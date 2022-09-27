Read full article on original website
Double red flag: No ocean swimming allowed in Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Double red flags are in place in Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach as officials warn people not to go in the ocean. The City of Myrtle Beach put the double red flag into effect at 10 a.m. Thursday ahead of impacts from Tropical Storm Ian, according to a post […]
myhorrynews.com
Tropical Storm Ian: Live updates for the Myrtle Beach area Thursday
Ian is leaving Florida as a tropical storm after it caused widespread damage as a major category 4 hurricane and is now headed toward the Atlantic on Thursday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center. Conditions across Horry County remain overcast as the area prepares to receive multiple inches of...
WMBF
Grand Strand, Pee Dee areas issue states of emergency ahead of Ian’s impacts
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Multiple governments within the Grand Strand are declaring states of emergency ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Ian. Horry County announced Wednesday that its state of emergency is set to go into effect at 9 a.m. Thursday. It will remain in effect for 60 days unless ended sooner.
Coast RTA, PDRTA suspend services on Friday due to impacts from Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two regional transportation agencies in the Grand Strand Strand and Pee Dee suspended services on Friday because of potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. Coast RTA and PDRTA officials said the potential for strong winds and heavy rain led to their decisions. The Grand Strand was placed under a hurricane warning […]
myhorrynews.com
Hurricane Ian update: Myrtle Beach area under tropical storm warning, county declares state of emergency
A tropical storm warning is in effect for Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach as a downgraded Hurricane Ian is expected to bring rain, winds and potential flooding to South Carolina, according to the National Weather Service. The Category 4 hurricane is set to make landfall on the...
WMBF
Murrells Inlet’s famous goats moved off Goat Island ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - The famous goats of Goat Island are on the move!. Members of the MarshWalk community in Murrells Inlet herded the goats Thursday morning as Tropical Storm Ian makes its way to the Carolinas. WMBF News was able to capture footage of the goats through the Wicked Tuna Skycam.
Buoys On The Boulevard prepares for possible impacts of Ian
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Buoys on the Boulevard got flooded on July 4 when a sudden storm rolled through, and now owner Weldon Boyd is making sure he is as prepared as he could be as impacts from Hurricane Ian could affect South Carolina. “So we’ve got sand bags, flood tarps, waterproof tape […]
wpde.com
Grand Strand residents not worried about flooding, gusty wind from Hurricane Ian
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The threat of wind and rain doesn't seem to be stressing many out here on the Grand Strand. Dozens of people from Carolina Forest to Market Common said they are not too concerned as the area plans for weather-aware days Friday and Saturday. Horry...
WMBF
Grand Strand hosts Bike Week ahead of Hurricane Ian
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Two things are on the minds of bikers and businesses, enjoying the Bike Week Fall Rally and the potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. As hundreds of bikers are now in the Grand Strand, WMBF News asked folks how they felt about the incoming storm. “I’m...
Surfside Beach preps ahead of Hurricane Ian
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Town of Surfside Beach began preparations ahead of Hurricane Ian, which could bring impacts to South Carolina late this week into the weekend as a tropical system. On Monday, the town’s public works department began removing banners from light poles and lowering the water levels of Dogwood Lake and […]
wpde.com
Lake City, Georgetown residents can grab sandbags ahead of Friday's expected flooding
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Georgetown will offer residents sandbags to protect their homes from flooding as severe weather is expected late this week. Georgetown Public Works says residents can grab up to 10 sandbags per person at a self-service station ahead of Hurricane Ian. Come by...
The Post and Courier
Horry County, Myrtle Beach, Conway, North Myrtle, Surfside Beach respond to Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH — Horry County and the city of Conway have already declared localized states of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian preparing to strike the county this Friday as a tropical storm. Also, Myrtle Beach plans to close its beaches Friday, the Horry County School District plans to transition...
wpde.com
Closures, cancellations & postponements due to Pee Dee, Grand Strand severe weather risk
(WPDE) — Several events have been postponed or canceled as strong storms head towards the Pee Dee and Grand Strand. As a reminder, the rain and wind for the end of the week are not directly related to Hurricane Ian. MYRTLE BEACH. The VIctory Celebration hosted by Partnership Grand...
WECT
Local governments in southeastern North Carolina prepare for Tropical Storm Ian
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Counties and communities in southeastern North Carolina have released information to help residents prepare for the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Ian. Authorities throughout southeastern N.C. ask families to prepare ahead of the storm’s arrival. Creating a family communication plan, an emergency kit and checking local...
WMBF
Grand Strand utility companies prepare for Tropical Storm Ian’s impact
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Grand Strand is in the final hours before Tropical Storm Ian approaches and the impact is felt. Now may be normal operations for utility crews across our area, but in days to come, crews may be restoring power. Santee Cooper and Horry Electric are...
myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach to cut ties with county over campground property
Myrtle Beach is one step closer to severing ties with Horry County over two campground properties after years of litigation. The city plans to terminate a nearly 20-year agreement with the county involving about 145 acres of city-owned land. The city council passed the first of two readings during its...
WMBF
LIST: Closings, cancellations, postponements announced ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The threat of severe weather from Hurricane Ian has led to the postponement or cancellation of events in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. This list will be updated as more information comes in:. HORRY COUNTY. Horry County Schools announced Wednesday that all district facilities...
WMBF
Crews respond to Loris-area outdoor fire
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was hurt after an outdoor fire in Loris on Wednesday. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the blaze at around 10:50 a.m. in the area of Pine View Drive. Officials added the fire, which has since been ruled under control, was...
WMBF
Over 1,200 people sign up for Myrtle Beach emergency mass notification system
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach’s new emergency mass notification system could be put to the test with Hurricane Ian churning in the Gulf of Mexico. The city launched the new safety tool just a couple of weeks ago. The city said it will be the quickest and easiest way to access up-to-date information during city emergencies such as hurricanes and citywide urgent information.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach surf park gets final approval from city council
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach City Council approved the final motion to start building the new surf park. Out of the six city council members and Mayor Brenda Bethune, only one council member did not want to sell the acres needed for Surf Works. Regardless, there were enough...
