Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
flathatnews.com

214 faculty members sign Open Letter to President Rowe concerning distance between administration and faculty

Monday, Sept. 26, 214 faculty members of the College of William and Mary signed and presented an Open Letter to College President Katherine Rowe regarding concerns over a growing alienation of faculty in administrative decision making and governance. The letter contains signatures from faculty across over 40 different departments and includes representation from the College of Arts and Sciences, the Raymond A. Mason School of Business, the William and Mary School of Education and the William and Mary Law School.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
#Transgender#Walkout#Chopper#Racism#First Colonial High
News Break
NewsBreak
flathatnews.com

The choice is clear in the First Congressional District of Virginia

Karen Arnold McPherson graduated with a B.A. in Economics ’69. Email her at kamcpherson168@gmail.com. The views expressed in the article are the author’s own. A recent guest editorial in The Flat Hat focused on the reasons why the College of William and Mary students should vote in the upcoming City Council election in Williamsburg. Today, I want to emphasize the broader issues that are at stake in the upcoming midterm elections and encourage students to pay attention to the contest for the area’s House of Representatives seat as well.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Ex-Portsmouth police chief Greene files appeal after lawsuit dismissed

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Former Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene is asking a higher court to review her wrongful termination lawsuit. Greene filed an appeal last week with the Virginia Court of Appeals after a judge dismissed her suit this summer. Greene claims her termination as police chief was...
PORTSMOUTH, VA

