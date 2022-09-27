ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

How Disney World, Universal And Other Theme Parks Are Preparing For Hurricane Ian

By Dirk Libbey
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00FPQ7_0iCPd2EU00

Walt Disney chose Florida for what would become Walt Disney World because the state has pretty nice weather year round, meaning the park never needs to close. Having said that, there is the small problem of the occasional hurricane that invades the state. Hurricane Ian is currently on its way to Florida, and that has had a significant impact on the massive theme park industry.

Several theme parks in Florida have preemptively announced partial or total closures of various aspects of their resorts ahead of Ian making landfall. The Orlando International Airport has announced that it will cease operations beginning at 10:30am on September 28, so even if not everything else closes, getting to it is going to be more difficult. Here’s a run down of what’s closing when and other important updates.

Walt Disney World

The theme parks of Walt Disney World are set to be closed September 28 and 28. In addition, several of the resort hotels are set to be closed from Wednesday September 28 to Friday September 30. These currently include:

  • Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground  (Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue performances also cancelled)
  • Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
  • Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
  • Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Possibly the biggest resort change is that the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is closed now through September 30. Starcruiser guests are being relocated and will be given a chance to rebook.

In addition to the resorts, Disney’s one open water park, Typhoon Lagoon , and the two miniature golf courses Summerland Miniature Golf and Fantasia Gardens, are set to be closed September 28 and 29.

Walt Disney World has also announced it will not enforce its cancellation policy for dining reservations or other experiences.

Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando Resort will close September 28 and 29. That includes Halloween Horror Nights events for those evenings which have been canceled.  One change that has been made to make things easier for guests who may be at the resort during the storm, UOR hotels Universal's Aventura Hotel, Universal's Cabana Bay Beach Resort, and Universal's Endless Summer Resort - Surfside and Universal's newest hotel, Dockside Inn & Suites will all accept pets for guests arriving between September 26 and September 30, with no fees required.

SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld has announced that both SeaWorld Orlando and Discovery Cove will be closed September 28 and 29th. A planned announcement this week regarding a brand new roller coaster coming to SeaWorld has also been postponed.

Legoland Florida Resort

Legoland Florida is the most recent park to announce its decision to close. At this point the park is set to be closed on the 28th and 29th, and it will hopefully reopen on Friday.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Busch Gardens in Tampa Bay, where the storm is expected to hit harder, is taking fewer chances than the other major locations. After initially announcing the park would be closed on the 28th and 29th, Busch Gardens has updated guests , and will be closed today as well.

Theme parks like Disney World have experienced hurricanes and while they generally survive, they are built knowing these storms are possible, there is usually some damage and that can take time to repair. Hopefully all the resorts, and most importantly all the people, will get through this safely. If you are currently booked for one of these resorts during any of these dates, contact the resort or your travel agent. All resorts are waiving fees for rebooking.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know

Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Disney evacuates hotels and shuts down some parks as Hurricane Ian approaches

Disney has announced that it’s shutting down some operations as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida.“Walt Disney World Resort is preparing for necessary operational adjustments based on the latest information from the National Weather Service,” the company said in a statement posted to its site.The water park Blizzard Beach is currently closed and another water park, Typhoon Lagoon, will close temporarily on Wednesday and Thursday.The Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa and the Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort will temporarily close from Wednesday until Friday...
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

UPDATE: Walt Disney World Emergency Operations Center To Release Statement on Tropical Storm Ian Today

Walt Disney World Resort will be meeting with state and county partners to form a plan of action for Tropical Storm Ian. Expected to grow into a hurricane, and forecasted to hit land on Tuesday, the Walt Disney World Resort is forming a plan of action to keep guests and Cast Members safe throughout the event. Walt Disney World Resort is meeting with partners at 11:45 EST.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Surfside, FL
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
FLORIDA STATE
disneytips.com

