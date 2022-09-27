Read full article on original website
A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
El Paso Animal Services hires Borderland-native veterinarian
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso announced the addition of a new veterinarian who is from right here in the Borderland. El Paso Animal Services hired Dr. Anthony Chacon to the shelter after it experienced an almost year-long vacancy amid a nationwide veterinarian shortage. Dr. Chacon is a borderland-native, growing up […]
El Paso wants non-stop flights to Mexico
El Paso wants to reestablish direct flights to Mexico, something the business community and City Council members say will boost business and tourism and help families reconnect with loved ones across the border.
Burlington to open new store this fall in Eastlake area of El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Burlington Stores announced that it will open a new location in El Paso this fall. The store will be located at Eastlake Marketplace, 13371-2 Eastlake Boulevard. The company did not announce a specific opening date. Burlington is a major “off-price” retailer with 877 stores in 46 states and Puerto Rico. […]
El Paso News
El Paso apartment rents drop in past month
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Although the cost of rent in El Paso has risen year-over-year, the Sun City remains one of the most affordable places in the country for apartment seekers. Out of 100 cities studied by Zumper.com, El Paso ranked 96th overall based on median rent. The...
City seeks volunteers for weed clean-up event while battling staffing shortage
EL PASO, Texas– Monsoon season brings rains to the Borderland, but the weeds that are left have some city workers strained. With several vacancies, the city is turning to a clean-up effort that serves as volunteer hours for high schoolers in the Borderland. This week the city has come out with a plan to clear The post City seeks volunteers for weed clean-up event while battling staffing shortage appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
EPFD, OEM encouraging El Paso families to be prepared in case of an emergency
EL PASO, Texas -- September is National Preparedness Month. It's an important time to discuss plans with you and your family to be proactive. "The biggest tip is to always be ready. You never know when a disaster or an emergency is going to happen. So it's better to be prepared and be prepared," said Brandon Donat, an Emergency Management Specialist with the El Paso Office of Emergency Management.
KVIA
El Paso man travels to Orlando in response to Hurricane Ian
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man is making the journey from his home in Texas to Orlando, Florida as a volunteer for the American Red Cross. Humberto “Beto” Flores left El Paso on Tuesday with an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) to help people affected by Hurricane Ian.
‘We’re All Gonna Die!’ American Airlines Diverts Flight to Texas
Earlier this week, American Airlines had to divert a Los Angeles to Miami flight to El Paso. Unlike previous American Airlines flights that had disruptions, this flight had nothing to do with creepy moans and groans. Instead, the disturbance on Tuesday was from a woman who kept screaming, according to the Houston Chronicle.
City employees pulled from day jobs to assist migrant surge
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso City Council Representative for District 3, Cassandra Hernandez bringing up concerns of city staff including fire and police as the community assists with the hundreds of migrants crossing the border into El Paso daily. “My concern is with our city services, I mean I can’t go anywhere without […]
KVIA
The annual Southern New Mexico State Fair is here
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - For the week ahead, the Southern New Mexico State Fair is coming back to town to treat locals to tasty fair foods, carnival rides and games, and of course, a rodeo! This year's fair will last Wednesday through Sunday, October 2. Each day, the fair will be open from 9 am to 10 pm, while the carnival portion will be open at 6 pm Wednesday-Friday, and at 1 pm on Saturday and Sunday.
Tuesday City Meeting About The Future Of Uptown El Paso
Tuesday, September 27th the city of El Paso is asking residents to participate in the community meeting about their vision for the future of downtown El Paso and what they're calling uptown. You can check out a report about the meeting from News Channel 9 KTSM. El Paso's grand plan...
El Paso and City of Sunland Park staff asked to come up with a solution to mitigate traffic congestion
SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico - During Tuesday's city council meeting, City Representative and Mayor Pro Tempore Peter Svarzbein requested the City Council’s approval to direct city staff from El Paso to develop a solution in coordination with the City of Sunland Park to mitigate traffic congestion on Frontera Road before Sun River Estates Subdivision Preliminary The post El Paso and City of Sunland Park staff asked to come up with a solution to mitigate traffic congestion appeared first on KVIA.
Kendra Scott El Paso To Hold Fundraiser for Family of El Paso Man Killed In Train Derailment
The family of an El Paso man that was tragically killed after two trains delayed in El Paso’s lower valley is hoping that the community will show their support this Friday at an event meant to raise funds to assist the family during this tough time. Back in August,...
KVIA
Southern New Mexico Walk to end Alzheimer’s returns in-person on October 8
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting residents of Southwestern New Mexico to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® in Las Cruces on Saturday, October 8th, 9am, at Young Park, 850 S Walnut St.
KVIA
Migrants sitting idle El Paso International Airport
EL PASO, Texas -- Migrants are sitting idle for long periods of time at El Paso International Airport, according to El Paso officials. Director of the El Paso International Airport, Sam Rodriguez, said that there are several improvements underway in response to this issue. According to a city FAQ on...
KVIA
City of Las Cruces lacking 24/7 veterinary care
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- Residents of Las Cruces have spoken with animal officials to voice concerns over the lack of 24-hour veterinary care. Currently, there is no 24-hour care at veterinarian hospitals over the weekend. That's according to Dawn Duncan, Founder and President of Animal Companions of Las Cruces. He...
El Paso News
New cars with prices well above MSRP in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Many people have been dealing with sticker shock when it comes to the price of cars in recent years, but some vehicles are particularly costly in El Paso due to markups well above MSRP (manufacturer’s suggest retail price). According to a study conducted...
The Best Replies From El Pasoans on How to Ruin an El Pasoans Day
There are so many things that come to mind that can upset or ruin an El Pasoans day. For example, when Covid-19 shut down businesses people were bummed about Chico's Tacos closing for a while. Chico's Tacos is closed was one of the many ways you could ruin an El...
Texas Bucket List Made A Stop At Favorite BBQ Spot In El Paso
We've talked about The Texas Bucket List before on the website; we've mentioned whenever they come to a new place in El Paso & we've mentioned what their top 10 popular places on their YouTube page. Currently The Texas Bucket List is on their 17th season & they stopped at...
