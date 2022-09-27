MSP Seeking Public’s Help in Finding Missing Mt. Pleasant Man
UPDATE (10:21 p.m.):
MSP has tweeted that Jeremiah Bristow has been found.
They would like to thank everyone for all of the tips that were sent to them.
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Michigan State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing autistic man who was last seen Monday morning near a Mt. Pleasant apartment complex.
Jeremiah Bristow, 26, is described as being 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, with blue eyes, glasses, longer hair and a beard. He was last seen at 11 a.m. Monday near the Jamestown Apartments in Mt. Pleasant before riding a bus to Veterans Memorial Library.
Troopers say Bristow may be wearing a superhero T-shirt and is known to carry a stuffed animal.
If you know of his location, you are asked to call the MSP Mt. Pleasant Post at 989-773-5951 or Isabella Co. Central Dispatch at 989-773-1000.
Comments / 0