Mother Jones

How Much Money Has Marjorie Taylor Greene Lost on Trump’s Social Media Company?

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Donald Trump’s big plan to take his struggling media start-up public is in serious jeopardy. And if TruthSocial’s luck doesn’t turn around quickly, it could take a big chunk out of the pocketbook of one of Trump’s closest political allies: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
POTUS
Benzinga

Bill Gates Doesn't Want To Be Rich Anymore: 'I Will Move Down And Eventually Off Of The List Of The World's Richest People'

While Bill Gates may best be known as the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation MSFT, he has been gaining prominence through the years for his philanthropy, opening the doors to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000. Since then, the foundation has doled out more than $79 billion to fund healthcare and education initiatives, among others.
CHARITIES
Joel Eisenberg

List of 56 Bed Bath and Beyond Locations Announced Today as Permanently Closing

Following a substantial stock downturn and the suicide of its CFO, the company has announced the first 56 of 150 stores set to close this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BedBathandBeyond.gcs-web.com, The New York Post, The Wall Street Journal, and KTLA.com.
The Independent

Elon Musk throws temper tantrum in response to Robert Reich saying ‘self-made billionaires are a myth’

Elon Musk blasted Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich after he declared that “self-made billionaires are a myth – just like unicorns”. The Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder, whose net worth is $219bn according to Forbes, called Mr Reich an “idiot and a liar” after he claimed that Mr Musk was able to amass his wealth because his family “owned an emerald mine”. The University of California, Berkeley professor said in a video that “being ‘self-made’ is a nice idea” because “it suggests that anybody can claw their way to the top if they’re willing to work hard enough”. “It’s...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession

Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Jeff Bezos loses spot as second-richest person

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world’s second-richest person, dethroning Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the title he was demoted to last year after Elon Musk overtook him as the wealthiest person in the world.The 60-year-old Indian chairman of the Adani Group, which includes businesses in coal production, infrastructure and thermal power generation, has a real-time net worth of $155.5bn, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaire’s List.Along with becoming one of the first Asian businesspeople to rank among the top three billionaires globally, the Indian tycoon’s company impressively climbed the ranks this year at a breakneck speed...
BUSINESS

