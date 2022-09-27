ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should You Call 911 If You See This in Bozeman?

Local law enforcement has been receiving calls about this, but officials say that residents don't actually need to call 911 in most of these instances. We're talking about something that is commonly seen in Bozeman: bears. During the fall when temperatures start to cool off, bears are extremely active and you have a good chance of seeing one in the area. With winter right around the corner, bears are bulking up before they hibernate for the winter.
Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem

I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
Montana Guard Woman Graduates Army Ranger School

I don't care who you are, graduating the US Army's Ranger School is a tremendous accomplishment- but for women in the US Military, Ranger School wasn't always an opportunity. A woman from Townsend, Montana, and a member of the Montana Army National Guard has now completed both Ranger School and Airborne training with the US Army.
WATCH: Montana Man Covered in Blood Details Grizzly Bear Attack in Shockingly Calm Video

What would you do if you got mauled by a grizzly bear? That is if you survived… Whatever your answer I’m sure it isn’t filming a selfie video. However, for one Montana man, that’s exactly what he did after not just being mauled by a bear but having to hike three miles back to his vehicle afterward. In the meantime, he decided to record his attack, for posterity’s sake, I’m sure.
