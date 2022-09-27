ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granby, CO

Hunter activates SOS call after cutting himself while skinning a bear in Colorado

By Tamera Twitty
Photo Credit: John Morrison. File photo. (iStock)

Crews from Grand County Search and Rescue (GCSAR) were paged to a wilderness area near Lake Granby on September 18 after receiving an SOS signal from a hunter. The hunter had reportedly cut his thigh while he was skinning a bear.

"His hunting partner had bandaged the wound and stopped the bleeding, however the subject did not think he was able to walk out," GCSAR said in a news release.

Crews from GCSAR, Grand County EMS, Hot Sulphur Fire, and Henderson Mill Mine personnel arrived to the scene at about 10:30 AM.

"The original plan was to extricate via litter, when teams arrived it was determined that the subject was able to walk out. We are super thankful for our teammates out in the field and especially the Henderson Mine personnel who helped us find a quicker and easier extrication route," the release said.

If you ever cut yourself while skinning an animal, stopping the bleeding should be your first priority. Seek medical attention if the wound does not heal, or if it becomes infected.

MarkWalleye
1d ago

To all the "anti-hunters" who are posting: Hunters pay billions of dollars for hunting licenses. A large percentage of that money is used to manage and protect wildlife in the U.S. (game and non-game species). Also, when you purchase a hunting license, a portion of the fee goes to "search and rescue". If/when a hunter is injured or in trouble, they can get search/rescue and not incur any fees for this service. Many non-hunters buy a "hunting license" just so they will have this "insurance" while out hiking/biking...

Hunter
