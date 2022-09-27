ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Elton John & Britney Spears’ ‘Hold Me Closer’ Music Video Is a Colorful Display of Intimacy

By Rania Aniftos
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

A month after Elton John and Britney Spears teamed up to unveil the ultimate pop collaboration, “ Hold Me Closer ,” the duo dropped the accompanying music video for the track on Tuesday (Sept. 27).

While John and Spears do not appear in the clip, the Tanu Muino-directed video features a number of dancers portraying emotional and heartfelt choreography against the vibrant, colorful backdrop of Mexico City.

“This was an emotional one for me as I grew up with Britney. After seeing ‘Slave For You,’ I decided that I wanted to become a video director. Elton John is an icon that I and the world grew up listening to,” Muino said in a press statement. “Going into this video, I knew there would be a lot of emotional expectations the audience and fans would have. With this responsibility, I had to do something different and unexpected. The visuals had to be different. The dance had to be forward-thinking to raise eyebrows and make Elton and Britney proud. To capture this magic, we shot around all my favorite architectural locations in Mexico City and brought on choreographer Jacob Jonas who does the best contemporary choreography today. Getting the best dancers, crew and access to some of the most private locations in the world was simple as everyone wanted to work with Elton John and be part of his legacy.”

Upon release, the “Rocket Man” star shared a snippet of the video to his Instagram , writing in the caption, “Check out the stunning dance video for ‘Hold Me Closer’, shot in Mexico City by the award-winning director @tanumuino beautifully capturing an immeasurable feeling of intimacy so missing from the world through the turmoil and chaos of recent times.”

In addition to the music video, it was announced that three collectible, limited edition CD singles of “Hold Me Closer” are now available for pre-order here , and set for release in November, just in time for the holidays. Each of the three unique discs will feature different artwork — one with the original single artwork and the other two with fan-voted art. Each CD will also have a different track list. While all of the CDs will have the original “Hold Me Closer,” the second track will have a varied extended version: a Joel Corry Remix, or a Purple Disco Machine Remix of the single on the remaining two.

Watch the “Hold Me Closer” music video below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Miley Cyrus reveals she performed Def Leppard's Photograph at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert as 'a personal request' from the late drummer in an old voice message

Miley Cyrus was among the dozens of musical artists to perform at the star-studded Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The Night Crawling singer, who called the event 'the most special way to remember the MOST special person', joined members of Def Leppard, and other stars, to perform their 1983 hit song Photograph.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Charlie Puth & Shenseea Embark on a Psychedelic Beachside Romp In Calvin Harris’ ‘Obsessed’ Video

The psychedelic journey that has been Calvin Harris‘ Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 continues Thursday (Sept. 29) with the just-released video for album track “Obsessed.” The video features the song’s vocalists Charlie Puth and Shenseea, who in the video are posted up at a dreamy beachside bungalow (in fact, the yellow hut also featured on the album cover.) Filmed through a kaleidoscopic lens in locations including a recording studio, the beach and a vintage limousine, Puth plays the song’s lovesick protagonist pining for the person who “doesn’t even know my name,” while Shenseea is the apparently oblivious object of his affection....
MUSIC
Billboard

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s ‘I’m Good (Blue)’ Hits No. 1 on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs Chart

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha surge to No. 1 on Billboard‘s multi-metric Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart (dated Oct. 1) with “I’m Good (Blue).” Up from No. 3 to the summit in just its fourth week on survey, the song is the second leader – and second together – for both the DJ/producer and singer. “Hey Mama,” by Guetta featuring Rexha, Nicki Minaj and Afrojack, ruled for 11 weeks in 2015.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Marcus Mumford
Person
Christina Aguilera
Person
Joel Corry
Person
Elvis
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Elton John
Billboard

Coolio Dead at 59

Coolio died on Wednesday (Sept. 28) in Los Angeles, California. He was 59 years old. According to TMZ, who first reported the news, the rapper, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. was found dead on the bathroom floor at his friend’s house, and paramedics initially suspect that he suffered cardiac arrest. However, an official cause of death has yet to be determined. Billboard has reached out to his reps for more information. Coolio placed six hits on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, including the No. 1 smash “Gangsta’s Paradise,” featuring L.V, from the film Dangerous Minds. The single spent three weeks atop the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Country Has Three of the Top 10 Most-Streamed Songs of the Week – All By Different Artists

The country genre continues to make inroads on streaming platforms in the U.S., with its latest accomplishment reflected on Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart dated Oct. 1. Three country songs by three different artists populate the tally’s top 10, marking the first time at least three non-holiday country songs have appeared in the ranking’s top 10 by different musicians since the survey began in 2013.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Music Video#Art#Emotional Intimacy
Loudwire

Miley Cyrus Sings With Def Leppard + Foo Fighters at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert brought a variety of musical highlights Tuesday night (Sept. 28) in Los Angeles, serving as a peak inside the many influences that thrived in the late drummer's mind. One of the highlights came when a trio of Def Leppard members stepped up to rock a couple of classic tracks, with a little assistance from Miley Cyrus, Weezer drummer Pat Wilson and the Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl, Pat Smear and Chris Shiflett and their backing vocalists.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Ed Sheeran Covers Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys, Neil Diamond at Impromptu Ibiza Club Gig

