Montclair, NJ

baristanet.com

MontClairVoyant: Montclair Getting Hosed in Glen Ridge Fire Deal

Did the Township Council decide last night (September 28) to renew Montclair’s long-running pact to provide firefighting services to Glen Ridge at a too-low rate?. As I wrote this, I didn’t know if the vote was yes, no, or to delay a decision. Why? Because my column deadline was a few hours before last night and Glen Ridge didn’t renew its long-running pact to provide time-machine services to Montclair.
baristanet.com

Fireworks at Montclair Council Meeting Over Shared Service Agreement with Glen Ridge

Montclair, NJ – It started with proclamations for Italian Heritage Month and Outpost in the Burbs’ 35th anniversary, but quickly devolved into one of the most heated council meetings in recent history, with Montclair’s Councilor at Large Bob Russo and Montclair Township Manager Timothy Stafford yelling across the room at each other, with Russo calling Stafford a “liar” and Stafford calling Russo’s remarks “despicable.” [go to 1:40 in the video below].
LehighValleyLive.com

Lopatcong’s Doug Steinhardt launches campaign for New Jersey Senate

Warren County Republican Committee Chairman Doug Steinhardt this past week formally launched his campaign for New Jersey Senate. The mayor from 2000 to 2014 of his hometown, Lopatcong Township, Steinhardt hopes to succeed state Sen. Michael Doherty, a fellow Republican, representing New Jersey’s 23rd Legislative District that covers communities in Warren, Hunterdon and Somerset counties.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
mahoningmatters.com

Two-year renovation at popular New Jersey muni track complete, work set to start on second course

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. – The East Course at Middlesex County’s Tamarack Golf Course is playable again after extensive restoration and improvements. The 50-year-old public course reopened Monday following the two-year project which included improved drainage, a new irrigation system, rebuilt tees and bunkers, and plantings. The course sits about 40 miles southwest of Manhattan.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
baristanet.com

Tell Jazz House Kids How Much You Loved The Montclair Jazz Festival (SURVEY)

The Montclair Jazz Festival’s Downtown Jamboree was simply amazing. The weather couldn’t have been better and all along Bloomfield Avenue, there was world-class jazz performances and Montclair’s local businesses, partners and vendors out in force to bring the entire community together. Now you have a chance to...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
baristanet.com

Van Vleck House & Gardens Brings Back Third Annual Scarecrows in the Garden

Montclair, NJ –   Join Van Vleck House & Gardens from October 17-31, 2022 for Scarecrows in the Garden, an exhibit of handcrafted scarecrows created by scout troops, nonprofits, local businesses, families, classes, and individuals on display in the gardens. This event is free and sponsored by Rao’s Homemade, PSE&G, PNC Bank, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center, and Brookdale ShopRite. Winners in each category will win $500 to donate to the nonprofit of their choice. The community will be able to vote for their favorites in real-time online, voting for their favorite in each category.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Recycling Program Update

Recycling Program Update

You probably have noticed some areas of Hillsborough have two large, rectangular recycling bins, while other areas still have the original blue, round bins. All of Somerset County will eventually be switching to the large, rectangular bins, but the county is phasing them in based on the availability of the new trucks required to empty these containers. If your neighborhood still has blue bins, this means that the recycling truck that picks up your recycling has not been replaced with a newer truck yet, but it will. Once a new truck is available for your area, the county will deliver the new rectangular bins to your property, free of charge. If you have more recycling than can fit into the containers and need an additional one, you may purchase additional containers from the Somerset County Recycling Center for $42.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
NBC New York

NJ Town Weighs Getting Rid of Religious Holidays During School Year

A holiday debate is raging in a New Jersey town, as the schools there are looking into eliminating all religious holidays from the school calendar. The Board of Education in Clifton is weighing whether to do away with all the holidays that fall during the academic year. For example, the holidays start with Rosh Hashanah, then Yom Kippur, which followed quickly by Diwali. In the spring, there's Good Friday, which is followed up a few days later with Eid al Fitr.
CLIFTON, NJ

