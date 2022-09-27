Read full article on original website
Investors pull almost $140 million from the company planning to merge with Donald Trump's Truth Social
The deadline for Digital World deal to acquire Donald Trump's Truth Social passed on September 20. Investors are walking away from planned commitments of $140 million, SEC filings show. Reuters reported that Sabby Management investors bowed out, taking away $100 million. Investors are walking away from commitments to invest in...
How Much Money Has Marjorie Taylor Greene Lost on Trump’s Social Media Company?
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Donald Trump’s big plan to take his struggling media start-up public is in serious jeopardy. And if TruthSocial’s luck doesn’t turn around quickly, it could take a big chunk out of the pocketbook of one of Trump’s closest political allies: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Amazon is closing 2 facilities with a total of 300 employees and reportedly scrapping plans for 42 new buildings
Amazon is starting to tighten its belt. The e-commerce giant announced Wednesday it was shutting down two delivery stations in Baltimore which employ a total of over 300 people, as first reported by local news outlet WMAR-2. An Amazon spokesperson told WMAR-2 the company will offer staff at the stations...
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Gap to Peloton.
Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
Meet the man who has made $280,000 renting himself out to do ‘nothing in particular’
Tokyo resident Shoji Morimoto previously worked at a publishing company where he was often reprimanded for “doing nothing,” so he turned his skill into a business.
Bill Gates Doesn't Want To Be Rich Anymore: 'I Will Move Down And Eventually Off Of The List Of The World's Richest People'
While Bill Gates may best be known as the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation MSFT, he has been gaining prominence through the years for his philanthropy, opening the doors to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000. Since then, the foundation has doled out more than $79 billion to fund healthcare and education initiatives, among others.
Trump Disregards Hurricane Ian Risks, Refuses To Reschedule Florida Deposition In Video-Phone Fraud Case
Donald Trump refused to delay deposition in a class-action fraud lawsuit related to video phones even as opposing lawyers sought a deferral due to a category 4 hurricane that hit Florida’s west coast on Wednesday. What Happened: While Trump’s lawyers opposed delaying the deposition, the lawyers for the investors...
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
FedEx boss tells the US to brace for stagflation because there aren't enough workers to meet juiced-up demand
FedEx founder Fred Smith warned that labor shortages could lead to stagflation in the US. He told Fox Business that a lack of workers fueled the pandemic-era supply chain crisis. "You simply do not have the workers to meet the demand that's been juiced by the printing of money," Smith...
The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets
The Oracle of Omaha has been a money machine for his shareholders for nearly six decades. When bear markets strike, Warren Buffett knows to go on the offensive. However, there's only one stock Buffett purchased in both the coronavirus-induced bear market in March 2020 and current bear market. You’re reading...
List of 56 Bed Bath and Beyond Locations Announced Today as Permanently Closing
Following a substantial stock downturn and the suicide of its CFO, the company has announced the first 56 of 150 stores set to close this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BedBathandBeyond.gcs-web.com, The New York Post, The Wall Street Journal, and KTLA.com.
Elon Musk throws temper tantrum in response to Robert Reich saying ‘self-made billionaires are a myth’
Elon Musk blasted Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich after he declared that “self-made billionaires are a myth – just like unicorns”. The Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder, whose net worth is $219bn according to Forbes, called Mr Reich an “idiot and a liar” after he claimed that Mr Musk was able to amass his wealth because his family “owned an emerald mine”. The University of California, Berkeley professor said in a video that “being ‘self-made’ is a nice idea” because “it suggests that anybody can claw their way to the top if they’re willing to work hard enough”. “It’s...
Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?
Holding a lot of cash isn't as safe as you might think.
Warren Buffett's granddaughter-in-law takes up role at JPMorgan's wealth management division
Warren Buffett's granddaughter-in-law just joined JPMorgan as a wealth advisor. Lili Buffett took up the new role on Monday, according to an Instagram post. Her grandfather-in-law is a longtime ally and friend of JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon. The granddaughter-in-law of billionaire investor Warren Buffett joined JPMorgan as one of its...
Melinda French Gates calls out 'great problem' of DC politics: 'There are too many men with seats of power still'
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation recently found the world won't reach gender equality until at least 2108, three generations behind past estimates.
An Amazon manager told staff to collect donations if they wanted to keep buying cereal for their office
The incident is one of several signs of Amazon frugality going overboard, according to former Amazon employees who now work at Google.
A millennial who quit her 60-hour-a-week job now makes up to $15,000 a month from what used to be a side hustle, report says
Alice Everdeen used to work 60 hours a week for just $42,000 a year but now puts in three to five hours a day for far more money, CNBC reported.
JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession
Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
Jeff Bezos loses spot as second-richest person
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world’s second-richest person, dethroning Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the title he was demoted to last year after Elon Musk overtook him as the wealthiest person in the world.The 60-year-old Indian chairman of the Adani Group, which includes businesses in coal production, infrastructure and thermal power generation, has a real-time net worth of $155.5bn, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaire’s List.Along with becoming one of the first Asian businesspeople to rank among the top three billionaires globally, the Indian tycoon’s company impressively climbed the ranks this year at a breakneck speed...
