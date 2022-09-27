Read full article on original website
Card Chronicle
Countdown Q&A, Week 5: Boston College
Nothing beats the feeling of going through the week after a blowout win. South Florida, South Beach, South By Southwest....don’t matter, Cards won by 40. This was a win the Cards needed not only to get back to the line of level, but one they really needed to have a good chance at seeing postseason action with the way the rest of the schedule looks. Speaking of needed wins, Week 5 includes another “must have” as the Cards travel up nort’ and look to win their second in a row this season, and second in a row against the Eagles of Boston College.
Louisville commit Deandre Moore locks in official visit to SEC power
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Deandre Moore remains committed to Louisville but will take a few official visits and has a date locked in with Georgia. Moore is currently rated the No. 66 player nationally in the 247Sports Top247 and is having a strong senior year. He was never healthy as a junior but is healthy now and has shown his explosive big play ability.
Card Chronicle
What To Watch For: Boston College Eagles
LOUISVILLE’S DEFENSE HAS TO HAVE ANOTHER GREAT SHOWING. The Cards had an outstanding showing last week against an overmatched but completely capable USF offense. While they aren’t a great team, the Bulls looked more than capable against Florida a week prior and they also had some things to build on after playing a ranked BYU squad to open the season. This team took it to a Florida defense with some real talent and UofL dominated them.
uoflcardgame.com
NCAA decision on Louisville basketball still looms
Let’s just call it Positive Wednesday. The NCAA has released the Independent Accountability Resolution Report (IARP) on the case against the University of Memphs and basketball coach Penny Hardaway. The penalty for four level one violations was a slap on the wrist, three years probation, a $5,000 fine and no post season ban.
Card Chronicle
Louisville basketball tip times, TV designations announced
Game times and TV designations have been announced for the 2022-23 University of Louisville men’s basketball schedule. The Cardinals will play 12 games on the ESPN family of networks, as well as another 12 games on the ACC Network. Additionally, UofL’s rivalry matchup at Kentucky will air on CBS.
Tip-Off Times, TV Designations Announced for UofL's 2022-23 Schedule
The regular season begins on November 9.
DJ Wagner, Aaron Bradshaw to Visit Kentucky for Big Blue Madness
Big Blue Madness just got a lot bigger. Travis Branham of 247Sports is reporting that Kentucky targets DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw will both be in attendance for UK's Big Blue Madness on Oct. 14. It seems to be Kentucky vs. Louisville in the case of both recruitments, though the ...
What Memphis' IARP Ruling Could Mean for Louisville
Another IARP case was finally resolved, and it came with a relatively light sentence. What could that mean for Louisville and their ongoing case?
bcinterruption.com
Boston College Football vs. Louisville : Gambling Odds and Predictions
Last weekend, I did have a slight glimmer of remaining optimism in this Eagles team. It would have been a gutsy pick to take BC +17 (which creeped up to +18.5 by kick-off), but I went with my brain instead of my heart and laid the points which ended up being the right call. This decision became even more solidified once I heard the news that Jordan Travis would be under center for the now 4-0 ‘Noles.
Report: '24 SF Carter Bryant Locks in Louisville Visit
The California wing in one of the top prospects in the Class of 2024.
wdrb.com
Louisville high schools named top in the state of Kentucky by Niche rankings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several Louisville high schools rank among the best public or private schools in the state, according to Niche. Niche provides school reviews from Pre-K all the way up to college. DuPont Manual High School was named the No. 1 public high school in Kentucky while Kentucky...
Supply in Demand: Here’s why some in Louisville continue to struggle to find affordable housing
Experts say Louisville has a pressing need for homes that low-to-moderate income residents can afford — and the pandemic has only made things worse. A 2021 the report found that local house prices were inflated by 15%.
WLKY.com
This Louisville-area suburb is among the top 20 in the nation, report says
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (Haley Cawthon) — A Southern Indiana town just 10 miles north of Downtown Louisville is one of the best suburbs in the U.S.,according to Louisville Business First's reporting on a recent study. Watch WLKY's coverage in the player up top. Sellersburg, Indiana, came in at No. 19...
wdrb.com
Goodwill of Kentucky opens the state's first high school for adults
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Goodwill of Kentucky opened the state's first high school for adults on Wednesday. The tuition-free Excel Center is now open for adults on Preston Highway, near Fern Valley Road. Anyone 18 or older who dropped out of high school can apply to the Excel Center to...
Wave 3
Former WAVE News meteorologist inducted into Kentucky Broadcasters Hall of Fame
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a career that spanned more than 23 years at WAVE News from 1987 to 2010 and several additional years in the Louisville market, meteorologist John Belski was inducted into the Kentucky Broadcasters Hall of Fame Monday night. It’s the association’s highest honor. WAVE...
wevv.com
Dr. Anthony Fauci to receive Lifetime Achievement Award in Kentucky
Dr. Anthony Fauci will be one of several recipients at this year's Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards in Louisville, Kentucky. Dr. Fauci will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Ali Center in Louisville as part of the ninth Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards on Nov. 5. According to the Ali Center's...
spectrumnews1.com
Days are quickly getting shorter as winter draws near
I’m sure you have noticed the earlier sunsets over the past few weeks. It’s that time of year when the sun fades quicker and quicker. It is hard to believe it is almost October. The nights are quickly becoming longer and the days are getting shorter each and every day as the winter solstice creeps upon us in December.
WLKY.com
Topgolf in Louisville: Staff talks hiring blitz, 'unique' features of site
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first Topgolf in Louisville is nearing completion and getting closer to opening. Topgolf representatives announced a hiring blitz Wednesday to fill 500 positions for the 65,000-square-foot entertainment venue they say will be open before the holidays. "In all spectrum's, hourly managers, our administrators, cooks, bartenders,...
wdrb.com
Louisville nurse wins brand new car for donating blood with Kentucky Blood Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nurse is driving a new car for rolling up her sleeves to donate blood. Sharon Jones won a brand new 2022 Toyota Rav4 in the Kentucky Blood Center's Summer Getaway Giveaway contest. Even with the new ride, the semi-retired nurse said it's not about...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Inxeption to Invest $125 Million in New Kentucky Headquarters
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Industrial commerce and supply chain digitization company...
