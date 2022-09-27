ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
notebookcheck.net

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 "Storm Peak" surfaces online with 64 cores and 128 threads, 5 nm Zen 4 architecture

AMD Ryzen (Zen) Desktop Leaks / Rumors. While the next batch of Threadripper processors based on the Zen 4 architecture appears to be not ready to hit the market yet, a new engineering sample of such an AMD Ryzen processor has just surfaced online. The chip was spotted in the [email protected] database and it sports 64 cores alongside 128 threads.
reviewed.com

AMD’s Ryzen 7000 processors nail performance, but the top tier isn’t worth it for gaming

While AMD’s latest 7000 series desktop processors have impressive clock speeds, a new chip architecture, and a new look, their gains over the previous generation of chips are not as impressive as AMD’s move from its 3000 series to its 5000 series. The Ryzen 9 7900X and Ryzen 7 7700X do put out some serious performance, but when you look at their gaming and content creation performance compared to AMD’s last generation of CPUs and Intel’s 12th-gen chips, their value becomes muddled. With last-gen chips currently on sale, you can get a much better bargain by buying one of AMD’s high-end 5000 series processors.
Digital Trends

Dell XPS 13, 15, and 17 laptops are all on sale today — save hundreds!

A powerful and reliable laptop is a necessity these days for both professionals and students. If you need one, look no further than these Dell XPS deals for the Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 15, and Dell XPS 17. These machines don’t usually come cheap because they offer top-of-the-line performance, in addition to stylish designs, but they’re currently available with discounts that place them within the reach of more shoppers.
techunwrapped.com

Lenovo breaks the gaming laptop market with the new Legion

Does this laptop include the graphics card NVIDIA RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6, which has 3840 CUDA Cores, 120 Tensor Cores and 30 RT Cores. In addition, this graphics card works at a frequency of 900 MHz and can reach 1425 MHz in Boost mode. Does this laptop use a IPS...
notebookcheck.net

Rumor | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 leak points to four-cluster CPU architecture led by Cortex-X3 Prime core with 3.2 GHz boost

Rumors indicate that the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will have a four-cluster CPU arrangement that includes a Cortex-X3 Prime core clocked at 3.2 GHz along with two Cortex-A715 and A710 cores each and three Cortex-A510 cores. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will be fabbed on the TSMC 4 nm process and is touted to focus on improvements to performance and power efficiency.
laptopmag.com

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 12th gen Intel laptop drops to $549 at Staples

Lenovo's IdeaPad 3 12th gen Intel laptop is one of the best personal computers to buy. Today, Staples offers this capable Windows 11 notebook for a stellar price. As part of the sale, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is just $549 (opens in new tab). That's $150 off its normal price of $699 and the lowest price ever for this Lenovo laptop.
Ars Technica

Intel’s 13th-gen “Raptor Lake” CPUs are official, launch October 20

If there's one thing Intel has gotten good at in the last few years, it's refining a CPU architecture. Between 2015 and 2020, manufacturing troubles pushed Intel to release not one, not two, but five processor generations based on iterations of the sixth-gen Skylake core, while still managing to increase clock speeds and core counts enough to stay competitive through most of that timespan.
knowtechie.com

Intel and Samsung show off new ‘slidable’ display prototype

It looks like Samsung and Intel have moved from foldable PC displays into a new realm of ‘slideable’ displays. The company’s shared a look at their new slidable display prototype at yesterday’s Intel Innovation keynote. Samsung Display CEO JS Choi joined Intel on stage to share...
Engadget

Intel's mid-range Arc A770 GPU arrives October 12th for $329

Like competitors, Intel is counting as much on AI as it is raw computing power. The Arc A770 supports Xe Super Sampling (XeSS) that, like NVIDIA's DLSS or AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution, uses AI upscaling to boost frame rates at higher resolutions. It supports Intel's dedicated and integrated GPUs, and should be available in over 20 games by the end of 2022.
TechRadar

HP Envy 16 review

Between the gorgeous 16-inch 4K OLED screening and powerful specs, the HP Envy 16 should appeal to content curators who enjoy gaming occasionally. Potential buyers who can get past the underwhelming battery life may also find a laptop that excels at general computing tasks from video conferencing to media consumption.
Android Headlines

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 FE Appears On Geekbench With Some Specs

After launching the Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra earlier this year, Samsung is now readying a Galaxy Tab S8 FE. The new tablet recently surfaced on the online benchmarking platform Geekbench with model number SM-X506B. The listing reveals a few key specs of the device. For...
TechSpot

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Review: The New Performance King

TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. AMD's new Zen 4 flagship, the Ryzen 9 7950X is a 16-core, 32-thread CPU that clocks between 4.5 GHz and 5.7 GHz depending on the load, with two Core Complex Dies (CCD) along with a 6nm I/O die. The additional CCD compared to more affordable Ryzen models means the total L3 cache capacity is increased from 32MB to 64MB, and now there's a total of 16MB L2 cache.
