Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
baristanet.com
MontClairVoyant: Montclair Getting Hosed in Glen Ridge Fire Deal
Did the Township Council decide last night (September 28) to renew Montclair’s long-running pact to provide firefighting services to Glen Ridge at a too-low rate?. As I wrote this, I didn’t know if the vote was yes, no, or to delay a decision. Why? Because my column deadline was a few hours before last night and Glen Ridge didn’t renew its long-running pact to provide time-machine services to Montclair.
baristanet.com
Fireworks at Montclair Council Meeting Over Shared Service Agreement with Glen Ridge
Montclair, NJ – It started with proclamations for Italian Heritage Month and Outpost in the Burbs’ 35th anniversary, but quickly devolved into one of the most heated council meetings in recent history, with Montclair’s Councilor at Large Bob Russo and Montclair Township Manager Timothy Stafford yelling across the room at each other, with Russo calling Stafford a “liar” and Stafford calling Russo’s remarks “despicable.” [go to 1:40 in the video below].
baristanet.com
Were Montclair’s Gray Street Residents Hit with Scarlet Letter of Sidewalk ‘Retaliation’?
Montclair, NJ – Walk almost any block in Montclair and you will find anything but smooth sidewalks. Cracks, lifted sidewalks and uneven surfaces are often the norm, not the exception. So how did it happen that one street in Montclair — Gray Street — was singled out, with 25...
Work on a $97M solution to one of N.J.’s worst bottlenecks will begin in 2023
Driving Route 17 between Interstate 80 and Route 4 can be described in two words, nasty and frustrating. It’s a busy section between Maywood and Paramus that maddeningly narrows to two lanes in each direction. One driver described it as a “nightmare parade of brake lights in both directions,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lopatcong’s Doug Steinhardt launches campaign for New Jersey Senate
Warren County Republican Committee Chairman Doug Steinhardt this past week formally launched his campaign for New Jersey Senate. The mayor from 2000 to 2014 of his hometown, Lopatcong Township, Steinhardt hopes to succeed state Sen. Michael Doherty, a fellow Republican, representing New Jersey’s 23rd Legislative District that covers communities in Warren, Hunterdon and Somerset counties.
$1.7 Million Restoration of 10 Historic Morris County Sites
$1.7 Million for the preservation of 10 historic sites in Morris County.Morristown Minute. New Jersey Historic Trust Grants Include $1.7 Million for the preservation of 10 historic sites in Morris County.
Family pleads for answers on 40th anniversary of unsolved killing at N.J. mall
The Morris County case of a teen killed forty years ago remains unsolved, and the victim’s family members gathered Saturday to plead with the public for help in the investigation. “It’s still time to do the right thing, and any information whatsoever is not too small,” said Mark Thomas,...
mahoningmatters.com
Two-year renovation at popular New Jersey muni track complete, work set to start on second course
EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. – The East Course at Middlesex County’s Tamarack Golf Course is playable again after extensive restoration and improvements. The 50-year-old public course reopened Monday following the two-year project which included improved drainage, a new irrigation system, rebuilt tees and bunkers, and plantings. The course sits about 40 miles southwest of Manhattan.
RELATED PEOPLE
All religious holidays may be eliminated in Clifton, NJ, schools
The Clifton Public School district is considering the elimination of all non-federal holidays that come with a day off. School officials say the school year is getting too long, extending almost to July. They also claim the move would be a reflection of diversity. Some parents say it would be...
‘Intentional’ fire set near reporter’s home in Lakewood, NJ
Firefighters extinguished a small brush fire near the yard of a reporter Wednesday night, the second reported fire in Lakewood this week. The fire, which burned in a circular fashion, was first reported around 9:10 p.m. on Sims Avenue and extinguished by firefighters, according to Lakewood Fire Chief Jon Yahr.
