. The state has said it plans to issue about 150 licenses in this first round, which was open only to people with past pot convictions or their relatives. A message was sent to the agency asking when the licenses will be awarded. There’s no exact date yet for sales to begin in New York. It’s expected to become one of the country’s biggest legal cannabis markets.
Water drains from Tampa Bay from Ian’s winds, then refills
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Water drained from Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian approached Florida’s Gulf Coast, pushed away by powerful storm winds. Ian eventually made landfall Wednesday near Fort Myers, about 100 miles to the south. Several people posted photos on social media of themselves and others walking onto the silty bay floor, despite warnings from officials. Experts say the bay also emptied of much water in 2017 when Hurricane Irma caused another so-called negative surge. Because a hurricane’s winds blow counterclockwise, the winds at Ian’s northern edge were blowing from east to west with such force that they pushed bay water into the Gulf of Mexico. Water eventually refilled the bay.
Pumpkin farms adapt to improve soil, lower emissions
ATLANTA, Illinois (AP) — This Thanksgiving, your pumpkin pie might have a lower carbon footprint. Farmers in central Illinois who supply 85% of the world’s canned pumpkin are adopting regenerative techniques to reduce emissions, attract bees and other pollinators and improve soil health. The effort is backed by Libby’s, which is owned by Nestle. It’s one of several big companies that have started regenerative farming programs in the last few years, including General Mills, PepsiCo and Walmart. Arohi Sharma, who studies regenerative farming for the Natural Resources Defense Council, says companies see drought and other impacts from climate change and know they must act.
