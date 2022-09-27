Read full article on original website
Braves Reportedly Denied Schedule Request From Mets
The Atlanta Braves are scheduled to host the New York Mets for a three-game series starting on Friday. The aftereffects of Hurricane Ian are expected to hit Atlanta on Saturday. In order to get all three game of the series in, the Mets suggested the start date move up to Thursday.
Yardbarker
Marlins reportedly asking Mets fans to fill ballpark for Braves series
The Miami Marlins began Tuesday at 63-90 and in fourth place in the National League East standings as they attempt to essentially run out the clock on the 2022 MLB season. It appears some within the organization found an interesting way to try to fill LoanDepot Park during the campaign-closing series against the division-rival Atlanta Braves from Oct. 3-5.
Yardbarker
Mets ace Jacob deGrom gets massive update as crucial series with Braves looms
The New York Mets will face the Atlanta Braves beginning Friday in a series that will surely determine the National League East. And the Mets will kick off that series by sending veteran ace Jacob deGrom to the mound. Mets manager Buck Showalter revealed Wednesday night that deGrom’s next start...
Yardbarker
The Mets Are Dealing With A Shocking Issue
Somehow, some way, the New York Mets have run into an attendance problem. Yes, you read that right. In the middle of a pennant race, where the Mets have a chance to lock down their first NL East title since 2015 after clinching a postseason berth, the team is struggling to draw a respectable crowd.
Yardbarker
Season Recap: Braves versus Mets
It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for — two of the best teams in baseball battling for NL East supremacy. Following last night’s win over the Marlins in extras, the Mets are back in front of the Braves by one game. They also currently hold the tiebreaker with six games left in the season. That’s important because Major League Baseball will no longer play a Game 163 to break a tie if two teams are even atop the division. It will come down to the head-to-head record, which the Mets currently own 9-7. However, that can change with a sweep this weekend at Truist Park.
Mets make big change to starting rotation ahead of Braves series
The New York Mets are moving all their chips to the middle of the table, changing the date of ace Jacob deGrom’s next start. MLB.com’s Anthoy DiComo reports “The Mets are moving Jacob deGrom up to start Friday’s series opener against the Braves, per Buck Showalter.”
Yardbarker
The Braves Have Done Away With A Common MLB Practice
Sacrifice bunts have been a part of Major League Baseball for a long time. It was common in the National League when there were runners on base and the pitcher was at the plate. However, with the designated hitter now being universal, we’re seeing less and less of the sacrifice...
MLB・
News 8 KFMB
Padres magic number for MLB playoffs: Where San Diego stands in the National League
SAN DIEGO — It has been a while since the Padres have been in the thick of a postseason race this late into a 162 game season. In fact, the last time the Padres made an appearance in a non-COVID shortened year was all the way back in 2006 when the team went 88-74. The team is two wins away from that win total this season.
New York Mets take on the Atlanta Braves with NL East on the line
The Mets and Braves are heading into the biggest series of the year - a three-game set in the A-T-L on the final weekend of the regular season.
Yardbarker
Braves continue to break records in 2022
The Braves beat the Nationals Tuesday night 8-2 as Michael Harris II tied the game with a bases-clearing triple, but Ronald Acuna Jr. busted the game wide open, belting two solo home runs with Orlando Arcia adding another. Atlanta will likely hit 100 wins for the first time since 2003 on the backs of some unexpected contributors, including Rookie of the Year favorites Harris and Spencer Strider.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Highlights: Miguel Vargas Has 3 RBI, Will Smith Hits Home Run Against Padres
Miguel Vargas was responsible for driving in more than half of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ runs for a 5-2 win over the San Diego Padres in the rubber match at Petco Park. The Dodgers finished 14-5 against the Padres and won all six of their head-to-head series in 2022.
CBS Sports
Mets vs. Braves: Three things to know, how to watch and what we predict as NL East rivals meet in Atlanta
The most important series of the 2022 MLB regular season will take place this weekend at Truist Park. The defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves will host the NL East rival New York Mets for three games with the division title very much on the line. The two clubs have been virtually side-by-side in the standings for weeks.
Yardbarker
Francisco Lindor Reveals His View On Upcoming Braves Series
With the pennant race in full swing, the New York Mets and the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves are set to play what could in fact be the series of the 2022 season. New York is ahead of Atlanta by one game as they head to Truist Park for...
batterypower.com
This is the best, most well-rounded Braves team we’ve seen in years
It’s a cruel twist of fate, the likes of which only baseball can deliver. The 2022 Atlanta Braves, with six games left to play, have 97 wins, as many as they had in all of 2019, and the most for a Braves team since the back-to-back 101-win seasons of 2002-2003. Yet, going back to the period after those 101-win seasons, they won the NL East with win tallies of 96, 90, 96, 90, 97, and of course, last year’s paltry-by-comparison 88. That 88-win team went on to win a bunch of short series and claim the championship. This 97-plus win team? They still trail the Mets in the NL East by a game.
MLB・
thecomeback.com
