Myrtle Beach, SC

myhorrynews.com

Tropical Storm Ian: Live updates for the Myrtle Beach area Thursday

Ian is leaving Florida as a tropical storm after it caused widespread damage as a major category 4 hurricane and is now headed toward the Atlantic on Thursday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center. Conditions across Horry County remain overcast as the area prepares to receive multiple inches of...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
WMBF

Grand Strand hosts Bike Week ahead of Hurricane Ian

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Two things are on the minds of bikers and businesses, enjoying the Bike Week Fall Rally and the potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. As hundreds of bikers are now in the Grand Strand, WMBF News asked folks how they felt about the incoming storm. “I’m...
WBTW News13

Surfside Beach preps ahead of Hurricane Ian

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Town of Surfside Beach began preparations ahead of Hurricane Ian, which could bring impacts to South Carolina late this week into the weekend as a tropical system. On Monday, the town’s public works department began removing banners from light poles and lowering the water levels of Dogwood Lake and […]
myhorrynews.com

Myrtle Beach to cut ties with county over campground property

Myrtle Beach is one step closer to severing ties with Horry County over two campground properties after years of litigation. The city plans to terminate a nearly 20-year agreement with the county involving about 145 acres of city-owned land. The city council passed the first of two readings during its...
WMBF

Crews respond to Loris-area outdoor fire

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was hurt after an outdoor fire in Loris on Wednesday. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the blaze at around 10:50 a.m. in the area of Pine View Drive. Officials added the fire, which has since been ruled under control, was...
WMBF

Over 1,200 people sign up for Myrtle Beach emergency mass notification system

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach’s new emergency mass notification system could be put to the test with Hurricane Ian churning in the Gulf of Mexico. The city launched the new safety tool just a couple of weeks ago. The city said it will be the quickest and easiest way to access up-to-date information during city emergencies such as hurricanes and citywide urgent information.
WMBF

Myrtle Beach surf park gets final approval from city council

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach City Council approved the final motion to start building the new surf park. Out of the six city council members and Mayor Brenda Bethune, only one council member did not want to sell the acres needed for Surf Works. Regardless, there were enough...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

