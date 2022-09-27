Read full article on original website
After Ian, Florida hospitals evacuate hundreds of patients
Hundreds of hospital patients were being evacuated from facilities across the Fort Myer’s region Thursday after damage from Hurricane Ian cut off water supplies. One area hospital began assessing the full damage from ferocious winds that tore away parts of its roof and swamped its emergency room. Other health care systems in Ian’s path, from the state’s Gulf coast to the Atlantic, were also moving patients because of flood waters. Even as the problem was too much water in much of the state, at least nine hospitals in southwest Florida had the opposite problem.
State of Montana providing aid to state of Florida amid Hurricane Ian
HELENA, Mont. - The state of Montana is offering help to the state of Florida amid Hurricane Ian, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Wednesday. “Florida provided Montana critical assistance during the flooding disaster this year, and we’re glad to be able to return the favor in their time of need,” Gov. Gianforte said in a release from the governor's office. “Susan and I are praying for the people of Florida, and all those prepared to respond, as Hurricane Ian makes landfall.”
Police in Montana fatally shoot fugitive fleeing arrest
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A fugitive fleeing law enforcement has been shot and killed by officers after a foot pursuit in Montana. Great Falls Police Department Chief Jeff Newton says officers were working as part of a violent offenders task force with Montana Probation and Parole and U.S. Marshals on Wednesday when they went to apprehend the fugitive, who was wanted on a no-bond warrant. Newton said the fugitive attempted to flee and was pursued on foot by officers. The encounter ended with the person, who officers said was armed, being fatally shot. Newton did identify the person or the crime for which they were being pursued.
Pumpkin farms adapt to improve soil, lower emissions
ATLANTA, Illinois (AP) — This Thanksgiving, your pumpkin pie might have a lower carbon footprint. Farmers in central Illinois who supply 85% of the world's canned pumpkin are adopting regenerative techniques to reduce emissions, attract bees and other pollinators and improve soil health. The effort is backed by Libby's, which is owned by Nestle. It's one of several big companies that have started regenerative farming programs in the last few years, including General Mills, PepsiCo and Walmart. Arohi Sharma, who studies regenerative farming for the Natural Resources Defense Council, says companies see drought and other impacts from climate change and know they must act.
Mountain lion attacks boy, 7, at Southern California park
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say wildlife officers are tracking a mountain lion that attacked a 7-year-old boy at a Southern California park. State Fish and Wildlife says the child and his father were walking up stairs at Pico Canyon Park near Santa Clarita Monday evening when a cougar emerged from brush and bit the boy on the buttock. The father chased the big cat off. The boy was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. As of Tuesday evening, the park remained closed while Fish and Wildlife officers surveyed the area.
GOP attacks Minnesota governor in $250M food fraud case
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Republicans have attacked Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, after a judge took the rare public step of disputing the administration’s claim that the judge prevented it from cutting off payments to Feeding Our Future. The nonprofit is the target of a $250 million federal fraud case. The GOP candidates for Minnesota governor, attorney general and state auditor said Monday that Walz and other top Democrats should have done more to stop the alleged fraud in its early stages, before it became what federal prosecutors have called the largest pandemic-related fraud scheme in the country.
Ex-Iowa trooper pleads guilty in use-of-force against biker
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Prosecutors say a former Iowa State Patrol trooper who was captured on dash camera video hitting and knocking over a biker during a traffic stop in September 2017 has pleaded guilty to a federal count of violating the biker's rights. Federal prosecutors said in a statement that 58-year-old Robert Smith pleaded guilty Monday to deprivation of rights under color of law. As part of his plea, Smith admitted that his intentional open-hand strike was an unreasonable use of force against Bryce Yakish. Prosecutors say Yakish was standing by his bike with his hands up when Smith struck him, knocked him to the ground, put a knee on his neck and handcuffed him. Smith will be sentenced at a later date.
Arizona abortion clinics send women to other states
PHOENIX (AP) — Women seeking abortions across Arizona were forced to find alternatives beyond the state’s borders after a court ruling last week cleared the way for prosecutors to charge doctors and others who help a woman end a pregnancy unless her life is in danger. The state’s major abortion providers immediately halted procedures and canceled appointments. Providers in neighboring states, already seeing an increase in traffic from other conservative states that have banned abortion, were preparing to treat some of the 13,000 Arizona patients who get an abortion each year.
Man arraigned in slaying of Detroit radio news anchor
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 55-year-old man has been charged in the slaying of a Detroit radio news anchor during an attack that also left two children and their mother injured. Arthur Williamson was arraigned Monday on murder and other charges. Jim Matthews, the overnight news anchor at WWJ-AM, was found bludgeoned Friday at a home in Chesterfield Township, northeast of Detroit. A 35-year-old woman identified as Matthews’ girlfriend was stabbed. Police were called about noon Friday after Matthews’ girlfriend and their 5-year-old daughter were seen running from the home. Police found Matthews’ body inside and their 10-year-old son beaten and bound in a closet. The suspect was found in the basement. He had self-inflicted wounds and was overdosing.
