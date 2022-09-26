Read full article on original website
Marliniversary: Stanton hits 58th and 59th homers of MVP season in win over Braves
For more than two decades, Gary Sheffield’s 42 home runs in 1996 stood as the most in Florida/Miami Marlins history. In 2017, Giancarlo Stanton obliterated that total. Stanton blasted a franchise record 59 home runs that season. His final two long balls came on this day five years ago in a 7-1 win over the Atlanta Braves.
Angels' Mickey Moniak: Makes early exit Wednesday
Moniak left Wednesday's game early after getting hit in the hand by a pitch in the sixth inning, Trent Rush of Angels Radio AM 830 reports. Moniak has already missed a large portion of this season with a broken finger, and it seems possible that he re-injured the same finger. It's still unknown how severe the injury is, but Moniak was clearly in a lot of pain when he walked off the field which isn't a good sign.
Astros' Lance McCullers: Scratched Tuesday with illness
McCullers was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday against the Diamondbacks due to an illness, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. It's unclear when McCullers will make his next appearance for the Astros, but Luis Garcia will start in his place Tuesday. The Astros only have four games left this week after Tuesday and a handful of well-rested starting options.
Acuna Homers Twice as Braves Down Washington 8-2
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a pair of solo home runs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 8-2 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win, moving them into a first-place tie in the NL East with the New York Mets. Orlando Arcia also...
Pirates' Ben Gamel: Losing work to rookies
Gamel is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds. The lefty-hitting Gamel is on the bench against a right-handed pitcher (Chase Anderson) for the third straight matchup and looks to have moved into a reserve role as the season winds down. The non-contending Pirates evidently see more value in giving at-bats to rookies Cal Mitchell, Jack Suwinski and Ji-hwan Bae rather than Gamel, a 30-year-old journeyman on an expiring contract.
Pirates' Ji-hwan Bae: Heads to bench Monday
Bae is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds. Bae will take a seat after he started each of the final three games of the Pirates' weekend series against the Cubs while going 2-for-11 with a double, a walk, two RBI, a run and two stolen bases. Though Bae doesn't have a direct path to an everyday role at any one spot, his defensive versatility should help him see a decent amount of at-bats over the final week and a half of the season as he attempts to stake his claim to a full-time role in 2023.
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Done for season
The Rockies placed Blackmon on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a torn meniscus in his left knee. This trip to the injured list will end Blackmon's season early, and the 36-year-old veteran will finish 2022 with a .733 OPS -- his worst mark since 2012. There's no word yet on how long it might take him to recover, but he should be ready to go by the start of next season. To fill his spot on the active roster, Colorado reinstated Jose Iglesias (thumb) from the 10-day injured list.
Rockies' Sean Bouchard: Reaches base three times
Bouchard went 2-for-3 with a walk Tuesday against the Giants. Bouchard collected his third consecutive multi-hit game, with Tuesday's being the first that came on the road. He has also earned six straight starts, and he's reached base at least once in every game in that span while maintaining a .727 on-base percentage. He's made the most of his chances at the big-league level since being called up Aug. 30, maintaining a .959 OPS with a home run, seven RBI and four runs scored across 16 games.
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: May not return for postseason
Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak acknowledged Tuesday that he's uncertain whether O'Neill (hamstring) will return from the 10-day injured list during the team's upcoming postseason run, Jim Hayes of Bally Sports Midwest reports. "I think there's a shot, but obviously the clock is ticking," Mozeliak said. O'Neill was expected to...
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Steps out of lineup
Tovar is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports. The 21-year-old started the past four games after he was promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque last week, and he'll take a seat with Jose Iglesias (thumb) back from the injured list. Tovar should still see plenty of playing time over the final week of the season, and he's 4-for-14 with two walks and a run scored through his first four big-league contests.
Vaughn Grissom resting for Braves Monday
The Atlanta Braves did not list Vaughn Grissom in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. Grissom will sit out Monday's game while Orlando Arcia covers second base and bats ninth. Grissom has had an electric start to his MLB career, batting .290 with a .786 in his...
White Sox's Seby Zavala: To IL with concussion
Zavala was placed on the 7-day concussion injured list Tuesday. Zavala will be eligible to return Oct. 2 in San Diego, but it's possible his season is over due to the concussion. Carlos Perez was recalled to take over the backup catcher duties.
Is playoff Eddie Rosario back?
One of Braves Country’s fondest memories from last year’s World Series run is Eddie Rosario‘s heroic performance in the NLCS against the Dodgers, which helped Atlanta finally beat their dreaded west coast foes and advance to the World Series for the first time since 1995. It also was a catalyst for Alex Anthopoulos re-signing Steady Eddie to a two-year, $18 million contract this offseason. However, for much of the season, Rosario hasn’t come anywhere close to expectations.
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Takes seat Wednesday
Rojas isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Mets. Rojas went just 2-for-18 with two doubles, a run, an RBI and a strikeout over the last five games, and he'll get a breather for Wednesday's series finale against the Mets. Jon Berti is shifting to shortstop while Charles Leblanc starts at second base.
Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Returns from IL
Iglesias (thumb) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and is starting at shortstop and batting second Wednesday against the Giants, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports. The 32-year-old has been sidelined over three weeks by the thumb injury but will rejoin the Rockies for the final week of the season. Prospect Ezequiel Tovar has taken over the starting role at shortstop, but Iglesias should still find regular playing time down the stretch in the middle infield and at designated hitter, especially with Charlie Blackmon (knee) now done for the year.
Angels' Logan O'Hoppe: Officially promoted
The Angels selected O'Hoppe's contract Wednesday. He will start at catcher against Oakland and bat eighth in the order, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. The 22-year-old backstop has recorded a .961 OPS in Double-A this year and will get his first taste of major-league action as the 2022 season nears its end. It's possible he could remain the Angels' top option at catcher heading into 2023, considering how uninspiring Matt Thaiss and Max Stassi have been behind the plate this season.
Orioles' Keegan Akin: Shipped to Triple-A
Akin was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. After giving up three earned runs over just a third of an inning Sunday, Akin will spend some time in the minors. He was in the middle of a career year -- recording a 3.40 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 76.2 innings -- but he will be sent to Triple-A nonetheless. Logan Gillaspie will be promoted to replace Akin in the Orioles' bullpen.
Giants' Ryan Murphy: Activated from IL
Double-A Richmond reinstated Murphy (elbow) from the 7-day injured list Sept. 23. Murphy didn't make it back from the shelf before Richmond closed its season, but he at least made a rehab appearance at the High-A level earlier this month and looks on track to be back to full health for spring training. The right-hander covered just 42.1 innings in the minors in 2022 while contending with elbow and back injuries.
Pirates' Zack Collins: Retreats to bench
Collins isn't starting Wednesday against Cincinnati. Collins has been in the lineup for six of the last seven games, but he's gone 0-for-20 with a run, an RBI, three walks and eight strikeouts during that time. Ben Gamel will take over at first base and bat cleanup Wednesday.
Mets' Pete Alonso: Launches homer No, 40
Alonso went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Marlins. He got the Mets on the board by taking Pablo Lopez deep in the fourth inning, but the Mets were already in a 4-0 hole at that point. Alonso has homered in three straight games and five of the last seven, driving in an incredible 16 runs during that power surge, and in addition to now holding the franchise's single-season record for RBI at 131, the 27-year-old has recorded his second career campaign with at least 40 home runs.
