Read full article on original website
Related
Did Gerard Piqué cheat on Shakira in 2012 with Bar Refaeli?
More allegations of Gerard Pique’s infidelity to Shakira have come to light. Paparazzi Jordi Martin took to social media over the weekend to allege Piqué was unfaithful to Shakira with Israeli model Bar Refaeli. According to the photographer, it went down a decade ago, in 2022. ...
How Rich Is Shakira as She Faces Tax Fraud Charges?
Singer Shakira, most famous for her Billboard No. 1 hit "Hips Don't Lie," is now facing tax fraud charges -- accused by Spain of evading taxes, fines, and penalties of $13.9 million between 2012 and...
Gerard Piqué reportedly stormed off Shakira’s lawyer’s office due to the rocky negotiations
Shakira and Gerard Piqué meet with lawyers on September 15 in Barcelona, Spain. The 45-year-old singer, alongside her attorneys, Pilar Mañé and Diego Muñoz, met with the 35-year-old soccer player, who, according to La Vanguardia, after 30 minutes, walked off the reunion. The publication informed the...
Shakira's Heartbreaking Announcement After Gerard Piqué Split: 'The Darkest Hour Of My Life'
Shakira just opened up about her split from Gerard Piqué, her partner of 12 years and father to her two sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7; and it’s very hearrtbreaking to read! The 45-year-old “Hips Don’t Lie” singer didn’t hold back in her candid cover interview with Elle for its October 2022 issue, telling the pub that she is currently experiencing “the darkest hour” of her life.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘I Am a Victim’ Cries Ex-First Lady, Famous for Luxury Bags, as She’s Convicted of Corruption
Once famed for her extensive collection of luxury bags and lavish lifestyle, the former first lady of Malaysia’s fall from grace was confirmed on Thursday, as she was sentenced to 10 years in prison for bribery. This conviction came just over a week after her husband, former prime minister...
Gerard Pique and Shakira seen leaving Barcelona law firm together as couple look to finalise split
FOOTBALLER Gerard Pique and pop star Shakira were seen leaving a renowned law firm in Barcelona, as the couple look to finalise their split. According to El Periodico and the 'Mamarazzis', the pair met with their lawyers last Thursday to try and reach an agreement on their separation and the custody of children, Sasha and Milan.
Shakira Facing Tax Fraud Trial in Spain After Denying Any Wrongdoing
After months of speculation, Shakira will officially be facing a tax fraud trial in Spain as a result of 2018 accusations against her regarding tax fraud, according to NPR. The singer could face up to eight years in prison if convicted in the trial. Prosecutors in Spain accused Shakira of...
WDIO-TV
Report: 200 environmental activists killed globally in 2021
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Some 200 environmental and land defense activists were killed around the world in 2021, including some 54 in Mexico, which assumed the position of the deadliest country in the annual report by nongovernmental organization Global Witness. More than three-quarters of the killings took place in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDIO-TV
Cubans suffer as hurricane-caused power outage drags on
HAVANA (AP) — Ivette Garrido hurried last week to get the 6 kilograms (13 pounds) of subsidized chicken allotted to her family by Cuba’s government and put it in the freezer, happy to have meat to get through Hurricane Ian. Now she is considering giving the chicken to...
Penélope Cruz Encouraged Juan Diego Botto to Direct Debut Feature ‘On the Fringe,’ a Devastating Commentary on Spain’s Eviction Crisis
Juan Diego Botto’s feature film debut is a heart-breaking social drama and scathing critique of the neoliberal structures that have resulted in a catastrophic eviction crisis in Spain, where more than 400,000 people have been forced out of their homes over the past decade. “On the Fringe” screens in the Zurich Film Festival’s country focus sidebar, New World View, which this year showcases works from new Spanish filmmakers. The impressive achievement, which premiered in Venice, grew out of a conversation Botto had with friend Penélope Cruz after she saw a play he had written and was starring in. She suggested he...
WDIO-TV
Welfare group reports severe breaches on Romanian fur farms
SIGHISOARA, Romania (AP) — In a dingy basement, chinchillas bred to provide the fashion industry with their fur bite the wire of cages that are stacked floor-to-ceiling with no natural light, as their babies struggle across the wire-mesh floors. The scene captured on video is among the findings from...
Morocco demand Adidas change Algeria kit which ‘steals heritage’
Football kit makers Adidas are at the centre of an argument between two African national teams after producing a new design for Algeria which Morocco officials say is tantamount to cultural appropriation.The new jersey features blue, yellow and teal patterned geometric shapes which the sports equipment company say is a tribute to one of the famous landmarks in the nation, the Mechouar Palace.“Algeria culture wear collection, inspired by the architectural design of the iconic El Mechouar palace in Tlemcen,” explained a social media post by Adidas announcing the design.However, it is argued that the design is akin to zellige, a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elcielo Hotel Medellin, Colombia
Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel. Elcielo, one of the most stylish hotels in Medellin, boast sophistication and stunning design at the heart of the Poblado area. The entrance leads past Elcielo’s award winning restaurant bathed in impeccable lighting and alluring green accents. Upon arrival we were greeted by inviting staff ready to guide us to their lobby and assist with the smooth and easy check-in process and we were offered a delightful selection of complimentary welcome drinks while we waited for our room to be ready. Our Luxury Suite Double was modern and extremely comfortable with a decadent king size bed, immaculate bathroom, and a grand bathtub set as an enticing centrepiece at the heart of the beautiful room.
Discovery
A Spanish Sunken Galleon Has a $17B Bounty Onboard - and Now You Can See It
As Commander Jose Fernández de Santillán was overseeing the loading up of the ships, England’s Admiral Wager set sail for the Caribbean with a fleet of four warships. When they eventually reached the Colombian coast, they anchored off the island of Pequeña Baru, about 18.6 miles from Cartagena, to restock with supplies.
Comments / 0