Three local teams, three individuals headed to golf states
CLARKSBURG, W.Va - Regional competition wrapped up Monday evening for high school golf teams around West Virginia and a number of local squads are headed to the state match in Wheeling next week.
Metro News
Simpson resigns from position as Trinity football coach
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Trinity’s football team has experienced a solid start to the 2022 season by winning three of its first four games. If the Warriors are to maintain and build on their success the remainder of this season, they’ll have to do so with a new head coach.
New dispensary opening in Bridgeport this week
The Landing Dispensary is opening its fourth West Virginia medical cannabis dispensary in Bridgeport.
WDTV
Fairmont State crowns Homecoming Royalty
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Fairmont State University students were crowned Homecoming Royalty over the weekend by their peers during the 2022 Homecoming celebration. Sophomore, Madelyn Moore, and senior, Asia-Lynn Cooper, were crowned by last year’s Homecoming Royalty, Grant Elliot and Katlyn Cunningham, during halftime at the Fairmont State University versus UNC Pembroke Homecoming football game.
Wheeling University bus falls into ditch after Alderson Broaddus win
On Sunday evening, the Wheeling University Cardinals were on their way back from their win against Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi when their bus got stuck in a ditch on the side of the road.
WBOY
Huggins on return of Matthews Jr.: “He called me”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, Emmitt Matthews Jr. decided to transfer out of the West Virginia men’s basketball program. After one season at the University of Washington – a quick 40-minute drive from his hometown of Tacoma, Washington opposed to the 2,600-mile journey from home to Morgantown – Matthews has returned to WVU.
New biking and hiking trail opens in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The City of Morgantown and West Virginia University have made it a goal to have an outdoor wilderness hiking and biking trail within one mile of every citizen. WVU’s Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Collaborative held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning for the first three miles […]
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas vs. West Virginia preview: Mountaineers built to replicate offensive gameplans of Roadrunners, Red Raiders
The Texas Longhorns host the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium as the Longhorns try to bounce back from last week’s defeat by the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock. The 12th all-time meeting between the two programs affords Texas a chance to even...
West Virginia’s best high schools, according to Niche
Niche has released the Best Schools and Districts rankings for 2023, and several of the top schools are in north central West Virginia.
Construction begins on new BMX bike park in Morgantown
Morgantown city leaders broke ground Tuesday on a new $6 million BMX bicycle facility at Mylan Park.
What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Texas
Not much love from ESPN this week.
WDTV
Bridgeport designated “StormReady” ahead of Hurricane Ian
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Hurricane Ian is roaring towards Florida and the effects of it, while diminished are likely to be felt here in North-Central West Virginia. It comes as the city of Bridgeport was just awarded a special designation. 5′s John Blashke explains. For the past year Bridgeport...
Centre Daily
Bob Huggins Shares His Perspective on Joe Mazzulla Becoming Celtics Interim Head Coach
As a star point guard at West Virginia, Joe Mazzulla helped the Mountaineers win the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) title as a freshman in 2007. As a redshirt junior, the team made him a captain, and the Johnston, Rhode Island native, helped lead them to an appearance in the Final Four.
Part of US 250 in Marion County to be closed next week, West Virginia DOH announces
Part of US Route 250 between Muriale’s Restaurant and Wood’s Boat House in Marion County will be closed next week, the West Virginia Division of Highways announced Wednesday.
lootpress.com
Lucky winner wins 20,000 dollars off lottery ticket in WV
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — A Lotto America ticket worth $20,000 was sold at Paula’s in Clarksburg on Emily Drive. The ticket matched all five numbers, but the Star Ball was not correct and the All-Star bonus was not purchased. The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign...
Daily Athenaeum
Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend
This weekend, hit the town and celebrate the start of ‘spooky season.’ Grab a beer at Sargasso of Morgantown, get in the Halloween spirit at Black Cat Pumpkin Patch or head out to Cheat Lake for a three-day event with local music. 1. Morgantown’s Oktoberfest. Three local...
Restaurant Road Trip: Vanessa’s Kitchen
Vanessa's Kitchen in Morgantown is a recently opened restaurant looking to establish itself in the region, with both fine and casual dining options.
WDTV
Local veteran gets surprise of a lifetime with free roof
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - “We were scammed out of 12 grand for a roof we never got and honestly if we hadn’t won this giveaway, I don’t know how we would’ve afforded to put one on,” said Robert Holt, a veteran of the Marine Corps.
Balloons Over Morgantown flying this weekend
Waltzing Matilda, Snap Dazzle, Gooney Bird, Fun One II, Mountain Momma — these are just a few of the 17 hot air balloons from seven different states that you might see flying across the sk. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
wvsportsnow.com
Who Owns Better Odds as Next Coach to be Fired Between Neal Brown, Steve Sarkisian?
Head coaches in sports are just not offered the time to get a team turned around they once were, and that’s especially true of college football head coaches. With now a quarter of this season in the books, BetOnline tried to determine which coaches are on the hot seat and which coach will be the next one to be fired.
