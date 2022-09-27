ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
HOLAUSA

Did Gerard Piqué cheat on Shakira in 2012 with Bar Refaeli?

More allegations of Gerard Pique’s infidelity to Shakira have come to light. Paparazzi Jordi Martin took to social media over the weekend to allege Piqué was unfaithful to Shakira with Israeli model Bar Refaeli. According to the photographer, it went down a decade ago, in 2022. ...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Shakira's Heartbreaking Announcement After Gerard Piqué Split: 'The Darkest Hour Of My Life'

Shakira just opened up about her split from Gerard Piqué, her partner of 12 years and father to her two sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7; and it’s very hearrtbreaking to read! The 45-year-old “Hips Don’t Lie” singer didn’t hold back in her candid cover interview with Elle for its October 2022 issue, telling the pub that she is currently experiencing “the darkest hour” of her life.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Shakira
Person
Lionel Messi
WDIO-TV

Report: 200 environmental activists killed globally in 2021

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Some 200 environmental and land defense activists were killed around the world in 2021, including some 54 in Mexico, which assumed the position of the deadliest country in the annual report by nongovernmental organization Global Witness. More than three-quarters of the killings took place in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Tax Fraud#Tax Evasion#Barcelona#Spanish#Colombian#Esplugues De Llobregat
WDIO-TV

Cubans suffer as hurricane-caused power outage drags on

HAVANA (AP) — Ivette Garrido hurried last week to get the 6 kilograms (13 pounds) of subsidized chicken allotted to her family by Cuba’s government and put it in the freezer, happy to have meat to get through Hurricane Ian. Now she is considering giving the chicken to...
ENVIRONMENT
Variety

Penélope Cruz Encouraged Juan Diego Botto to Direct Debut Feature ‘On the Fringe,’ a Devastating Commentary on Spain’s Eviction Crisis

Juan Diego Botto’s feature film debut is a heart-breaking social drama and scathing critique of the neoliberal structures that have resulted in a catastrophic eviction crisis in Spain, where more than 400,000 people have been forced out of their homes over the past decade. “On the Fringe” screens in the Zurich Film Festival’s country focus sidebar, New World View, which this year showcases works from new Spanish filmmakers. The impressive achievement, which premiered in Venice, grew out of a conversation Botto had with friend Penélope Cruz after she saw a play he had written and was starring in. She suggested he...
MOVIES
WDIO-TV

Welfare group reports severe breaches on Romanian fur farms

SIGHISOARA, Romania (AP) — In a dingy basement, chinchillas bred to provide the fashion industry with their fur bite the wire of cages that are stacked floor-to-ceiling with no natural light, as their babies struggle across the wire-mesh floors. The scene captured on video is among the findings from...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Morocco demand Adidas change Algeria kit which ‘steals heritage’

Football kit makers Adidas are at the centre of an argument between two African national teams after producing a new design for Algeria which Morocco officials say is tantamount to cultural appropriation.The new jersey features blue, yellow and teal patterned geometric shapes which the sports equipment company say is a tribute to one of the famous landmarks in the nation, the Mechouar Palace.“Algeria culture wear collection, inspired by the architectural design of the iconic El Mechouar palace in Tlemcen,” explained a social media post by Adidas announcing the design.However, it is argued that the design is akin to zellige, a...
AFRICA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hungry Hong Kong

Elcielo Hotel Medellin, Colombia

Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel. Elcielo, one of the most stylish hotels in Medellin, boast sophistication and stunning design at the heart of the Poblado area. The entrance leads past Elcielo’s award winning restaurant bathed in impeccable lighting and alluring green accents. Upon arrival we were greeted by inviting staff ready to guide us to their lobby and assist with the smooth and easy check-in process and we were offered a delightful selection of complimentary welcome drinks while we waited for our room to be ready. Our Luxury Suite Double was modern and extremely comfortable with a decadent king size bed, immaculate bathroom, and a grand bathtub set as an enticing centrepiece at the heart of the beautiful room.

Comments / 0

Community Policy