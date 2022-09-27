ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves Reportedly Denied Schedule Request From Mets

The Atlanta Braves are scheduled to host the New York Mets for a three-game series starting on Friday. The aftereffects of Hurricane Ian are expected to hit Atlanta on Saturday. In order to get all three game of the series in, the Mets suggested the start date move up to Thursday.
Marlins reportedly asking Mets fans to fill ballpark for Braves series

The Miami Marlins began Tuesday at 63-90 and in fourth place in the National League East standings as they attempt to essentially run out the clock on the 2022 MLB season. It appears some within the organization found an interesting way to try to fill LoanDepot Park during the campaign-closing series against the division-rival Atlanta Braves from Oct. 3-5.
The Mets Are Dealing With A Shocking Issue

Somehow, some way, the New York Mets have run into an attendance problem. Yes, you read that right. In the middle of a pennant race, where the Mets have a chance to lock down their first NL East title since 2015 after clinching a postseason berth, the team is struggling to draw a respectable crowd.
Season Recap: Braves versus Mets

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for — two of the best teams in baseball battling for NL East supremacy. Following last night’s win over the Marlins in extras, the Mets are back in front of the Braves by one game. They also currently hold the tiebreaker with six games left in the season. That’s important because Major League Baseball will no longer play a Game 163 to break a tie if two teams are even atop the division. It will come down to the head-to-head record, which the Mets currently own 9-7. However, that can change with a sweep this weekend at Truist Park.
The Braves Have Done Away With A Common MLB Practice

Sacrifice bunts have been a part of Major League Baseball for a long time. It was common in the National League when there were runners on base and the pitcher was at the plate. However, with the designated hitter now being universal, we’re seeing less and less of the sacrifice...
Braves continue to break records in 2022

The Braves beat the Nationals Tuesday night 8-2 as Michael Harris II tied the game with a bases-clearing triple, but Ronald Acuna Jr. busted the game wide open, belting two solo home runs with Orlando Arcia adding another. Atlanta will likely hit 100 wins for the first time since 2003 on the backs of some unexpected contributors, including Rookie of the Year favorites Harris and Spencer Strider.
Francisco Lindor Reveals His View On Upcoming Braves Series

With the pennant race in full swing, the New York Mets and the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves are set to play what could in fact be the series of the 2022 season. New York is ahead of Atlanta by one game as they head to Truist Park for...
This is the best, most well-rounded Braves team we’ve seen in years

It’s a cruel twist of fate, the likes of which only baseball can deliver. The 2022 Atlanta Braves, with six games left to play, have 97 wins, as many as they had in all of 2019, and the most for a Braves team since the back-to-back 101-win seasons of 2002-2003. Yet, going back to the period after those 101-win seasons, they won the NL East with win tallies of 96, 90, 96, 90, 97, and of course, last year’s paltry-by-comparison 88. That 88-win team went on to win a bunch of short series and claim the championship. This 97-plus win team? They still trail the Mets in the NL East by a game.
NBA world reacts to Thunder-Hawks trade

The Atlanta Hawks found themselves staring down a situation where they’d enter the 2022-2023 NBA season around $1.7 million over the luxury tax threshold. However, the situation is officially null now that they’ve completed a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Hawks...
