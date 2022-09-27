ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Bakersfield Californian

AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday and left 1 million people without electricity, then churned on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters amid expectations it would strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm. Ian made landfall in Cuba’s...
Business Insider

Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book

Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
Bakersfield Californian

Letter to the editor: Trump vs. the law

Oh the horror! Donald Trump is finally being brought to justice for some of the many laws he has broken. Both during and before his presidency. His supporters are aghast. Problems begin with his financial statements submitted to both potential lenders and to government agencies for tax purposes. Overvaluing properties and underreporting income to employees is against the law. In fact, the accounting firm that prepared those financial statements, based upon information submitted by Trump, announced to the world in February that the Trump organization’s statements for the last 10 years were not to be relied upon. Should he not be held accountable?
The Associated Press

Groups: Retaliation after migrants report detention center

ESTANCIA, N.M. (AP) — Migrants held by U.S. authorities at a detention center in rural New Mexico have endured retaliation rather than aid after reporting unsanitary conditions at the government-contracted jail, a coalition of civil rights advocacy groups said Wednesday. A public letter signed this week by at least a dozen migrants within the Torrance County Detention Facility describes broken plumbing, insect infestations, insufficient access to medical care and rationed bottles of drinking water. A companion complaint Wednesday to the office of civil rights at the Department of Homeland Security documents retaliation, including restrictions on access to legal representation and a falsified accusation of misconduct against an immigrant under the Prison Rape Elimination Act. The new complaint adds to concerns raised in August by the coalition — which includes the American Civil Liberties Union, Innovation Law Lab and El Paso, Texas-based Justice for Our Neighbors — drawing on information from interviews with scores of migrants at the center.
Bakersfield Californian

Letter to the editor: Women's rights under attack

This letter is directed toward women. Your rights and freedoms are under attack! Specifically your right and freedom to control your own body — the right to an abortion. If the far right ever takes control of both houses of Congress and the presidency, all women will lose their right to an abortion nationwide, including California. And other rights and freedoms are also under attack, such as contraception, equality of pay for women, paid maternity leave, etc.
