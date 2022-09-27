Nothing beats the feeling of going through the week after a blowout win. South Florida, South Beach, South By Southwest....don’t matter, Cards won by 40. This was a win the Cards needed not only to get back to the line of level, but one they really needed to have a good chance at seeing postseason action with the way the rest of the schedule looks. Speaking of needed wins, Week 5 includes another “must have” as the Cards travel up nort’ and look to win their second in a row this season, and second in a row against the Eagles of Boston College.

