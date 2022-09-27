Read full article on original website
The Tab
Lessons from the pulpit – my experience of having lectures in a church
There is a notion that you can never know what to expect when starting university and, after discovering most of my lectures to be in an actual functioning church, I have found there is more than just a grain of truth to this idea. Amongst the nervous excitement of reading...
The Tab
Stop the Music: We spoke to the new student campaign targeting spiking in KCL nightclubs
This September, huge flocks of freshers are jumping in on the uni nightlife scene as Covid restrictions have become almost non-existent. But while they don’t have to worry about diseases other than the Freshers’ Flu, going out every night of the week is still anything but safe. The...