Muslim police chief intends to sue N.J. town over racially charged comments, lawyer says
A Muslim police chief in Morris County intends to sue the township where he works, claiming elected officials and municipal employees allegedly made insensitive jokes about his race and religion, creating a hostile work environment. Ahmed Naga, the first Muslim chief of the Long Hill Township Police Department, says he’s...
baristanet.com
Tell Jazz House Kids How Much You Loved The Montclair Jazz Festival (SURVEY)
The Montclair Jazz Festival’s Downtown Jamboree was simply amazing. The weather couldn’t have been better and all along Bloomfield Avenue, there was world-class jazz performances and Montclair’s local businesses, partners and vendors out in force to bring the entire community together. Now you have a chance to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
baristanet.com
Van Vleck House & Gardens Brings Back Third Annual Scarecrows in the Garden
Montclair, NJ – Join Van Vleck House & Gardens from October 17-31, 2022 for Scarecrows in the Garden, an exhibit of handcrafted scarecrows created by scout troops, nonprofits, local businesses, families, classes, and individuals on display in the gardens. This event is free and sponsored by Rao’s Homemade, PSE&G, PNC Bank, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center, and Brookdale ShopRite. Winners in each category will win $500 to donate to the nonprofit of their choice. The community will be able to vote for their favorites in real-time online, voting for their favorite in each category.
A Local Bank In New Jersey Was Just Found Guilty Of Racist Practices
(Towfiqu barbhuiya/Unsplash) Getting a bank loan is already hard enough. Between fixing your credit, providing all the documentation that shows you earn enough to make it work, and also saving up for a colossal down payment, it's easy to see where people get frustrated with mortgage lenders.
hillsborough-nj.org
Recycling Program Update
You probably have noticed some areas of Hillsborough have two large, rectangular recycling bins, while other areas still have the original blue, round bins. All of Somerset County will eventually be switching to the large, rectangular bins, but the county is phasing them in based on the availability of the new trucks required to empty these containers. If your neighborhood still has blue bins, this means that the recycling truck that picks up your recycling has not been replaced with a newer truck yet, but it will. Once a new truck is available for your area, the county will deliver the new rectangular bins to your property, free of charge. If you have more recycling than can fit into the containers and need an additional one, you may purchase additional containers from the Somerset County Recycling Center for $42.
Looking for love? These N.J. counties have the most singles to swipe right on
Hinge, Tinder, Bumble. There’s no shortage of dating apps, but are you in the best spot to find that match in New Jersey?. Just under half of the state’s residents are single, meaning they have never been married, are divorced or widowed, according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. About 2% are still legally married but separated from their spouses.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
N.J. bank agrees to $13M settlement after avoiding Black, Hispanic customers seeking mortgages
A New Jersey-based bank agreed to pay $13 million to settle allegations it engaged in “redlining” — a form of housing discrimination in which a lender intentionally deprives Blacks and Hispanics of loans. “Lakeland avoided serving the credit needs of borrowers in majority Black and Hispanic census...
NBC New York
NJ Town Weighs Getting Rid of Religious Holidays During School Year
A holiday debate is raging in a New Jersey town, as the schools there are looking into eliminating all religious holidays from the school calendar. The Board of Education in Clifton is weighing whether to do away with all the holidays that fall during the academic year. For example, the holidays start with Rosh Hashanah, then Yom Kippur, which followed quickly by Diwali. In the spring, there's Good Friday, which is followed up a few days later with Eid al Fitr.
$50 to drive to Manhattan. $100 to come into N.J. How a fight over traffic cameras could prove costly.
A war of words between New York and New Jersey legislators over red light cameras could prove costly to commuters who could be slapped with hefty fees to travel between New York City and the Garden State. New York lawmakers want to slap Jersey drivers with a $50 “non-cooperation fee”...
N.J. teacher suspended for lessons on Hitler, swastikas sues school district
A teacher in Bergen County has filed a lawsuit against the school district where he teaches history, claiming he was suspended after parents and students complained about his lessons on the rise and fall of Adolf Hitler that included an assignment to make a propaganda-style poster. Robert Welsh, 53, of...
Comments / 0