mountainstatesman.com
Grafton High announces the 2022 Homecoming Court
Grafton High School is please to announce this year’s Homecoming Court. Pictured from left to right are Parker Biller, Autumn Newman (Freshmen Princess), Ethan Weaver, Mykenna Stemple (Sophomore Princess), Garrah Lindsey, Larkin Nicholson (Junior Princess), Hayden Derk, Cyrus Mayle, Abigail Stewart (Senior Princess), JT Veltri, Nevaeh Johnson (Senior Princess), Kaileigh Spiker (Senior Princess), Cole Mooney, Casey Allen (Senior Princess), MJ May, Lydia Ward (Junior Princess), Christian McMillen, Izzy Carroll (Sophomore Princess), McCray Blackwell, Kenna Keener (Freshman Princess), and Greyson Ramezan. Not pictured: Jordan Niggemyer (Senior Princess).
There’s No Place Like Home listening tour to kick off in Taylor County
TAYLOR COUNTY—Calling all moms! Your input is needed and wanted during a new listening tour. MomsRising.org and Rattle The Windows have partnered up to launch a West Virginia listening tour geared to women, allowing a space for ladies to come together to talk about issues, including paid leave and childcare.
VFW Auxiliary encourages students to showcase their patriotism
TAYLOR COUNTY— The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3081 Auxiliary is looking for patriotic pupils to participate in some upcoming contests. The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) is an organization known to help veterans and their families, and when it comes to helping youths cover the cost of furthering their education, that is no different.
Empowering women to become their own mechanics
TAYLOR COUNTY—Women are crossing boundaries that were set in place years ago and altering their roles and the duties that they take on. To help broaden the spectrum of tasks that ladies take on, one local church will be offering a special class. Many women leave car maintenance up...
Shugars sentenced for breaking and entering
TAYLOR COUNTY—A Flemington man finally learned his fate after pleading guilty in Taylor County Circuit Court. 30-year-old Butch Michael Sugars, of Flemington, faced prosecution for two counts of breaking and entering during the Taylor County Grand Jury’s April 2022 term. During the proceedings, the jury found that there...
