Grafton, WV

Metro News

Simpson resigns from position as Trinity football coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Trinity’s football team has experienced a solid start to the 2022 season by winning three of its first four games. If the Warriors are to maintain and build on their success the remainder of this season, they’ll have to do so with a new head coach.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Fairmont State crowns Homecoming Royalty

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Fairmont State University students were crowned Homecoming Royalty over the weekend by their peers during the 2022 Homecoming celebration. Sophomore, Madelyn Moore, and senior, Asia-Lynn Cooper, were crowned by last year’s Homecoming Royalty, Grant Elliot and Katlyn Cunningham, during halftime at the Fairmont State University versus UNC Pembroke Homecoming football game.
FAIRMONT, WV
Grafton, WV
WBOY

Huggins on return of Matthews Jr.: “He called me”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, Emmitt Matthews Jr. decided to transfer out of the West Virginia men’s basketball program. After one season at the University of Washington – a quick 40-minute drive from his hometown of Tacoma, Washington opposed to the 2,600-mile journey from home to Morgantown – Matthews has returned to WVU.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

New biking and hiking trail opens in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The City of Morgantown and West Virginia University have made it a goal to have an outdoor wilderness hiking and biking trail within one mile of every citizen. WVU’s Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Collaborative held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning for the first three miles […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
Logan Huffman
Anderson East
Nick Anderson
WDTV

Bridgeport designated “StormReady” ahead of Hurricane Ian

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Hurricane Ian is roaring towards Florida and the effects of it, while diminished are likely to be felt here in North-Central West Virginia. It comes as the city of Bridgeport was just awarded a special designation. 5′s John Blashke explains. For the past year Bridgeport...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
lootpress.com

Lucky winner wins 20,000 dollars off lottery ticket in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — A Lotto America ticket worth $20,000 was sold at Paula’s in Clarksburg on Emily Drive. The ticket matched all five numbers, but the Star Ball was not correct and the All-Star bonus was not purchased. The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend

This weekend, hit the town and celebrate the start of ‘spooky season.’ Grab a beer at Sargasso of Morgantown, get in the Halloween spirit at Black Cat Pumpkin Patch or head out to Cheat Lake for a three-day event with local music. 1. Morgantown’s Oktoberfest. Three local...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Sports

