Tua Tagovailoa's 'Thursday Night Football' Injury Revealed
----- Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that Tua Tagovailoa was "coherent" and "moving his extremities" before being stretchered off the field during the second quarter of Thursday's (September 29) game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung. ----- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been...
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa taken off the field on stretcher during game against Bengals
The Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher on Thursday during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, after suffering apparent head and neck injuries -- less than a week after being injured in another game.
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
How Doug Pederson has weaponized the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense
New head coach and offensive shot-caller Doug Pederson has completely transformed the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offense. The last time the franchise has won back-to-back games of 20+ points or more was in the year 2000. The offense is currently sitting fifth in the NFL in Football Outsiders’ DVOA (opponent-adjusted efficiency) metric.
What we know about Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's head, neck injuries
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered head and neck injuries in what was a scary scene Thursday night in Cincinnati. Here is what we know.
Justin Herbert gets crucial update on ribs injury ahead of Week 4 vs. Texans
Since Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered an injury to his rib cartilage two weeks ago, all eyes have been on his health. And with the latest update, he seems to be back to 100%. During the Chargers Week 2 battle against the Kansas City Chiefs, Herbert took a...
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has been the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for September
On Thursday morning, the NFL announced that Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is the NFC Offensive Player of the Month. An honor that no one, even Hurts, should take lightly. Is it a reason to celebrate? Yes, but the focus has to stay as stable as possible if the Eagles are to reach the next level of the journey.
Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Olivia Has Been His No. 1 Fan Since College
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow quickly became a very, very rich and popular man. Over the course of the last few years, the former LSU Tigers quarterback led the Louisiana State University to a College Football Playoff national championship game victory over Clemson, won the Heisman Trophy and starred in his first ever commercial alongside some pretty prominent NFL stars.
Trevor Lawrence could be without leading receiver heading into uphill battle with Eagles
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are set to take on the 3-0 Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. And they may be without a top pass catcher. According to PFF’s Ari Meirov, the Jaguars leading pass-catcher, Zay Jones, was placed on the injury report before Thursday’s practice. He was then held out due to an ankle injury.
Duke claims lead in players at NBA training camps
With NBA preseason games beginning this weekend, 28 former Duke basketball players remain on training camp rosters, spanning 19 different teams. According to the graphic in the program's tweet on Thursday night recognizing the feat, that count of NBA Blue Devils ranks No. 1 nationally. But upon ...
