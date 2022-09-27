Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
The death of a boy fractures a family in Namwali Serpell's 2nd novel 'The Furrows'
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Namwali Serpell about her new novel — The Furrows: An Elegy. NAMWALI SERPELL: I don't want to tell you what happened. I want to tell you how it felt. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. That's author Namwali Serpell reading from her second novel, "The Furrows: An...
NPR
Encore: WWII veteran meets the man who found and returned his long-lost bracelet
A Czech hobbyist traveled halfway around the world to return a bracelet he found at a former World War II prison camp to a Colorado veteran. (Story first aired on ATC on May 15, 2022.) LEILA FADEL, HOST:. A few months ago, we brought you the story of two men....
NPR
At White House Conference on Hunger is a woman who's doing the work in her community
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Desire La-Marr Murphy, founder and CEO of Murphy's Giving Market in the Philly area, about Biden's goal for ending hunger in America. Hunger is a big problem in the U.S. Government figures show that in 2020, more than 38 million Americans faced food insecurity. President Biden is hosting the first White House Conference on Hunger in 50 years, and earlier today, he announced his goal for ending hunger in America.
Comments / 0