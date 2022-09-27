The Oregon Ducks are going to be up late on Saturday night, looking to take care of business against the Stanford Cardinal in a Pac-12 After Dark game that promises to be entertaining, based on the history between these two squads. With an 8 p.m. kick-off, the bright lights are going to be shining in Autzen Stadium, and the Ducks are going to be dressed accordingly, with these newly unveiled uniforms that will certainly stand out in the Saturday night lights, fit with apple green tops and bright yellow pants. After playing things relatively safe over the past couple of weeks against BYU and Washington State, it’s not a shock to see Oregon go this way against Stanford at home. Take a look at these detailed shots of the jerseys for this week. Oregon Ducks uniforms vs. Stanford CardinalOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Stanford CardinalOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Stanford CardinalOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Stanford CardinalOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Stanford CardinalOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Stanford Cardinal11

