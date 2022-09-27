Read full article on original website
D.C. Officer Beaten In Capitol Riot Loses It On TV After Courtroom Incident
Former cop Michael Fanone told CNN's Don Lemon the courtroom confrontation has "become my new reality. It's every single day of my life."
Bakersfield Californian
AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday and left 1 million people without electricity, then churned on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters amid expectations it would strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm. Ian made landfall in Cuba’s...
Ted Cruz Jokes Floridians Don't 'Have to Worry' About Floods Thanks to Dems
Cruz's tweet was in response to a clip of Senator Amy Klobuchar saying that Hurricane Ian is a reason why voters should back Democrats in the midterms.
Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book
Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
Hurricane Ian: ‘catastrophic’ damage in Florida as trapped residents are rescued
Biden says storm could ‘be deadliest in state’s history’ as authorities express fears of a growing death toll
Biden: 'Our country hurts' after Hurricane Ian slams Florida
WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday said "our entire country hurts" along with the people of Florida after Hurricane Ian flooded communities across the state, knocked out power, forced people into shelters and raised fears of a "substantial loss of life." Biden said the storm...
Bakersfield Californian
Letter to the editor: Trump vs. the law
Oh the horror! Donald Trump is finally being brought to justice for some of the many laws he has broken. Both during and before his presidency. His supporters are aghast. Problems begin with his financial statements submitted to both potential lenders and to government agencies for tax purposes. Overvaluing properties and underreporting income to employees is against the law. In fact, the accounting firm that prepared those financial statements, based upon information submitted by Trump, announced to the world in February that the Trump organization’s statements for the last 10 years were not to be relied upon. Should he not be held accountable?
Groups: Retaliation after migrants report detention center
ESTANCIA, N.M. (AP) — Migrants held by U.S. authorities at a detention center in rural New Mexico have endured retaliation rather than aid after reporting unsanitary conditions at the government-contracted jail, a coalition of civil rights advocacy groups said Wednesday. A public letter signed this week by at least a dozen migrants within the Torrance County Detention Facility describes broken plumbing, insect infestations, insufficient access to medical care and rationed bottles of drinking water. A companion complaint Wednesday to the office of civil rights at the Department of Homeland Security documents retaliation, including restrictions on access to legal representation and a falsified accusation of misconduct against an immigrant under the Prison Rape Elimination Act. The new complaint adds to concerns raised in August by the coalition — which includes the American Civil Liberties Union, Innovation Law Lab and El Paso, Texas-based Justice for Our Neighbors — drawing on information from interviews with scores of migrants at the center.
Bakersfield Californian
Letter to the editor: Women's rights under attack
This letter is directed toward women. Your rights and freedoms are under attack! Specifically your right and freedom to control your own body — the right to an abortion. If the far right ever takes control of both houses of Congress and the presidency, all women will lose their right to an abortion nationwide, including California. And other rights and freedoms are also under attack, such as contraception, equality of pay for women, paid maternity leave, etc.
Longtime CBS White House Correspondent Bill Plante Dead At 84
Plante reported for CBS News for more than half a century and was one of the White House press corps' longest-serving correspondents.
Study: Weaker Concealed Carry Laws Linked to Increase in Gun Crimes, Including in Ohio
The study suggests Ohio may experience more gun crimes by not screening out people who have been convicted of violent assaults from buying guns.
