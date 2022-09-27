Read full article on original website
Related
3 Foods You Should Eat Before Bed That Will Help You Sleep Better
Do you struggle to fall asleep? Do you struggle to stay asleep? Ryan Seacrest shared on-air there are actually certain foods that can help you sleep better if you eat them before bedtime. While some say you shouldn't eat too close to sleep, research has show these foods promote drowsiness:
The ‘military sleep hack’ for falling asleep in two minutes
A fitness expert has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a technique to fall asleep in two minutes.Justin Agustin, who runs a popular YouTube channel, shared the short clip detailing the strategy he says is commonly used in the military.“This technique was developed in the military to allow soldiers to fall asleep at any time, any place, even on the battlefield when the environment is extremely uncomfortable and there’s a lot of noise happening – sleep for a soldier is crucial,” he says in the video.“According to my research, this was developed mainly for fighter pilots who need 10...
Is 6 Hours Of Sleep Really Enough? Science Has A Very Clear Answer
On average, we spend about a third of our lives sleeping — more than 9,500 days. That’s a lot of time, especially if you’re pressed for it. But sleeping is literally one of the most important things you can do for your body, and it’s responsible for so much of the body’s functioning that it’s hard to fathom how it has ended up being so dispensable for so many of us.
Trouble sleeping? Try this ancient technique
Falling asleep can be difficult when the brain is busy overthinking. Ancient breathing techniques can help relax mind and body, easing the body into a deep sleep. “What a lot of sleep difficulties are all about is people who struggle to fall asleep because their mind is buzzing,” said Rebecca Robbins, an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School and associate scientist in the division of sleep and circadian disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, told CNN News.
RELATED PEOPLE
Your Baby Will Sleep Better at Night If You Do This Before Bed
Parents can always use another sleep tip! Listen back here:
KIDS・
What is the Scandinavian sleep method?
As scientists have proved time and again, a night of peaceful sleep is really important for all human beings to function at full capacity. In fact, according to a study by Front Psychiatry, sleeping in the same bed as your partner can especially stabilise REM sleep and sleep-stage synchronisation. However, couples who sleep together do not always sleep better.
How to get a crying baby to sleep in bed in 13 minutes, according to scientists
Scientists believe they have identified the best way to calm down a crying baby and get them to sleep in their cot in just 13 minutes.It involves walking around for five minutes while carrying the infant, making sure to minimise abrupt movements, followed by around eight minutes of sitting while holding the baby before finally laying them down in the cot for sleep.The researchers said their findings, published in the journal Current Biology, offer an “immediate solution for infant crying”, unlike other popular sleep training methods – such as letting babies cry until they fall asleep themselves.Dr Kumi Kuroda, of...
Vox
The sleep advice no one tells you
If you’ve ever had a terrible, or even middling, night’s slumber — which studies and surveys suggest is a fair number of people — you’re well aware of the effects of poor sleep. Aside from the sluggishness and lethargy, lack of sufficient shut-eye can blunt thinking and reaction time and negatively impacts judgment. Long-term sleep deprivation has been linked with higher likelihoods of depressive moods, anxiety, diabetes, and obesity.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How To Optimize A Lullaby For Maximum Sleepiness
Lullabies, like white noise, work because babies are not gestated in a velvety, sound-proofed dark. The inside of a pregnant person is more like a private room on a yacht where a party is going down: It’s noisy, cramped, and there is plenty of rocking and swaying. A baby sleeps and is comforted best in similarly dynamic environments. When a lullaby, sung in a familiar voice, is paired with swaddling and rocking, it sails kids right to sleep. All the more reason to know how to optimize their power.
Pillow Covered In Drool In the Morning? It Happens to the Best of Us—Here's Why
Everyone wakes up from time to time with drool on their cheek and pillow. Drooling in your sleep can definitely be embarrassing, but it’s also incredibly common. Medical experts say it’s usually nothing to worry about, but if you've ever wondered why people drool in their sleep, there are a few things you should know.
