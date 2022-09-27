ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Tua Tagovailoa's 'Thursday Night Football' Injury Revealed

----- Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that Tua Tagovailoa was "coherent" and "moving his extremities" before being stretchered off the field during the second quarter of Thursday's (September 29) game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung. ----- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been...
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Olivia Has Been His No. 1 Fan Since College

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow quickly became a very, very rich and popular man. Over the course of the last few years, the former LSU Tigers quarterback led the Louisiana State University to a College Football Playoff national championship game victory over Clemson, won the Heisman Trophy and starred in his first ever commercial alongside some pretty prominent NFL stars.
Duke claims lead in players at NBA training camps

With NBA preseason games beginning this weekend, 28 former Duke basketball players remain on training camp rosters, spanning 19 different teams. According to the graphic in the program's tweet on Thursday night recognizing the feat, that count of NBA Blue Devils ranks No. 1 nationally. But upon ...
