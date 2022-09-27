ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

County Championship: Essex beat Northamptonshire by 47 runs

LV= County Championship Division One, County Ground, Northampton (day four) Simon Harmer claimed 6-49 to spin Essex to a 47-run victory over Northamptonshire at Wantage Road and finish as the leading wicket taker in this year's County Championship Division One. Harmer extracted prodigious turn to run through Northamptonshire's middle and...
SPORTS
BBC

Titanic: Ship that sent iceberg warning found in Irish Sea

The ship which sent an iceberg warning to the Titanic before the ocean-liner sank has been found in the Irish Sea. The merchant vessel SS Mesaba was crossing the Atlantic in April 1912 and sent a wireless message to the Titanic but its warning never reached the bridge. The supposedly...
WORLD
BBC

Seaman dies after falling overboard during Hartlepool ship transfer

A seaman has died after falling in the North Sea while moving between ships. He was a member of crew of a ship registered overseas and fell whilst "moving between vessels" off the coast of Hartlepool shortly after 14:00 BST on Monday, Cleveland Police said. His colleagues pulled him from...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai

Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Princess of Wales meets crew of HMS Glasgow at Windsor Castle

Royal Navy sailors from HMS Glasgow have been meeting the Princess of Wales at Windsor Castle. Last year the princess became the sponsor of the City Class Type 26 frigate, which is currently under construction in Govan. At Windsor, she spoke to dozens of sailors about the building of the...
POLITICS
BBC

Leeds bar owner pays almost £4,000 for Peter Stringfellow's throne

A Yorkshire businessman has paid almost £4,000 to buy a gold throne owned by the former nightclub entrepreneur Peter Stringfellow. Chris Howard, owner of the Aire Bar in Leeds, splashed out £3,600 to own his hero's chair. Mr Howard said the Sheffield-born celebrity had inspired him to get...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Dale Vince: Forest Green owner criticises Portsmouth's pursuit of director of football

Forest Green owner Dale Vince has criticised Portsmouth for "breaching English Football League regulations" in their appointment of Richard Hughes as their new sporting director. Hughes, 34, has joined Portsmouth after four years as director of football at the Gloucestershire club. Vince also criticised Watford for going "behind their backs"...
SOCCER
BBC

Shan Masood: Yorkshire appoint Pakistan batter as captain from 2023

Yorkshire's new overseas signing Shan Masood has been appointed as the club's captain, from when he arrives at Headingley for the 2023 season. The Pakistan international, 32, is leaving Derbyshire to become one of the Tykes' two overseas players. He joined Yorkshire on a two-year deal, having turned down the...
WORLD
The Independent

England captain Jos Buttler ‘learning lots’ despite not playing in Pakistan

Jos Buttler believes his enforced watching brief in Pakistan has been an education that could help improve his captaincy.A calf injury sustained during The Hundred could easily have ruled Buttler out of the trip, England’s first to the country in 17 years and the first since he took over the reins from Eoin Morgan.But he insisted on travelling, partially to continue his rehabilitation work ahead of next month’s World Cup and also to lean into the responsibility of leadership.While he has taken a hands-off role in terms of the on-field decision-making, delegating that to deputy Moeen Ali, he has been...
WORLD
BBC

Liz Truss backs the next phase of East-West Rail project

The prime minister has given her backing to a £5bn rail project linking Oxford and Cambridge. The next phase of the East-West Rail link was put in doubt after the Department of Transport said it was a decision for "the next prime minister". Julia Virdee, from Bedford's Protect Poets...
TRAFFIC
BBC

M4 lorry fire closes stretch of motorway in both directions

A lorry fire has led to a stretch of the M4 in Wiltshire being closed in both directions. Fire crews were called out to the motorway between junction 14 for Hungerford and junction 15 for Swindon shortly after 10:30 BST. Crews from Swindon, Stratton St Margaret and Royal Wootton Bassett...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Ulster v Leinster: Henshaw expecting a 'bit of craic' with McCloskey in Interpro

Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday, 30 September Kick-off: 19:35 BST. Coverage: Watch on BBC Two Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer; report and reaction on BBC Sport website. Leinster centre Robbie Henshaw says he's expecting some on-pitch chat with fellow Ireland centre Stuart McCloskey in Friday's interpro against Ulster. Henshaw's...
RUGBY

