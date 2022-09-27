Read full article on original website
BBC
County Championship: Essex beat Northamptonshire by 47 runs
LV= County Championship Division One, County Ground, Northampton (day four) Simon Harmer claimed 6-49 to spin Essex to a 47-run victory over Northamptonshire at Wantage Road and finish as the leading wicket taker in this year's County Championship Division One. Harmer extracted prodigious turn to run through Northamptonshire's middle and...
Liam Norwell’s nine-wicket haul saves Warwickshire and relegates Yorkshire
The Warwickshire hero bowled through the Hampshire lineup to avoid the drop while Yorkshire and Gloucestershire await confirmation of relegation
BBC
Premiership Rugby Cup: Gloucester defeat Bath, plus victories for Exeter and Harlequins
Gloucester held off a youthful Bath side 29-15 to maintain their winning start to the Premiership Rugby Cup. A Tom Doughty try and a George Worboys penalty gave Bath a narrow three-point lead at half-time. Jake Polledri's try kept the Cherry and Whites in touch, before a Jack Reeves double...
BBC
Titanic: Ship that sent iceberg warning found in Irish Sea
The ship which sent an iceberg warning to the Titanic before the ocean-liner sank has been found in the Irish Sea. The merchant vessel SS Mesaba was crossing the Atlantic in April 1912 and sent a wireless message to the Titanic but its warning never reached the bridge. The supposedly...
BBC
Seaman dies after falling overboard during Hartlepool ship transfer
A seaman has died after falling in the North Sea while moving between ships. He was a member of crew of a ship registered overseas and fell whilst "moving between vessels" off the coast of Hartlepool shortly after 14:00 BST on Monday, Cleveland Police said. His colleagues pulled him from...
BBC
Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai
Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
SkySports
Pakistan beat England by six runs to take series lead | Moeen scores half-century in losing run chase
After putting Pakistan into bat, England took regular wickets as they dismissed the hosts for 145 in 19 overs with Mark Wood claiming 3-20. In response, Pakistan's bowlers also took frequent wickets as they managed to squeeze England's batters and limit the tourists to 139-7, with debutant Aamir Jamal bowling a brilliant final over.
BBC
Princess of Wales meets crew of HMS Glasgow at Windsor Castle
Royal Navy sailors from HMS Glasgow have been meeting the Princess of Wales at Windsor Castle. Last year the princess became the sponsor of the City Class Type 26 frigate, which is currently under construction in Govan. At Windsor, she spoke to dozens of sailors about the building of the...
BBC
Leeds bar owner pays almost £4,000 for Peter Stringfellow's throne
A Yorkshire businessman has paid almost £4,000 to buy a gold throne owned by the former nightclub entrepreneur Peter Stringfellow. Chris Howard, owner of the Aire Bar in Leeds, splashed out £3,600 to own his hero's chair. Mr Howard said the Sheffield-born celebrity had inspired him to get...
BBC
Crown court roll-out of pre-recorded evidence in England and Wales complete
The use of pre-recorded evidence from victims and witnesses of crimes such as rape has been rolled out across all crown courts in England and Wales. The technology will be available from Monday at a final 20 courts including those in London, the South East and East of England, the Ministry of Justice said.
BBC
Dale Vince: Forest Green owner criticises Portsmouth's pursuit of director of football
Forest Green owner Dale Vince has criticised Portsmouth for "breaching English Football League regulations" in their appointment of Richard Hughes as their new sporting director. Hughes, 34, has joined Portsmouth after four years as director of football at the Gloucestershire club. Vince also criticised Watford for going "behind their backs"...
BBC
Shan Masood: Yorkshire appoint Pakistan batter as captain from 2023
Yorkshire's new overseas signing Shan Masood has been appointed as the club's captain, from when he arrives at Headingley for the 2023 season. The Pakistan international, 32, is leaving Derbyshire to become one of the Tykes' two overseas players. He joined Yorkshire on a two-year deal, having turned down the...
England captain Jos Buttler ‘learning lots’ despite not playing in Pakistan
Jos Buttler believes his enforced watching brief in Pakistan has been an education that could help improve his captaincy.A calf injury sustained during The Hundred could easily have ruled Buttler out of the trip, England’s first to the country in 17 years and the first since he took over the reins from Eoin Morgan.But he insisted on travelling, partially to continue his rehabilitation work ahead of next month’s World Cup and also to lean into the responsibility of leadership.While he has taken a hands-off role in terms of the on-field decision-making, delegating that to deputy Moeen Ali, he has been...
BBC
Strauss review: English cricket must find compromise over schedule - Richard Thompson
Cricket must "find some compromise" over "radical" plans to overhaul the domestic calendar amid opposition from counties, says England and Wales Cricket Board chair Richard Thompson. He said plans to cut the number of matches was "a sacrifice I'm prepared to try to sell to the counties". But he added...
County cricket final day: Warwickshire v Hampshire, Notts win Division Two – live
Warwickshire fight the drop while Middlesex aim to confirm their promotion as the county season concludes. Jon Tanya Aldred
BBC
Worcester Warriors: Exeter Chiefs boss Rob Baxter says 'it's hard to see them playing any more part this season'
Exeter boss Rob Baxter says he does not see any quick fix to Worcester's ongoing problems as they tackle going into administration - and that Warriors will play no further part this season. Although their Midlands rivals Wasps are still hoping to find new investment to avoid the threat of...
BBC
Liz Truss backs the next phase of East-West Rail project
The prime minister has given her backing to a £5bn rail project linking Oxford and Cambridge. The next phase of the East-West Rail link was put in doubt after the Department of Transport said it was a decision for "the next prime minister". Julia Virdee, from Bedford's Protect Poets...
‘I was a machine’: England’s Abby Dow on her World Cup recovery
The wing tells Robert Kitson she is targeting an appearance in England’s opening Rugby World Cup game less than six months after breaking a leg
BBC
M4 lorry fire closes stretch of motorway in both directions
A lorry fire has led to a stretch of the M4 in Wiltshire being closed in both directions. Fire crews were called out to the motorway between junction 14 for Hungerford and junction 15 for Swindon shortly after 10:30 BST. Crews from Swindon, Stratton St Margaret and Royal Wootton Bassett...
BBC
Ulster v Leinster: Henshaw expecting a 'bit of craic' with McCloskey in Interpro
Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday, 30 September Kick-off: 19:35 BST. Coverage: Watch on BBC Two Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer; report and reaction on BBC Sport website. Leinster centre Robbie Henshaw says he's expecting some on-pitch chat with fellow Ireland centre Stuart McCloskey in Friday's interpro against Ulster. Henshaw's...
