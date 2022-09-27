ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elsa Pataky joins Bulgari, following stars like Zendaya and Eiza González

By Maria Loreto
 2 days ago

Elsa Pataky is excited to join the Bulgari family. Pataky follows a variety of notorious stars that have joined the brand in recent years, among them Eiza González and Zendaya .

Elsa Pataky at the “Thor: Love And Thunder” Los Angeles premiere.

Bulgari broke the news with a press release that was shared on September 26th. “Embodying a strength of character and sensuality often celebrated at Bulgari, Elsa was a natural choice for the Roman jeweller,” it reads. “She will join a roster of talented women to be welcomed to the maison.”

Pataky echoed these statements, sharing how excited she was to join the Bulgari family. “I’ve always loved the bold and confident spirit that Bulgari stands for. There are so many timeless and iconic styles like Serpenti that make you feel powerful and joyful at the same time when you wear the pieces,” she said. Pataky has worn Bulgari on numerous occasions in the past, most recently, at a red carpet appearance for “ Thor: Love and Thunder .”

Elsa Pataky at the “Thor: Love And Thunder” Sydney premiere.

Bulgari is one of the world’s leading jewelry brand, and has made smart decisions in terms of partnerships and their image, creating partnerships with notorious women across fields. Some of their ambassadors include Anne Hathaway , Priyanka Chopra and Lisa , from Blackpink.

This month, Bulgari became the first high end jewelry maison to be involved in a documentary. “ Inside The Dream ” premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and showed a bit of how the brand operates and how Lucia Silvestri , the brand’s creative director, creates timeless pieces of jewelry.