Video Look Inside a Disney Resort as Hurricane Ian Hits Florida

Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Ian became Hurricane Ian. While the path of the hurricane was uncertain for some time, it has now made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida as a Category 4… with winds nearing a Category 5 status. The impact of Hurricane Ian will likely...
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Disney World Makes a Huge Change Walt Would Hate

Walt Disney, the man behind his namesake company had a very specific vision of family fun. His early movies were all G-rated, making them accessible to the whole family with no fear that anything would veer into the adult space or anything even close to it. The man behind the...
DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Motley Fool

Disney World Braces for Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian's shifting trajectory is making it more likely to disrupt central Florida's theme parks this week. Disney and SeaWorld Entertainment's Tampa attractions have already announced some closures ahead of the storm's projected arrival. Disney World had big plans for this week, with a foodie festival, Halloween parties, and Epcot...
TAMPA, FL
CNET

Disneyland Launching MagicBand Plus in the Fall

Almost a decade after the MagicBand was first introduced at Walt Disney World in Florida, the device is finally launching on the West Coast. Disneyland said Tuesday that it'll begin offering the next-gen version of the wearable, the MagicBand Plus, in the fall. Guests can use their rechargeable MagicBand Plus...
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

Are Deluxe Disney Resorts Worth the Price?

One of the most important decisions that a Guest needs to make when planning a vacation at the Walt Disney World Resort is where to stay. There’s no doubt that staying on property has some amazing perks including being close to the magic, complimentary Disney transportation, wonderful dining options, shopping locations, immersive theming, fun pools, and more.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Park Pass Reservations Blocked for All Walt Disney World Theme Parks on September 30

As Hurricane Ian continues to threaten Central Florida, all park passes are currently blocked out for Walt Disney World theme parks on Friday, September 30. Currently, all four parks are closed through Thursday, September 29. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Linus Travel#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Travel Guide#Hurricanes#Universal Orlando#Theme Park#Walt Disney World#Wilderness Lodge#Polynesian Village Resort
disneytips.com

Tips & Tricks For Staying Outside of the Walt Disney World Resort

Orlando is such a popular vacation destination for Guests from all over the world, that it’s no surprise that there are a huge variety of accommodations available to choose from. With the decrease in benefits available to Walt Disney World Resort Hotel Guests over the last couple of years, it is no surprise that some Guests choose to stay elsewhere, despite having previously stayed on Disney property.
ORLANDO, FL
ComicBook

The Incredible Hulk Coaster at Universal Orlando Is Under Water

Hurricane Ian touched down in Florida this week, and there's been some major damage throughout the state. Earlier this week, it was announced that Universal Orlando Resort was closing on September 28th and September 29th due to the storm with plans to reopen on Friday, September 30th. The parks as well as City Walk were shut down when the storm hit yesterday, and there was some major flooding in the area. In fact, parts of The Incredible Hulk Coaster at Islands of Adventure are now underwater.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

1971-Era Turnstiles Removed from Country Bear Jamboree at Walt Disney World

Earlier this year, Walt Disney World started removing the archaic turnstiles from ride entrances around the park. Attractions like Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress have seen their entrance spaces opened up thanks to this change, and now the Country Bear Jamboree is wide open too!. Walking into the opening...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Disney
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Hotel Reservations Suspended Through October 2

Walt Disney World Resort is not allowing new hotel reservations through Monday, October 2, 2022, due to Hurricane Ian (now Tropical Storm Ian). Previously, reservations had been suspended through Saturday, October 1. Guests can now make reservations beginning on October 3. For more information on booking your next trip with...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

UPDATE: Disney Springs Closed Again Today Due to Hurricane Ian

Walt Disney World has confirmed that Disney Springs will remain closed today due to Hurricane Ian. In the initial closing announcement, Disney had closed the shopping and dining district for Wednesday only, with an announcement for Thursday to come later. While the bulk of the storm has passed over Central Florida, they have decided to keep Disney Springs closed.
ENVIRONMENT
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
155K+
Followers
38K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy