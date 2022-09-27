ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Card Chronicle

Countdown Q&A, Week 5: Boston College

Nothing beats the feeling of going through the week after a blowout win. South Florida, South Beach, South By Southwest....don’t matter, Cards won by 40. This was a win the Cards needed not only to get back to the line of level, but one they really needed to have a good chance at seeing postseason action with the way the rest of the schedule looks. Speaking of needed wins, Week 5 includes another “must have” as the Cards travel up nort’ and look to win their second in a row this season, and second in a row against the Eagles of Boston College.
247Sports

Louisville commit Deandre Moore locks in official visit to SEC power

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Deandre Moore remains committed to Louisville but will take a few official visits and has a date locked in with Georgia. Moore is currently rated the No. 66 player nationally in the 247Sports Top247 and is having a strong senior year. He was never healthy as a junior but is healthy now and has shown his explosive big play ability.
Card Chronicle

What To Watch For: Boston College Eagles

LOUISVILLE’S DEFENSE HAS TO HAVE ANOTHER GREAT SHOWING. The Cards had an outstanding showing last week against an overmatched but completely capable USF offense. While they aren’t a great team, the Bulls looked more than capable against Florida a week prior and they also had some things to build on after playing a ranked BYU squad to open the season. This team took it to a Florida defense with some real talent and UofL dominated them.
uoflcardgame.com

NCAA decision on Louisville basketball still looms

Let’s just call it Positive Wednesday. The NCAA has released the Independent Accountability Resolution Report (IARP) on the case against the University of Memphs and basketball coach Penny Hardaway. The penalty for four level one violations was a slap on the wrist, three years probation, a $5,000 fine and no post season ban.
Louisville, KY
Louisville, KY
Louisville, KY
Louisville, KY
Card Chronicle

Louisville basketball tip times, TV designations announced

Game times and TV designations have been announced for the 2022-23 University of Louisville men’s basketball schedule. The Cardinals will play 12 games on the ESPN family of networks, as well as another 12 games on the ACC Network. Additionally, UofL’s rivalry matchup at Kentucky will air on CBS.
bcinterruption.com

Boston College Football vs. Louisville : Gambling Odds and Predictions

Last weekend, I did have a slight glimmer of remaining optimism in this Eagles team. It would have been a gutsy pick to take BC +17 (which creeped up to +18.5 by kick-off), but I went with my brain instead of my heart and laid the points which ended up being the right call. This decision became even more solidified once I heard the news that Jordan Travis would be under center for the now 4-0 ‘Noles.
wevv.com

Dr. Anthony Fauci to receive Lifetime Achievement Award in Kentucky

Dr. Anthony Fauci will be one of several recipients at this year's Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards in Louisville, Kentucky. Dr. Fauci will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Ali Center in Louisville as part of the ninth Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards on Nov. 5. According to the Ali Center's...
spectrumnews1.com

Days are quickly getting shorter as winter draws near

I’m sure you have noticed the earlier sunsets over the past few weeks. It’s that time of year when the sun fades quicker and quicker. It is hard to believe it is almost October. The nights are quickly becoming longer and the days are getting shorter each and every day as the winter solstice creeps upon us in December.
WLKY.com

Topgolf in Louisville: Staff talks hiring blitz, 'unique' features of site

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first Topgolf in Louisville is nearing completion and getting closer to opening. Topgolf representatives announced a hiring blitz Wednesday to fill 500 positions for the 65,000-square-foot entertainment venue they say will be open before the holidays. "In all spectrum's, hourly managers, our administrators, cooks, bartenders,...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Inxeption to Invest $125 Million in New Kentucky Headquarters

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Industrial commerce and supply chain digitization company...
