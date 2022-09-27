ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

MSP Seeking Public’s Help in Finding Missing Mt. Pleasant Man

 2 days ago

UPDATE (10:21 p.m.):

MSP has tweeted that Jeremiah Bristow has been found.

They would like to thank everyone for all of the tips that were sent to them.

Michigan State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing autistic man who was last seen Monday morning near a Mt. Pleasant apartment complex.

Jeremiah Bristow, 26, is described as being 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, with blue eyes, glasses, longer hair and a beard. He was last seen at 11 a.m. Monday near the Jamestown Apartments in Mt. Pleasant before riding a bus to Veterans Memorial Library.

Troopers say Bristow may be wearing a superhero T-shirt and is known to carry a stuffed animal.

If you know of his location, you are asked to call the MSP Mt. Pleasant Post at 989-773-5951 or Isabella Co. Central Dispatch at 989-773-1000.

