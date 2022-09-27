Read full article on original website
Stunning 1.3 M Sanctuary for Sale with Vineyard in Yakima, WA
If a home is what you're searching for in the Yakima Valley, with land and a place to grow old in. You have got to check this spot out. Even if you aren't searching, be a looky-loo because this spot in Yakima features a vineyard, hot tub, pool, firepit and so much more!
Are Fresh Hop Ale Festival Tickets Available in Yakima? Yes Now!
It's almost time for the annual beer-lovers event that you simply don't want to miss. YCH Hops presents the Fresh Hop Ale Festival at the SOZO Sports Complex on Saturday, October 8th. Choose from over 70 breweries, wineries, and cideries to tempt your taste buds. With more than 100 of the best fresh hop ales in the country, this is a can’t-miss event!
Local nonprofit offers horseback riding program for veterans, law enforcement, more
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Therapeutic Riding of Tri-Cities (TROT), local nonprofit aimed at promoting the wellbeing of special needs people through animal-assisted therapies and activities, is introducing a new program specifically for veterans, first responders, law enforcement officers and healthcare workers. Horses Helping Heroes (H3) will teach participants the basics of horse care, barn care and riding a horse.
Engines rev at the 35th Annual Fall Classic at the Tri-City Raceway
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — The Tri-Cities region is revving up this weekend for the 35th Annual Fall Classic. It takes place at the Red Mountain Events Center on the Tri-City Raceway. This is only West Richland’s second ever Fall Classic, but the raceway is more than prepared. “Small...
7 of the Best Soups to Try in Yakima in the Fall
When I think of the fall weather and the foods I love to eat in the fall, I think about hot soups. Yakima restaurants love offering their delicious soups, whether it’s by the cup or bowl full. There are a few restaurants that serve the same type of soup regularly on the menu and others prefer to do a “soup du jour” option. Where do you go out to eat in Yakima for the best soup during the fall season?
PHOTOS: Central Washington State Fair
Scenes from the Central Washington State Fair Tuesday, Sept. 27 and Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Yakima, Wash. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Major Cleanup of Yakima and Naches Rivers Set For Wednesday
A major cleanup to remove more than 9 tons of debris along the Yakima and Naches Rivers is set for next Wednesday. The Yakima County Commissioners say they'll use a helicopter to airlift the garbage and other debris. The work starts next Wednesday morning. The work starts at 9:00 am...
Half-price admission for Union Gap Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch opening weekend
UNION GAP, Wash. -- The Union Gap Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch welcomes people back this season with a 13-acre corn maze, games, hay rides, pumpkin chucking and more. People can go in for half-price, which is five dollars during opening weekend Oct. 1st and 2nd. "I think it's great,...
Craving Fun This Weekend? Enter to Win Bubbles and Brews Tickets!
Looking for something super fun to get into this Saturday, October 1st, 2022?. Located at the spacious SOZO Sports Complex, 2200 S. 36th Ave. in Yakima, Washington. The Bubbles and Brews 5K will feature 2 events to choose from for participants (21 years and older only). The first is the 5K with celebratory wine or beer at the end of the race or the 1K Tasting Walk featuring 4 wine and beer stops along the route. Each participant will receive a t-shirt, unique finisher medal and commemorative tasting glass.
A stretch of the Yakima Greenway will be closed for cleanup work with helicopters
A section of the Yakima Greenway trail between Boise Pond and McGuire Playground will temporarily close Wednesday during a cleanup effort involving helicopters. Helicopters will airlift more than 9 tons of garbage that has been collected from six abandoned homeless campsites along the 13-mile stretch of river and Greenway between Selah and Union Gap, according to a Yakima County news release.
Candidates Expected At Zillah Forum October 5
Who will you be voting for in the upcoming November general election? If you're still making up your mind you are invited to a candidate forum in Zillah next Wednesday, October 5. You'll have a chance to hear from candidates from the Yakima County Commissioner, clerk and coroner during the forum at the Zillah Civic Center at 119 First Avenue. The forum starts at 6:00 pm.
Iwa Sushi and Grill are Expanding Their Restaurant
Downtown Wenatchee’s Iwa Sushi and Grill are expanding their restaurant, prompting a brief closure in October. The sushi bar is located at 8 N. Wenatchee Avenue and is owned by restaurant owner Lin Yang. The lot under construction adjacent to the restaurant is going to be an extension of...
Applications open for $3M in Benton County business funding
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Benton County Business Resource Initiative (BRI) program offers $3 million in American Rescue Plan grant funds to businesses in Benton County in three phases over one year. Applications for the first phase open October 1 and close October 31 at midnight.
Judge denies Leavenworth's injunction against rival Oktoberfest
SPOKANE — A federal judge on Wednesday turned down the city of Leavenworth's request for an injunction that would bar festival operators from billing their Wenatchee-based fall festival as "Leavenworth Oktoberfest." In a written ruling, U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice said the city "has not submitted sufficient evidence...
BOCC plans helicopter airlift to remove nine tons of debris from the Yakima and Naches rivers
YAKIMA, WASH. - The Board of Yakima County Commissioners (BOCC) says a helicopter airlift will remove over nine tons of debris along the Yakima and Naches rivers starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, October 5. BOCC says the debris includes human waste, garbage and syringes. It’s associated with six abandoned encampments...
PHOTOS: High school runners compete in the Sunfair Invitational
Ike's Alvarado breaks 19 minutes for second at Sunfair Invite. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Lack of housing in Yakima puts more people at risk for homelessness, local officials say
A lack of housing in Yakima is putting more people at risk for homelessness and extending the amount of time it takes to get someone into permanent housing if they are experiencing homelessness, according to Lee Murdock, director of the Homeless Network of Yakima County. In a presentation to the...
Benton County Adult Drug Court celebrates 330th graduate
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Benton and Franklin County Adult Drug Court is an intensive treatment and accountability program for those in the community who suffer from substance abuse. It involves frequent and random substance testing, weekly court appearances, family and peer support involvement and treatment and education tailored to each...
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
Sunday vigil will mark 4th anniversary of woman reported missing from Yakama Reservation
TOPPENISH — A gathering Sunday at Pioneer Park will mark four years since the family of Rosenda Sophia Strong reported her missing. It also will honor other missing and murdered Indigenous people on and beyond the Yakama Reservation. The public event will begin at 6 p.m. at the park...
