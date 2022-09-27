Read full article on original website
Michigan election worker charged for ‘incredibly alarming’ incident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – An election worker in the Grand Rapids area was charged with two crimes after a witness reported seeing him place a USB flash drive into an electronic poll book at the close of the Aug. 2 primary. Authorities say the incident had no impact on election results in a Gaines […]
Whitmer announces student loan relief will not be treated as taxable income
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced that student loan relief would not be treated as taxable income in Michigan.
Escaping the impact: People with Michigan ties evacuate Florida as hurricane nears
(WXYZ) — Waves are crashing along the southernmost point of the United States as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, sending those on the coast inland to safety. “I was in an area that could flood very easily and very quickly, so I had to get out of there,” said Kelly Smith, who lives in Fort Myers, Florida but is from Farmington.
Rep. Markkanen submits bill to change Michigan state bird
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Robin has been Michigan’s state bird since 1931. But it appears to have some competition for that position in the form of a house bill submitted by 110th State House District Representative Greg Markkanen. “The robin is a state bird for many states,...
Floridians find refuge in Michigan as Hurricane Ian grows into category 4 storm
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall as a category 4 storm in Florida Wednesday and its impact is being felt right here in metro Detroit.
Northern Michigan faces frost, hard freeze — but metro Detroit likely to dodge it
A week into fall, forecasters are predicting a Michigan frost and hard freeze, a warning to gardeners and growers mostly in the central and northern part of the state, with the Upper Peninsula seeing overnight lows as cold as the upper 20s. The good news for metro Detroiters, however, is they are...
Michiganders worry about loved ones in Florida as hurricane hits
ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The arrival board at Detroit Metro Airport told a story on Wednesday. You could see flights out of Fort Myers, Tampa and Orlando were cancelled as Hurricane Ian hit Florida. “When we left there, the flood was horrible. It was up to the feet. So...
Michigan city named best place in America for families, Detroit suburb makes top 10
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, two cities in southeast Michigan were named to the inaugural 25 best Places to Live for Families, a new list assembled by Fortune Well. The list, which highlights areas in the United States where multigenerational families are most likely to have access...
Warren couple faces threat of losing second Florida home to storm
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Roy McDonald and his wife said they're snowbirds. They live in Warren in the summer, and they escape to their home in Fort Myers, Florida in the winter. However, McDonald said he’s been glued to weather coverage since Thursday after learning of Hurricane Ian.
No, Michigan Doesn’t Actually Have Seagulls
I moved to Michigan nearly a year ago, and it's been a little bit of an adjustment. Most of it good, but no one can possibly prepare you for the mountain of snow that gets dumped on you the first winter you spend in the mitten state. But the change...
Single In Michigan? Best Singles Cities In The Mitten State
Are you single and ready to mingle in Michigan? If you answered yes, there are ten Michigan cities you need to move to or at least visit. How are the best singles cities in Michigan determined? According to Home Snacks, the list was confirmed by looking at American Community Survey Census data for every city in the Great Lakes State.
Michigan: The Story Behind the Mitten’s Only Hurricane
As Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida, I’m keeping everyone in the Sunshine State in my prayers. I have friends and family that live down there, as well as Michigan friends who go down for the winter, so it’s terrifying to see the size of this storm. I just hope it turns out to be less severe than predicted.
Florida couple visiting northern Michigan staying put as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Right now, Florida is bracing for the arrival of Hurricane Ian, a powerful storm that's expected to leave behind a path of destruction. Homeowners up and down Florida's coast are securing what they can and evacuating. But for one couple who just happened to...
See SAT scores for every Michigan school district
A cluster of school districts in metro Detroit have some of the highest average SAT scores in Michigan, although there are strong districts sprinkled throughout the state. Michigan has released its 2021-22 SAT scores for schools and districts – including overall scores, math scores and the evidence-based reading and writing scores. The average score in Michigan was 959.9, with 28.1% of students meeting all college readiness benchmarks.
Red Cross volunteers heading to Florida to help those hit by Hurricane Ian
DETROIT (WXYZ) — It's 'go time' for metro Detroit couple Janie Barner and Ray Bongartz. Fueled by faith to be where they are needed most, they volunteer for The Red Cross. “We have all the materials for serving our meals,” said Ray Bongartz as he loads up the truck.
Less than one week left to apply for Michigan’s Home Heating Credit
Qualified homeowners or renters have less than a week to apply for Michigan’s Home Heating Credit. Low-income, deaf, disabled or blind persons, disabled veterans and senior citizens may qualify for the credit to help pay their energy bills, but applications are due on or before Friday. The state Treasury...
Volunteers at Waterford nonprofit gear up to help Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — In a warehouse in Waterford Township, a team of volunteers spent Wednesday afternoon gearing up for disaster relief in Florida. Nonprofit Disaster Relief At Work (DRAW), based in metro Detroit, has been responding to natural disasters for the last decade. The nonprofit is now planning to lend a hand as Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in the United States.
This Is Michigan's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
People from W. Michigan prepare for hurricane in Florida
People from West Michigan now living in the Tampa Bay area are preparing for Hurricane Ian.
Local crews head to Florida to clean up storm damage following Hurricane Ian
As Florida’s west coast begins to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Ian, Michiganders are both on the road and standing by to offer help and resources.
