Boise, ID

When Should New Idaho Residents Get Their New License Plates?

I don't want to incriminate myself but I may or may not be breaking the rules here. Allow me to explain - when I first moved to Idaho last year, what followed was a huge transitional period that required me to logistically get not only my family up here but also my belongings. In the midst of that, taking on a new role, finding a place to live (in an insane housing market), and balancing a personal life... I never got around to switching the plates on my car from Texas to Idaho.
Nampa Police Set To Crack Down on Illegal Racing

Street racing has to be one of the most selfish acts on the road that I can think of. Racers make the voluntary decision to disregard the safety of those around them (in some these vehicles have children in them) and all for the sake of saying they “won.” Sure – there might be a wager, money on the line, etc. But that doesn’t mean it’s okay for drivers to turn a blind eye to the safety of those around them. Now, there are steps to prevent car rallies and racing after a post from the Nampa Police Department went up yesterday.
Flash Your Headlights in Idaho: Legal or Illegal?

When learning to drive, I remember only flashing my headlights to worn others if there was an officer or hazard coming up or if they had their high beams on and were blinding me. It was what I thought of as a kind gesture. If they saw my lights flash they knew to slow down or turn their bright off.
Goldminer fined $150,000 for unauthorized dredging of Idaho river

BOISE (The Spokesman Review) — A miner who admitted to using equipment to suck up gold from the bed of a 62-mile-long river in north-central Idaho has been fined $150,000 by a federal judge for failing to receive the proper permits. Shannon Poe, of California, had the civil penalty...
Visit The 'Top of Idaho' for an Unforgettable Adventure

Idaho is amazing from its waterways to its peaks and everything in-between. There is truly nothing like it. Here in Idaho we also still have some amazing small towns and communities that compared to the hassle of Boise can seem like a blast from the past. Those incredible places that are just a spot on the map where locals leave doors unlocked and wave at everyone that goes by. One of those fantastic little towns sits just below the tallest peak in Idaho.
The Fifteen Most Haunted Places In Boise Will Terrify You

Fall might be the best time to live in the Boise area. The weather is the perfect temperature for sweaters at night and even shorts during the day. With Halloween right around the corner, we look forward to taking our families to Lowe's Family Farmstead, seeing the fantastic decorations on Harrison Boulevard, and getting freaked out at Haunted World.
According to Google Earth, Idaho is Home to the Weird

With Halloween approaching, it’s never too early to get in the eerie spirit and freak ourselves out a little bit. The perfect tool to get your weird on is none other than Google Earth. That’s right – the satellite images provided to us by the world’s most popular search engine is home to the creepiest (and funniest) images from an aerial perspective.
These Are The Six Most Difficult To Pronounce Boise Streets

Moving to the Treasure Valley almost three years ago from Las Vegas, I was surprised at how welcoming everyone was. Maybe because I didn't move from California, people were more accepting. Perhaps it was because I changed my license plates immediately because I was very proud of being a new Idahoan and tried very hard to fit in. By the end of day one, I understood that Boise is pronounced Boy-C, not Boy-Z.
How To Speak "Boise" On The Road

The roads of the Treasure Valley are a fascinating thing and anything and happen. Anything. One moment, you’re happily coasting into town from The Village on 84, enjoying the mountains… the next, you’re getting the one-finger salute from someone passing you for going the speed limit in the middle lane.
Route Revival Connecting South Idaho, Utah, Seattle In Talks

Discussions are taking place right now between government heads in Wyoming, Utah, Idaho, and Washington State regarding bringing back an old railroad route that would connect major cities in all four states and provide southern Idahoans the opportunity to leave their cars at home and better explore the Pacific Northwest.
Return Idaho to our true values

Last weekend was to me one of the best weekends in Kootenai County. It truly was a countywide effort to peacefully fight back against hate and some distorted views about what democracy means. No national headlines about white supremacists, extreme right-wing groups and such occupying our community after an absolutely...
Officials seek possible starter of Idaho's largest wildfire

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities are searching for whoever left an unextinguished campfire they say led to the largest wildfire in Idaho this year that has drawn hundreds of firefighters, three of whom died. Wildfire officials said Wednesday that the 200-square-mile (520-square-kilometer) Moose Fire in east-central Idaho near the...
The Satanic Temple files a lawsuit to overturn Idaho's abortion restrictions

BOISE, Idaho – The Satanic Temple has filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn Idaho’s abortion ban. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court of Idaho, claims the Satanic Temple has more than 3,500 members in the state, whose rights are violated by the law, which imposes felony criminal charges on anyone who performs an abortion in the state.