5 effects of not getting enough sleep, and what you can do to get more
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you find yourself frequently tossing and turning at night and feeling the effects of not getting enough sleep, you aren’t alone. Many adults struggle through periods of sleeplessness throughout their lives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention note that in the United States, 1 in 3 adults report that they don’t get enough rest or sleep each day.
MedicalXpress
New findings on the effects of COVID-19 on the colon
Although SARS-CoV-2 infections mainly attack the lungs, in many cases they can also damage other organs, such as the colon: about 60% of patients experienced digestive tract impacts. Researchers at MedUni Vienna have analyzed the manifestations of COVID-19 in the lungs and colon and pinpointed the differences at a molecular level. Their findings, recently published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, form the basis for the identification of novel biomarkers and the development of new treatment strategies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
I Drank This Special Cherry Juice to Sleep Better
Slide 1 of 5: If you're an all-around terrible, light sleeper like me, you've likely tried every trend on the market that promises to deliver solid, restful Z's. From relaxing teas, to making sure your bedroom is just the right temperature, to taking melatonin, to reducing the amount of blue light you expose yourself to before bedtime, you've done it all. If nothing seems to make a real difference, I'm here to let you in on a little secret. I drank tart cherry juice to sleep better, and it changed my nights in the best of ways. Keep reading to learn more—you won't be disappointed.Read the original article on Eat This, Not That!
Four health conditions linked to gum disease
Gum diseases are among the most common chronic human diseases, affecting between 20 to 50% of people worldwide. They happen when plaque, a sticky film of bacteria, builds up on teeth. The earliest stages of gum disease are treatable and reversible (gingivitis). But some people develop a chronic destructive form of gum disease, which is irreversible. This disease progresses to tooth loss. A growing body of evidence shows that gum disease can also make people more likely to develop other serious health conditions.
BBC
Walk and wait is best strategy to stop baby crying
Scientists say they may have found the best strategy for calming upset babies. Forget controlled crying or rocking in a crib. According to a small but novel study, which asked parents to try a range of methods, walking for five minutes while carrying the infant and then sitting with them in your arms for another five before putting them down to sleep in their cot, is the most successful.
I'm Basically Never NOT Tired, So I Tried The Popular "7 Kinds Of Rest" Strategy That Promises Better Sleep
As someone who says "I'm sooo tired" at least once a day, I figured I would be the perfect candidate.
ScienceBlog.com
Weight-loss study shows if at first you don’t succeed, try, try again
Gaining back pounds as soon as a diet is over is all too common for people attempting to lose weight (often characterized as a failure of the individual, indicative of a lack of willpower and discipline), but a new study from scholars in York University’s Faculty of Health, find such regressions are learning experiences – maybe even necessary steps toward sustained weight loss and improved overall health.“Our results suggest repeated bouts of weight loss and regain should not be viewed as failures, but as practice,” says Jennifer Kuk, a professor in York University’s School of Kinesiology and Health Science and the study’s lead author.
labroots.com
The Healing Power of Nature on the Brain
There is a convenience that comes from living in the city, for being close to the action, but there is also a risk to that convenience and action, a risk to your mental health. Those who live in the city are more likely to develop a mental health disorder than...
petpress.net
Why Do Dogs Eat Paper? Understanding Dog’s Whacky Habits
It’s not uncommon for dogs to eat all sorts of things they shouldn’t, from socks to rocks. Sometimes dogs even eat their poop too. But why do they do it? Why do some dogs seem to have a fascination with eating paper?. If your dog is regularly eating...
PETS・
What is the Ferber method of infant sleep training?
Among the many challenges parents face, arguably the most difficult is setting a sleep schedule for a new baby. Getting an infant to sleep at specific times can seem almost impossible, and each child has their own pattern of waking and sleeping. Parents may often have to try multiple methods...
KIDS・
Comments / 0