NHL
Blues 4, Stars 0
DALLAS -- Josh Leivo had two goals and an assist for the St. Louis Blues in a 4-0 win against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Monday. Logan Brown had a goal and an assist for St. Louis, which has won its first two preseason games. Thomas Greiss made 10 saves in the first period, and Colten Ellis made 23 saves to complete the shutout.
NHL
Getting to Know: Jeff Petry
During my freshman year playing hockey at Michigan State University, my teammates and I were thrilled to watch our counterparts on the men's team win the 2007 national championship. The following season, a local kid named Jeff Petry - a second-round draft pick of the Edmonton Oilers - headlined the incoming freshman class ready to help the Spartans defend their title.
NHL
Avalanche Transactions - Sept. 29
Transactions from Colorado's 2022-23 Training Camp. Updates and transactions from Colorado's 2022-23 Training Camp:. The Colorado Avalanche announced today that the following players have been reassigned:. Pos. Player Team (League) RW Alex Beaucage Colorado Eagles (AHL) C Jean-Luc Foudy Colorado Eagles (AHL) D Keaton Middleton Colorado Eagles (AHL) RW Oskar...
NHL
Bruins Announce Roster For Game Vs. Rangers
BOSTON - The Boston Bruins announced today the roster and schedule for their preseason game against the New York Rangers on September 27. Forwards: Samuel Asselin, Justin Brazeau, Charlie Coyle, Trent Frederic, A.J. Greer, Joona Koppanen, Marc McLaughlin, Georgii Merkulov, Matthew Poitras, Craig Smith, Oskar Steen, Jack Studnicka, Luke Toporowski.
NHL
A Bond Between the Pipes
The 23-year-old, set to enter just his second full season with the Bruins this fall, has quickly embraced the importance of giving back to the community, an ethos of the Black & Gold that dates back decades and a standard set by those that have come before him in the Spoked-B.
LeBron James takes another shot at Celtics: ‘We all hate Boston’
LeBron James has done his best now as a Laker to keep taking shots at both the Celtics and the city of Boston. He had some marquee rivalry games against the C’s as a member of both the Cavaliers and Heat, and now, naturally, he ended up with the Lakers as his career comes winding down.
Dennis Eckersley gives Will Middlebrooks touching advice on how to call Red Sox games for NESN
The last couple of days have represented something of a passing of the torch in the NESN broadcast booth. Alongside play-by-play man Dave O’Brien, Will Middlebrooks has made his booth debut while Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley begins his final stretch of games before retiring at the end of the season.
NHL
Jones Counting Down the Days to NHL Return, Ducks Opening Night
Throughout the corridors of Great Park Ice and Honda Center, there is a boisterous, urgent energy surrounding the Ducks with mere weeks between the club and its season opening action, Oct. 12 against Seattle. Sure, every team would say the same with building anticipation for games that actually matter, but...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Flames at Kraken
Mix of 2021-22 scorers and top draft choices from this summer make preseason debuts against division foe Calgary Tuesday, plus forward depth personified. Coach Dave Hakstol split his squad during early training camp because it's difficult to fit nearly 60 players on one sheet of ice for the fast-moving drills, repetition and individual instruction that all NHL coaching staffs seek. That's why two primary groups have been skating and training at Kraken Community Iceplex over the last week.
NHL
What we learned in the early days of Blue Jackets training camp
At the very least, Brad Larsen knows he has options. The Blue Jackets head coach entered OhioHealth Training Camp last week with no shortage of players who can make the opening night 23-man roster. Of the 68 players in camp (40 forwards, 21 defensemen and seven goalies), 33 of them...
NHL
NHL Training Camp Buzz: Hischier out at least 10 days for Devils
Kapanen returns to practice for Penguins; Benn, Dahlstrom injured for Maple Leafs. Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL Training Camp Buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. New Jersey Devils. Nico Hischier has a hamstring strain and will be...
NHL
Preseason 5 Things: Flyers vs. Capitals
Playing the third match of their six-game preseason schedule, the Philadelphia Flyers (1-1-0 in exhibition play) return home on Wednesday to host the Washington Capitals (0-1-0) at the Wells Fargo Center. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised locally on NBCSP+ and nationally on NHL Network....
Golden Knights eye return to postseason under Bruce Cassidy
LAS VEGAS (AP) — One year after missing the playoffs for the first time in the franchise’s existence, the Vegas Golden Knights are eyeing a return with their third coach in six seasons. Bruce Cassidy replaced Peter DeBoer after both were fired from their respective jobs after last season. Cassidy arrives from Boston, where he had a 245-108-46 record and led the Bruins to six straight playoff appearances. DeBoer was dismissed May 16 after Vegas missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history.
NHL
Official Stars podcast: Razor, Heika preview the 2022-23 season
The guys discuss their offseason, what Stars fans can expect to see under new coach Pete DeBoer and more. On the season premier of Podman Rush, host Daryl "Razor" Reaugh and DallasStars.com's Mike Heika look back on the offseason and preview what Stars fans can expect to see under new head coach Pete DeBoer.
NHL
Blues 4, Blackhawks 1
CHICAGO - The Chicago Blackhawks lost Luke Richardson's first game as an NHL coach, 4-1 to the St. Louis Blues at United Center on Tuesday. Ryan O'Reilly had a goal and two assists, Brayden Schenn had two assists, and Jordan Binnington stopped 20 of 21 shots playing the first two periods for St. Louis, which scored three power-play goals. Vadim Zherenko made 11 saves.
NHL
Ground Control - Episode 142 (Tyrel Bauer)
Hear from the Jets prospect on the latest podcast!. Winnipeg Jets : Ground Control · Ground Control - Episode 142 (Tyrel Bauer) In episode 142, Mitchell Clinton, Paul Edmonds, and Jamie Thomas break down the first few days of training camp and what they've seen from coach Rick Bowness' new systems.
NHL
Preseason Game Day: Preds vs. Lightning Preview
The Predators' first preseason game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, originally scheduled to be played in Tampa on Thursday, will now be held in Nashville due to Hurricane Ian. The puck will drop Thursday at 7 p.m. CT at Bridgestone Arena, and the preseason game between Nashville and Tampa scheduled for Friday at Bridgestone Arena remains scheduled for a 5 p.m. CT start.
NHL
RELEASE: Hayes Assigned to Junior League
Forward Gavin Hayes has been assigned to his junior team, the Flint Firebirds of the Ontario Hockey League. The current training camp roster has 62 players, including 36 forwards, 20 defensemen and six goaltenders. PREVIEW: Blackhawks Hit the Road Against Red Wings in Preseason. Chicago will travel to Detroit for...
NHL
Sandin signs two-year contract with Maple Leafs
Defenseman was restricted free agent, will make $1.4 million per season. Rasmus Sandin signed a two-year, $2.8 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $1.4 million. The 22-year-old defenseman was a restricted free agent and did not attend Maple Leafs training...
alaskasportsreport.com
Another NHL goalie’s new deal indicates Anchorage’s Jeremy $wayman is gonna get paid on his next contract
The NHL’s Florida Panthers on Tuesday announced they have signed young goaltender Spencer Knight to a three-year deal worth $13.5 million, and if you’re wondering what in the hockey world that has to do with Alaska sports, here’s your answer: Boston Bruins young goaltender Jeremy Swayman of Anchorage is gonna cash in big-time on his next contract.
