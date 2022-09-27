Read full article on original website
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensVirginia State
Why Braves, MLB said no to Mets' offer to move up series in Atlanta with Hurricane Ian approaching
As Hurricane Ian barrels through Florida and up the East Coast, teams are monitoring the storm to see if it will affect their scheduled games. Among those: the Braves and Mets. New York is one game ahead of its rival for first place in the National League East with just...
MLB Odds: Braves vs. Nationals prediction, odds and pick 9/27/2022
The Atlanta Braves (96-58) will attempt to win their fourth straight road game when they take on the Washington Nationals (53-100) on Tuesday night. Kyle Muller (1-1) is projected to start for the Braves, while Paolo Espino (0-7) will take the bump for the Nationals. First pitch is slated for 7:05 ET. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Nationals prediction and pick.
MLB insiders predict Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s contract, where he’ll sign; AL East rival in the mix?
Aaron Judge is set to get paid. It’s just a matter of how much and by whom. The New York Yankees outfielder rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million contract before Opening Day and will become a free agent after the season. And Judge is having a walk season for the...
MLB insider comments on Dansby Swanson’s looming free agency
For the most part, the Braves core is intact for the foreseeable future, but one significant piece will test the waters of unrestricted free agency exactly one year after Freddie Freeman departed for Los Angeles. Dansby Swanson is currently the longest tenured member of the Braves, which almost feels unfathomable. It feels like just yesterday he was making his debut as the hometown kid from Marietta High School. Now, we could be witnessing his final few weeks in a Braves uniform.
Aaron Judge Watch: Here's the Rest of the Yankees Schedule
Aaron Judge's history-seeking season has thousands upon thousands of people in New York and across America asking one single, all-important question: What time do the Yankees play today?. The Bronx slugger has been stuck at 60 home runs on the season for about a half-dozen games now. He needs one...
How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live on September 28
On September 28 at 12:35 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Pirates will play the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), ATT SportsNet-PIT and Bally Sports Ohio. Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates. When: September 28 at 12:35 PM ET. TV: MLBN (out-of-market only), ATT SportsNet-PIT and Bally...
How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live on September 29
The Miami Marlins take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. On September 29 at 7:40 PM ET, the Milwaukee Brewers will play the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), Bally Sports Wisconsin and Bally Sports Florida. Miami Marlins vs. Milwaukee Brewers. When: September...
How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs Live on September 29
On September 29 at 2:20 PM ET, the Chicago Cubs will play the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), Marquee Sports Network and NBCSP. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs. When: September 29 at 2:20 PM ET. TV: MLBN (out-of-market only), Marquee Sports Network and NBCSP.
MLB magic numbers, schedules: Mets back on top; Brewers gain on Phillies for Wild Card (9/29/22)
TORONTO — Wednesday was a very good day for the New York Mets, who took a big step toward beating out the Atlanta Braves for the NL East title. Beginning the day in a dead heat, the Mets are up a game heading into this weekend’s showdown series in Atlanta by virtue of their 5-4, 10-inning win over the Miami Marlins at Citi Field and the Braves’ 3-2 loss in Washington in 10 innings.
