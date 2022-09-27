Oh the horror! Donald Trump is finally being brought to justice for some of the many laws he has broken. Both during and before his presidency. His supporters are aghast. Problems begin with his financial statements submitted to both potential lenders and to government agencies for tax purposes. Overvaluing properties and underreporting income to employees is against the law. In fact, the accounting firm that prepared those financial statements, based upon information submitted by Trump, announced to the world in February that the Trump organization’s statements for the last 10 years were not to be relied upon. Should he not be held accountable?

POTUS ・ 1 DAY AGO