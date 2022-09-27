ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulsboro, NJ

TheDailyBeast

Father and Son Charged in $100 Million Sandwich Scheme

It was the caper of the century: a minuscule New Jersey deli not only became a publicly traded entity but mysteriously grew to have a market value north of $100 million. Now, three men are being charged with illegally pumping up the company’s stock, with the goal of dumping their shares and absconding with the profits. They never even had the chance to pocket their ill-gotten bread.On Monday, separate actions from the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice accused 63-year-old James Patten, 80-year-old Peter Coker Sr., and 53-year-old Peter Coker Jr. of illicitly manipulating share prices of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

US charges dozens with $250m pandemic relief fraud

US prosecutors have charged 47 people in the largest Covid relief fraud scheme alleged to date. The suspects are accused of stealing $250m (£220m) from a government aid programme that was supposed to feed children in need during the pandemic. They allegedly spent the spoils on properties, cars and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Crime & Safety
Us Weekly

Todd and Julie Chrisley Accused of Living Above Their Means on $30 Million in Loans: Everything to Know About the Fraud Trial

More than two years after Todd and Julie Chrisley were charged with several counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy, the Chrisley Knows Best stars’ trial got underway in May 2022. Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, arrived in an Atlanta court on May 17 for opening statements, during which Assistant U.S. Attorney Annalise […]
ATLANTA, GA
UPI News

Feds accuse 47 people of stealing millions in COVID-19 scheme

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors charged 47 people Tuesday with stealing $250 million from a federal program designed to feed needy children in Minnesota. According to the indictment, a web of charities, restaurants and individuals pulled off the COVID-19 fraud scheme, by claiming they were providing meals for tens of thousands of underserved children. Instead, the money went into real estate, luxury cars, fancy homes and even buying coastal property in Kenya.
MINNESOTA STATE
tvinsider.com

Todd and Julie Chrisley Granted Sentencing Delay in Fraud Case

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have been granted a sentencing postponement in their tax fraud case after the couple claimed an IRS Revenue Officer lied in her testimony. In June, the Chrisley Knows Best stars were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the...
CELEBRITIES
NJ.com

Trump’s N.J. golf courses were part of alleged fraudulent scheme to inflate worth by billions, suit charges

Donald Trump has long been known as a notorious cheater on the golf course. And in the sweeping civil fraud lawsuit filed on Wednesday against the former president and his family, New York Attorney General Letitia James charged that Trump’s golf properties in New Jersey and elsewhere were allegedly at the center of a long-running scheme to make it appear like he was far wealthier than was actually the case.
COLTS NECK, NJ
morningbrew.com

47 charged in massive $250m Covid fraud scheme

The Justice Department charged 47 people yesterday for allegedly carrying out the single largest Covid relief fraud scheme to date. Feds say that by exploiting a program meant to feed needy Minnesota children, the defendants stole $250 million. Prosecutors say the fraud was committed by a network of individuals connected...
MINNESOTA STATE