If you happen to be chilling at the House in Paradise beach club in Ibiza on Monday night (Sept. 26) you got an even wilder night/morning than you planned for. That’s because Ed Sheeran hopped up on stage unannounced to play a short, four-song set for the partygoers that mixed one of his most beloved hits with a trio of drunken last-call sing-alongs that perfectly fit the mood. In footage of the impromptu gig posted by the club, patrons are just minding their own business as a DJ spins some tunes on a beautiful sunny day when one of the owners...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Crush & J-Hope Offer a Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘Rush Hour’ Music Video: Watch

Get up! The content surrounding Crush’s new track, “Rush Hour” keeps on coming. Last week, fans were treated to a dance practice video featuring the South Korean rapper alongside BTS‘ J-Hope expertly hitting the funky track’s choreography. On Monday (Sept. 27), the goodies continued with a behind-the-scenes look at the making of “Rush Hour.” Crush kicked off the video by giving fans an explanation of the visual’s concept. “On a very desolate road, my imagination takes wing, which resolved the complicated and frustrating situation,” the translation reads. Of the track itself, Crush added that “Rush Hour” is a “funky song and...
WORLD
Billboard

Will.i.am Says Beyonce’s ‘Break My Soul’ Remix EP Was His Idea: ‘It’s Like Santa Claus Is Real, Man!’

Beyoncé is well-known for the meticulous, multi-layered roll-outs of her albums. But according to Black Eyed Peas leader will.i.am, he was the one who came up with the idea to release a series of dance remixes of Bey’s “Break My Soul” single. Speaking to Metro about the return of The Voice UK — where he sits on the judging panel alongside Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Anne-Marie — Will explained that he was in France when the song was released earlier this year and his first thought was, “I wish the beat did this!” And because he is who...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Song of the Summer Face-Off: Harry Styles or Adele? Vote for Your Favorite Sunny Single

Now that Harry Styles’ “As It Was” has been declared the Billboard Song of the Summer for 2022 — check out the final chart here — we’re taking a look back to 2010 and beyond for the biggest songs of summers past. But which is your all-time favorite? In Billboard‘s very first Song of the Summer Face-Off bracket game (vote between our top two below!), music fans are picking the songs that instantly bring back summer vibes. All these songs ended up in the top 10 on Billboard‘s seasonal Songs of the Summer chart, from Katy Perry’s West Coast anthem “California...
MUSIC
Billboard

Rina Sawayama Goes Scorched-Earth Covering a Beloved Billie Eilish Single: Watch

If there’s any lesson to take away from Rina Sawayama‘s debut appearance on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge Tuesday (Sept. 27), it’s that breaking her heart comes with consequences. Performing a short set on the radio program, Sawayama delivered a cover of Billie Eilish’s fan-beloved song “Happier Than Ever.” In true Sawayama fashion, the singer gave the song her own personal twist: Swapping out the song’s light acoustic opening for a set of swimmy, dream-like guitar strains, Sawayama nailed the song’s iconic transition from frustration to rage, slowly building up her voice until it finally breaks. Diving into that almost-metal...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Billboard

Christina Aguilera Reveals What Fans Can Expect From ‘La Luz’ At Latin Music Week

To cap off day two of Billboard Latin Music Week in Miami on Sept. 27, superstar Christina Aguilera threw an epic Premiere Party during which she discussed her Spanish-language project AGUILERA and the three EPs that feed into it, with the third and final being the upcoming La Luz. Before playing tunes new and old, she discussed her long-awaited return to Latin music. Having released her first Spanish-language album, Mi Reflejo, back in 2000, Aguilera kicked off 2022 with the release of La Fuerza, the first EP in the trilogy. She spoke about wanting to come back strong, aptly choosing...
MUSIC
Billboard

Nicki Minaj Calls Out YouTube for Putting Age Restriction on ‘Likkle Miss Remix’ Video

Nicki Minaj had some choice words for YouTube after the video platform put an age restriction on her just-dropped “Likkle Miss Remix” music video with Skeng. “Imagine this. They restricted my f—ing video but have things a million f—ing times worse on their BOGUS FKNG PLATFORM,” the rapper wrote on Instagram alongside a notice from YouTube, informing her that the music video was determined unsuitable for those under the age of 18. “This is what they do to keep you from winning while doing ads for other ppl and posting FAKE FKNG STATS.” See her post here. The notice added that when...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Avril Lavigne on How Her Style Has Changed Throughout Her Album Cycles: ‘It’s a Big Part of My Music’

Avril Lavigne has been the epitome of what’s cool ever since she stepped onto the scene following the release of her 2002 debut album, Let Go, wearing baggy cargo pants and a men’s tie. “It’s kind of fun, because I think of how each album naturally had its own look and feel,” the pop-punk princess tells Billboard of her ever-evolving sense of style, noting that following her “tomboy-ish” Let Go era, she branched into “goth and bondage pants” for 2004’s Under My Skin and played with “hot pink” and “plaid skirts” for 2007’s The Best Damn Thing. Her latest album, 2022’s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Billboard

Stray Kids Unveil Teaser Clips for 3 ‘MAXIDENT’ Tracks: Listen

Are you ready, STAY? Stray Kids is continuing to give fans a taste of its forthcoming mini album, MAXIDENT, and shared three new clips from the LP on Wednesday (Sept. 28). The K-pop group — which consists of members Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. — shared a video for each track in a series of three with the titles 3-1 “3RACHA,” 3-2 “TASTE,” and 3-3 “I Think I Like You.” Related Stray Kids Have Become Global Stars By Giving 'Strength to People Who Really Need It' 09/28/2022 “3RACHA” highlights the more hip-hop side of the group, and sees...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy