Yakima, WA

94.5 KATS

Are Fresh Hop Ale Festival Tickets Available in Yakima? Yes Now!

It's almost time for the annual beer-lovers event that you simply don't want to miss. YCH Hops presents the Fresh Hop Ale Festival at the SOZO Sports Complex on Saturday, October 8th. Choose from over 70 breweries, wineries, and cideries to tempt your taste buds. With more than 100 of the best fresh hop ales in the country, this is a can’t-miss event!
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Local nonprofit offers horseback riding program for veterans, law enforcement, more

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Therapeutic Riding of Tri-Cities (TROT), local nonprofit aimed at promoting the wellbeing of special needs people through animal-assisted therapies and activities, is introducing a new program specifically for veterans, first responders, law enforcement officers and healthcare workers. Horses Helping Heroes (H3) will teach participants the basics of horse care, barn care and riding a horse.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima, WA
Lifestyle
City
Pacific, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Yakima, WA
City
Sunnyside, WA
1460 ESPN Yakima

7 of the Best Soups to Try in Yakima in the Fall

When I think of the fall weather and the foods I love to eat in the fall, I think about hot soups. Yakima restaurants love offering their delicious soups, whether it’s by the cup or bowl full. There are a few restaurants that serve the same type of soup regularly on the menu and others prefer to do a “soup du jour” option. Where do you go out to eat in Yakima for the best soup during the fall season?
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

PHOTOS: Central Washington State Fair

Scenes from the Central Washington State Fair Tuesday, Sept. 27 and Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Yakima, Wash. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

Craving Fun This Weekend? Enter to Win Bubbles and Brews Tickets!

Looking for something super fun to get into this Saturday, October 1st, 2022?. Located at the spacious SOZO Sports Complex, 2200 S. 36th Ave. in Yakima, Washington. The Bubbles and Brews 5K will feature 2 events to choose from for participants (21 years and older only). The first is the 5K with celebratory wine or beer at the end of the race or the 1K Tasting Walk featuring 4 wine and beer stops along the route. Each participant will receive a t-shirt, unique finisher medal and commemorative tasting glass.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

A stretch of the Yakima Greenway will be closed for cleanup work with helicopters

A section of the Yakima Greenway trail between Boise Pond and McGuire Playground will temporarily close Wednesday during a cleanup effort involving helicopters. Helicopters will airlift more than 9 tons of garbage that has been collected from six abandoned homeless campsites along the 13-mile stretch of river and Greenway between Selah and Union Gap, according to a Yakima County news release.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
94.5 KATS

Candidates Expected At Zillah Forum October 5

Who will you be voting for in the upcoming November general election? If you're still making up your mind you are invited to a candidate forum in Zillah next Wednesday, October 5. You'll have a chance to hear from candidates from the Yakima County Commissioner, clerk and coroner during the forum at the Zillah Civic Center at 119 First Avenue. The forum starts at 6:00 pm.
ZILLAH, WA
kpq.com

Iwa Sushi and Grill are Expanding Their Restaurant

Downtown Wenatchee’s Iwa Sushi and Grill are expanding their restaurant, prompting a brief closure in October. The sushi bar is located at 8 N. Wenatchee Avenue and is owned by restaurant owner Lin Yang. The lot under construction adjacent to the restaurant is going to be an extension of...
WENATCHEE, WA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
nbcrightnow.com

Applications open for $3M in Benton County business funding

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Benton County Business Resource Initiative (BRI) program offers $3 million in American Rescue Plan grant funds to businesses in Benton County in three phases over one year. Applications for the first phase open October 1 and close October 31 at midnight.
ncwlife.com

Judge denies Leavenworth's injunction against rival Oktoberfest

SPOKANE — A federal judge on Wednesday turned down the city of Leavenworth's request for an injunction that would bar festival operators from billing their Wenatchee-based fall festival as "Leavenworth Oktoberfest." In a written ruling, U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice said the city "has not submitted sufficient evidence...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

PHOTOS: High school runners compete in the Sunfair Invitational

Ike's Alvarado breaks 19 minutes for second at Sunfair Invite. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
YAKIMA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why

The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
KENNEWICK, WA
94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

Yakima, WA
94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington.

