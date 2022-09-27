Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Seattle continues trek into playoff spot against FC Cincinnati
Each remaining game is a virtual must-win for the Seattle Sounders to reach the MLS Cup Playoffs, beginning with Tuesday night's clash against visiting FC Cincinnati. But as Seattle (12-16-3, 39 points) tries to close the gap on the seven Western Conference playoff places, they may be doing so without some of their most important healthy players.
Excerpt: Kelly on the UW Offense/UCLA Defensive Match-Up
Check out this clip from UCLA head coach Chip Kelly talking about the key matchup of this week's game: Washington's offense and UCLA's defense. For the full video, GO HERE.
Arizona State vs. USC schedule, TV: How to watch Pac-12 Week 5 college football game
The Arizona State Sun Devils and USC Trojans play on Saturday in a Week 5 college football game. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. Pac-12 football Week 5 picks, predictions, odds:. How to watch ASU vs. USC college football game:. The game...
LOOK: Ducks unveil flashy jersey combo for Pac-12 After Dark game vs. Stanford
The Oregon Ducks are going to be up late on Saturday night, looking to take care of business against the Stanford Cardinal in a Pac-12 After Dark game that promises to be entertaining, based on the history between these two squads. With an 8 p.m. kick-off, the bright lights are going to be shining in Autzen Stadium, and the Ducks are going to be dressed accordingly, with these newly unveiled uniforms that will certainly stand out in the Saturday night lights, fit with apple green tops and bright yellow pants. After playing things relatively safe over the past couple of weeks against BYU and Washington State, it’s not a shock to see Oregon go this way against Stanford at home. Take a look at these detailed shots of the jerseys for this week. Oregon Ducks uniforms vs. Stanford CardinalOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Stanford CardinalOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Stanford CardinalOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Stanford CardinalOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Stanford CardinalOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Stanford Cardinal11
