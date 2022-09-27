Read full article on original website
How to Start a Short-Term Rental in Norfolk, VA [2022]Scott Westfall CGP Real EstateNorfolk, VA
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe Mertens
There's a Ghost Town Hidden Inside this Virginia State ParkTravel Maven
3 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina Andras
Thousands of people comment on proposed changes to transgender student policies
The comment period just began Monday. Statewide on Tuesday students walked out of high schools in opposition to the changes.
‘It is racial’: Norfolk councilman, NAACP react to city council crackdown on nightlife
A Norfolk city leader, the NAACP and an entertainment industry rep are reacting to the city's crackdown on nightlife.
Maury, oldest high school in Norfolk, plans for a makeover
Generations of students have attended the school that was first built in 1910. Now, there are four proposals for how the city can renovate the building.
Free after-school program ends at some Portsmouth schools
Portsmouth parents scramble to find after school care
214 faculty members sign Open Letter to President Rowe concerning distance between administration and faculty
Monday, Sept. 26, 214 faculty members of the College of William and Mary signed and presented an Open Letter to College President Katherine Rowe regarding concerns over a growing alienation of faculty in administrative decision making and governance. The letter contains signatures from faculty across over 40 different departments and includes representation from the College of Arts and Sciences, the Raymond A. Mason School of Business, the William and Mary School of Education and the William and Mary Law School.
More Hampton Roads parents are homeschooling their children
The number of Hampton Roads parents choosing to homeschool their kids have skyrocketed since 2019 -- and experts say there are a few reasons why.
‘I was shook’: Scotty Quixx employee now has to search for a new job
The City of Norfolk revoked Scotty Quixx's permit on Tuesday. The news left Joe Habr, a long-time employee, looking for a new job.
These changes could make casting a ballot in Virginia Beach a little easier
This year, there's an updated election process rolling out in Virginia Beach. People can use iPads to check in. It cuts the wait time down from five minutes to one.
City leaders propose curfew for teens to curb violent crimes in Elizabeth City
We spoke with Mayor Kirk Rivers and he said police would have to enforce the curfew but right now he believes the police department needs to focus on building trust with the community.
School superintendent groped worker, then fired her for rejecting him, NC lawsuit says
The former chief financial officer’s lawsuit is seeking at least $2 million and a trial by jury.
Everyday Hero: Chesapeake crossing guard called 'amazing' for all she does
CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Butts Road Primary School is the location, where on any given weekday morning, you will witness poetry in motion!. At least that is just one of many rave reviews of Chesapeake Police Officer and Crossing Guard Angelique Waterson. She was named a Crossing Guard of the Year...
Naval Air Station Oceana Air Show's big return brought a record crowd size
NAS Oceana's Air Show's big return brought a record crowd size of 341,800 people, according to Capt. Bob Holmes the Commanding Officer of Naval Air Station Oceana.
The choice is clear in the First Congressional District of Virginia
Karen Arnold McPherson graduated with a B.A. in Economics ’69. Email her at kamcpherson168@gmail.com. The views expressed in the article are the author’s own. A recent guest editorial in The Flat Hat focused on the reasons why the College of William and Mary students should vote in the upcoming City Council election in Williamsburg. Today, I want to emphasize the broader issues that are at stake in the upcoming midterm elections and encourage students to pay attention to the contest for the area’s House of Representatives seat as well.
Sand Sculpting Championship a go in Va Beach despite loss of Boardwalk Weekend
Concerns over potential storm impacts may have shut down the Neptune Festival's Boardwalk Weekend, but organizers say the annual competition showcasing the best in sand sculpting is still on.
A child is once again a victim of gun violence in Hampton Roads
So far this year, CHKD says they've treated 14 children for gunshot wounds, but that is on track to be lower than the 34 in 2021 and 37 in 2020.
President Darrell K. Williams and First Lady Myra R. Williams Make $100,000 Gift to Hampton University
Hampton University has announced that President Darrell K. Williams, the 13th President of the University, and First Lady, Mrs. Myra R. Williams, have made a $100,000 gift to the institution. Their gift will be divided among six areas, as per the following:. $50,000 will be utilized to establish the Darrell...
Ex-Portsmouth police chief Greene files appeal after lawsuit dismissed
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Former Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene is asking a higher court to review her wrongful termination lawsuit. Greene filed an appeal last week with the Virginia Court of Appeals after a judge dismissed her suit this summer. Greene claims her termination as police chief was...
'Ready to go' | Virginia Task Force 2 on standby as Hurricane Ian wreaks havoc on Florida
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Starting days in advance with a deployment out of Virginia Beach with bags packed and trucks loaded, Virginia Task Force 2 (VATF-2) crews made it to south Florida by Sunday evening. Since then, the team has been training and preparing for the moment Hurricane Ian...
Local Catholic schools closed Sept. 30 due to inclement weather
Several local schools have announced they will be closed Friday due to the forecast.
Second largest blue marlin in Virginia history snagged off Virginia Beach
The Reelin N Dealin was already having a good day on the water when it turned into a great day some 70 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach.
