Ohio Man, Who Conned People Out of $800,000 Pretending to be African Prince, Convicted of Fraud
Daryl Robert Harrison, 44, was convicted of fraud on Friday, after pretending to be a Ghanaian prince—cue Semmi pretending to be Prince Akeem in Coming to America. Harrison called himself Prince Daryl R. Attipoe and Prophet Daryl R. Attipoe, claiming to be a minister alongside his stepfather at Power House of Prayer Ministries.
Father and Son Charged in $100 Million Sandwich Scheme
It was the caper of the century: a minuscule New Jersey deli not only became a publicly traded entity but mysteriously grew to have a market value north of $100 million. Now, three men are being charged with illegally pumping up the company’s stock, with the goal of dumping their shares and absconding with the profits. They never even had the chance to pocket their ill-gotten bread.On Monday, separate actions from the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice accused 63-year-old James Patten, 80-year-old Peter Coker Sr., and 53-year-old Peter Coker Jr. of illicitly manipulating share prices of...
A Florida woman touted as a 'Mother Teresa' ran a $196 million Ponzi scheme, feds say
Federal prosecutors say Johanna Garcia's company wasn't a funding miracle for small businesses but a lucrative Ponzi scheme whose co-conspirators spent millions of dollars on luxury items.
US charges dozens with $250m pandemic relief fraud
US prosecutors have charged 47 people in the largest Covid relief fraud scheme alleged to date. The suspects are accused of stealing $250m (£220m) from a government aid programme that was supposed to feed children in need during the pandemic. They allegedly spent the spoils on properties, cars and...
Walmart self-checkout thief facing 10 years in jail challenged charge with defense even the wrongly accused should know
A WALMART thief facing 10 years in jail for stealing $80 worth of goods at self-check has successfully appealed as judges branded the charge “unfair”. Chasity Shirley, 34, faced the lengthy sentence after swapping the barcodes of two items when she was at a Kentucky store in 2018.
Trump Disregards Hurricane Ian Risks, Refuses To Reschedule Florida Deposition In Video-Phone Fraud Case
Donald Trump refused to delay deposition in a class-action fraud lawsuit related to video phones even as opposing lawyers sought a deferral due to a category 4 hurricane that hit Florida’s west coast on Wednesday. What Happened: While Trump’s lawyers opposed delaying the deposition, the lawyers for the investors...
Todd and Julie Chrisley Sentencing Postponed Due to Alleged Witness Deception
Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley will need to wait a little bit longer to learn their legal fate. The USA Network stars, who were found guilty in June on a number of financial fraud charges, were scheduled to be sentenced on October 6. That date has now been pushed back,...
Elizabeth Holmes is dealt a blow as the judge in her fraud case tentatively denied her request to throw out her conviction
Holmes' team said evidence didn't show she "made misrepresentations or half-truths," but the judge disagreed, upholding her January fraud conviction.
Todd and Julie Chrisley Accused of Living Above Their Means on $30 Million in Loans: Everything to Know About the Fraud Trial
More than two years after Todd and Julie Chrisley were charged with several counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy, the Chrisley Knows Best stars’ trial got underway in May 2022. Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, arrived in an Atlanta court on May 17 for opening statements, during which Assistant U.S. Attorney Annalise […]
Feds accuse 47 people of stealing millions in COVID-19 scheme
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors charged 47 people Tuesday with stealing $250 million from a federal program designed to feed needy children in Minnesota. According to the indictment, a web of charities, restaurants and individuals pulled off the COVID-19 fraud scheme, by claiming they were providing meals for tens of thousands of underserved children. Instead, the money went into real estate, luxury cars, fancy homes and even buying coastal property in Kenya.
Todd and Julie Chrisley Granted Sentencing Delay in Fraud Case
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have been granted a sentencing postponement in their tax fraud case after the couple claimed an IRS Revenue Officer lied in her testimony. In June, the Chrisley Knows Best stars were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the...
Trump’s N.J. golf courses were part of alleged fraudulent scheme to inflate worth by billions, suit charges
Donald Trump has long been known as a notorious cheater on the golf course. And in the sweeping civil fraud lawsuit filed on Wednesday against the former president and his family, New York Attorney General Letitia James charged that Trump’s golf properties in New Jersey and elsewhere were allegedly at the center of a long-running scheme to make it appear like he was far wealthier than was actually the case.
Fraudsters used a fake-name generating website to steal $250 million meant for hungry children, Justice Department alleges
The US Department of Justice alleged that the $250 million fraud scheme in Minnesota was the largest uncovered during the COVID-19 pandemic.
47 charged in massive $250m Covid fraud scheme
The Justice Department charged 47 people yesterday for allegedly carrying out the single largest Covid relief fraud scheme to date. Feds say that by exploiting a program meant to feed needy Minnesota children, the defendants stole $250 million. Prosecutors say the fraud was committed by a network of individuals connected...
Former official pleads guilty in welfare fraud scheme where money was funneled to prominent Mississippians including Brett Favre
A former top state official in Mississippi pleaded guilty Thursday to state and federal charges in connection to an embezzlement scheme that auditors say misused millions of welfare dollars, including funneling funds into projects linked to prominent Mississippians like former NFL star Brett Favre.
$100 million New Jersey deli scheme leads to U.S. fraud charges
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Three men, including a father-and-son duo, were criminally charged on Monday with orchestrating a market manipulation scheme that briefly caused the owner of a tiny New Jersey deli to have a more than $100 million market valuation.
Former director of Mississippi's welfare agency pleads guilty in fraud case
A former director of Mississippi's welfare agency pleaded guilty Thursday to new federal charges in a conspiracy to misspend tens of millions of dollars that were intended to help needy families in one of the poorest states in the U.S. — part of the largest public corruption case in the state's history.
DOJ charges 47 people in $250 million pandemic fraud case
What did the Department of Justice charge defendants in Feeding Our Future pandemic fraud case? How much money was stolen?
Email scammer pleads guilty to $470,000 VCU fraud
A UK man who stole $470,000 from Virginia Commonwealth University in an email scam pleaded guilty Wednesday to wire fraud after he tricked university officials into wiring him money by impersonating a construction contractor.
Alabama man who pretended to be his dead father to defraud retirement system of $132,646 sentenced to federal prison
An Alabama man who pretended to be his dead father to defraud Jefferson County’s retirement plan of more than $100,000 has been sentenced to federal prison. Gary Dean Gibbs, 52, was federally charged earlier this year with one count of wire fraud. He pleaded guilty to the crime. U.S....
