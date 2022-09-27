ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
While it is true that it is very easy to prepare a steak at home, it is also true that we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner that somebody else prepared. If you too love to discover new restaurant, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what a good steak house taste like. Here are the three highly praised restaurants in Oklahoma.
Oklahoma State Fair organizers evaluate what went well, wrong

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Fair organizers are evaluating what went well and what went wrong during the 2022 fair that just ended. Now, it’s the not-so-glamorous side of the state fair: Cleanup week. State fair staff members will evaluate this year's fair as they look toward the next.
Leadership Changing at The Cowboy

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Natalie Shirley, President & CEO at The Cowboy since January 2018, is stepping down following a successful five-year tenure. Shirley announced her plans to the Museum board in April, and a national search for her replacement began shortly after. “It was always my intention to...
Yoel Davidson

Oklahoma District Court Rules Osage Nation Reservation No Longer Exists Disestablished By Congress

Osage Nation Roadside Sign You Are Entering The Osage Nation ReservationJimmy Emerson. On August 29, 2022 Oklahoma Osage County District Judge Stuart Tate ruled that “the court finds that the Osage Indian Reservation has been disestablished ” by the United States Congress outlined in the Osage Allotment Act of June 28, 1906 and the Oklahoma Enabling Act of June 16, 1906. Therefore, the Osage County Court retains jurisdiction over the case State of Oklahoma vs. Phillips, Dustin Colby. This ruling was prompted by the defendant, Dustin Phillips, a Cherokee Nation citizen, filing a motion for his case to be dismissed by Judge Stuart Tate. Phillips conveyed that the U.S. district court in Osage County had no jurisdiction to prosecute him citing the 2020 Supreme Court of the United States’ decision for the case McGirt vs. Oklahoma. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Jimcy McGirt, asserting that Muscogee Creek Nation’s reservation was not disestablished, and state courts had no authority to prosecute crimes committed by or against Oklahoman Indigenous Native American tribal members. Phillips is being prosecuted for domestic assault and battery by strangulation, kidnapping, threatening to perform an act of violence, and two counts of protective order violations.
Kiss The Pig Final Standings As Of Sept. 26, 2022

OKLAHOMA CITY - In total, our viewers have raised $5,765.12 for News 9's Kiss the Pig Challenge, all of which is going towards Sunbeam Family Services. Our nightside team received the most money, which means Karl, David, Amanda and Colby will Kiss The Pig.
Scratch your water itch at Lake Stanley Draper

Is a 2,900-acre lake located in southeast Oklahoma City. Lake Draper, as the locals call it, provides just about everything you would want to do in, on and around water. The lake is named after Stanley Draper, the longtime Greater Oklahoma City Chamber leader who in 1962 helped lead efforts to construct a pipeline from Atoka to provide OKC with more water resources to help accommodate future growth. The resulting reservoir for the water was named Lake Stanley Draper, and it has been a fantastic getaway for weekenders and weeknight adventurers of Oklahoma City ever since. With a convenient location, it is one of the easiest spots to visit for camping, fishing, cycling, hiking and many other outdoor activities.
I-35 reopens in northern Oklahoma after fatal crash

NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. (KAKE) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has reopened I-35 following a large and fiery crash that killed at least one person. The crash shut down I-35 near Tonkawa for several hours Tuesday while crews put out the flames and investigated the crash. Troopers say a large grass...
State Representative Kevin West supports special session bill to restrict gender reassignments at OU Children's Hospital

Oklahoma City – Rep. Kevin West, R-Oklahoma City, on Monday (September 26) expressed his support for special session legislation restricting improper gender reassignment medical treatment at OU Children's Hospital and predicted a statewide restriction will be considered in regular session. In a special session scheduled this week to consider...
At least 1 dead after grass fire leads to large crash on Oklahoma highway

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: At least one person died from their injuries in a Tuesday afternoon multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 35, near Tonkawa, in Noble County, Oklahoma. A grass fire is to blame for reduced visibility that led to the crash the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said involved several semis, motor homes and passenger vehicles.
Oklahoma City – Oklahoma County Assessor Larry Stein, the Republican incumbent, is seeking another term in the November 8 election.

He’s always ready to tout what he describes as “the internationally award-winning website www.oklahomacounty.org/assessor.” Raised in a military family, his youthful home was Midwest City. He attended the public schools there, then went to Rose State College. He studied journalism at the University of Oklahoma, earning awards for writing, photography and reporting.
Waco attorney charged with misdemeanor in reported road rage incident involving food delivery driver

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco attorney was arrested on a misdemeanor unlawful restraint charge Tuesday night in what Hewitt police say began as a road rage incident. Denny Lessman, 50, a former political candidate in McLennan County and Falls County, was released from the McLennan County Jail on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday after his arrest on the Class A misdemeanor charge.
