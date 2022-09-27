ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tips to keep your teen safe on social media

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Social media: it’s a common way for predators to gain access to unsuspecting users, especially young ones. “My six-year-old plays Minecraft,” said cyber expert Rob Wille. “He goes into these other worlds and there are people playing and they, a lot of times, will try to contact him.” That’s why experts […]
msn.com

Girls Felt Body Shamed After School Kicked Them Out Of Homecoming Dance

School dress codes have become less popular in recent years. Many districts have relaxed their attire-related policies to update for modern times. Unfortunately, one school's updates did not prevent numerous girls from being kicked out of their homecoming dance, including the homecoming queen. American Leadership Academy recently updated its dress...
Newsweek

Mom Backed for Shutting Down Husband's Attempt to Overshadow Teen Daughter

Internet commenters were quick to call out one stepfather who threw a full-blown temper tantrum as a result of feeling overshadowed by his 18-year-old stepdaughter. In a viral Reddit post published on r/AmITheA**hole, the teenager's mother, Redditor u/Throwaway624335 (otherwise referred to as the original poster, or OP) described the tension gripping her family and detailed the heated aftermath of her decision not to diminish her daughter's academic accomplishments.
Distractify

TikToker Challenges School Dress Code — and Students Are Stunned by Administrator's Response

Nothing makes my skin crawl more than hearing educators insinuate that they may be looking at female students' bodies in an inappropriate manner. One female student recently confronted her school administrators about the strict dress code policy, and it turns out that these policies might be in place to keep everyone in the building on their best behavior.
Mix 103.9

Mix 103.9

Mix 103.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wsrkfm.com

