Read full article on original website
Related
When Should New Idaho Residents Get Their New License Plates?
I don't want to incriminate myself but I may or may not be breaking the rules here. Allow me to explain - when I first moved to Idaho last year, what followed was a huge transitional period that required me to logistically get not only my family up here but also my belongings. In the midst of that, taking on a new role, finding a place to live (in an insane housing market), and balancing a personal life... I never got around to switching the plates on my car from Texas to Idaho.
Nampa Police Set To Crack Down on Illegal Racing
Street racing has to be one of the most selfish acts on the road that I can think of. Racers make the voluntary decision to disregard the safety of those around them (in some these vehicles have children in them) and all for the sake of saying they “won.” Sure – there might be a wager, money on the line, etc. But that doesn’t mean it’s okay for drivers to turn a blind eye to the safety of those around them. Now, there are steps to prevent car rallies and racing after a post from the Nampa Police Department went up yesterday.
Flash Your Headlights in Idaho: Legal or Illegal?
When learning to drive, I remember only flashing my headlights to worn others if there was an officer or hazard coming up or if they had their high beams on and were blinding me. It was what I thought of as a kind gesture. If they saw my lights flash they knew to slow down or turn their bright off.
Idaho’s Popularity Plummets; 18 States People Rather Move to In 2022
Some people are calling a pair of new mid-year migration reports an early Christmas miracle. Both reports issued by Move Buddha show that interest in moving to Idaho is starting to wane. Their Idaho-focused report shows that the inflow traffic ratio has dropped by 61.6%, the largest drop in the entire country.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Water rates could be increasing in the Treasure Valley
BOISE, Idaho — Residents in the Treasure Valley could be seeing an increase in their water bills, after Veolia filed a request with Idaho Public Utilities Commission to raise rates. Veolia Environment, which merged with Suez earlier this year, is one of the largest water companies in the world....
Idahoans Can Skip the Line and Save Money by Renewing Vehicle Registration Online
BOISE - Idahoans are now able to save money by renewing their vehicle registrations online. The Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has reduced administration and convenience fees for online vehicle registration transactions, effective October 1, 2022. “As Idaho’s population continues to grow, providing customers more options for completing many...
eastidahonews.com
Goldminer fined $150,000 for unauthorized dredging of Idaho river
BOISE (The Spokesman Review) — A miner who admitted to using equipment to suck up gold from the bed of a 62-mile-long river in north-central Idaho has been fined $150,000 by a federal judge for failing to receive the proper permits. Shannon Poe, of California, had the civil penalty...
Visit The ‘Top of Idaho’ for an Unforgettable Adventure
Idaho is amazing from its waterways to its peaks and everything in-between. There is truly nothing like it. Here in Idaho we also still have some amazing small towns and communities that compared to the hassle of Boise can seem like a blast from the past. Those incredible places that are just a spot on the map where locals leave doors unlocked and wave at everyone that goes by. One of those fantastic little towns sits just below the tallest peak in Idaho.
RELATED PEOPLE
eastidahonews.com
Are you required to have a front license plate on your vehicle? Here’s what Idaho law says
(Idaho Statesman) — Over the weekend, we answered a question that had Idaho drivers questioning whether they’re driving legally or not when they’re in downtown Boise: Can you turn left onto a one-way street on a red light?. Now we’re answering another confusing question that could one...
The Fifteen Most Haunted Places In Boise Will Terrify You
Fall might be the best time to live in the Boise area. The weather is the perfect temperature for sweaters at night and even shorts during the day. With Halloween right around the corner, we look forward to taking our families to Lowe's Family Farmstead, seeing the fantastic decorations on Harrison Boulevard, and getting freaked out at Haunted World.
A Surprising Product Made in Idaho, Did You Already Know About it?
Idaho makes a lot of things, and of course, we’re most notorious for our potatoes and stellar agriculture. But there’s something else Idaho is known for having/making, too, and I’ve literally never known about it or fully understood it until today! How about you? Did you already know about this? Keep reading...
According to Google Earth, Idaho is Home to the Weird
With Halloween approaching, it’s never too early to get in the eerie spirit and freak ourselves out a little bit. The perfect tool to get your weird on is none other than Google Earth. That’s right – the satellite images provided to us by the world’s most popular search engine is home to the creepiest (and funniest) images from an aerial perspective.
IN THIS ARTICLE
These Are The Six Most Difficult To Pronounce Boise Streets
Moving to the Treasure Valley almost three years ago from Las Vegas, I was surprised at how welcoming everyone was. Maybe because I didn't move from California, people were more accepting. Perhaps it was because I changed my license plates immediately because I was very proud of being a new Idahoan and tried very hard to fit in. By the end of day one, I understood that Boise is pronounced Boy-C, not Boy-Z.
How To Speak “Boise” On The Road
The roads of the Treasure Valley are a fascinating thing and anything and happen. Anything. One moment, you’re happily coasting into town from The Village on 84, enjoying the mountains… the next, you’re getting the one-finger salute from someone passing you for going the speed limit in the middle lane.
Route Revival Connecting South Idaho, Utah, Seattle In Talks
Discussions are taking place right now between government heads in Wyoming, Utah, Idaho, and Washington State regarding bringing back an old railroad route that would connect major cities in all four states and provide southern Idahoans the opportunity to leave their cars at home and better explore the Pacific Northwest.
eastidahonews.com
Over 113,000 rainbow trout being released in eastern Idaho waters this month
IDAHO FALLS – Nothing like the fall for some fishing fun. Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing over 113,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during October. This is no trick … it is all treat. Here is a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coeur d'Alene Press
Return Idaho to our true values
Last weekend was to me one of the best weekends in Kootenai County. It truly was a countywide effort to peacefully fight back against hate and some distorted views about what democracy means. No national headlines about white supremacists, extreme right-wing groups and such occupying our community after an absolutely...
buckrail.com
Officials seek possible starter of Idaho’s largest wildfire
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities are searching for whoever left an unextinguished campfire they say led to the largest wildfire in Idaho this year that has drawn hundreds of firefighters, three of whom died. Wildfire officials said Wednesday that the 200-square-mile (520-square-kilometer) Moose Fire in east-central Idaho near the...
Police believe two suspects in Meridian pharmacy theft are connected to other Idaho robberies
BOISE, Idaho — Police pursued two men through Idaho, Oregon and Nevada in connection to a robbery at a Meridian pharmacy on Monday. Tyheir Bolden, 24, and Antonio Watkins, 24, were taken into custody 250 miles away from Meridian in Humboldt County, Nevada. Police now believe the suspects are...
FOX 28 Spokane
The Satanic Temple files a lawsuit to overturn Idaho’s abortion restrictions
BOISE, Idaho – The Satanic Temple has filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn Idaho’s abortion ban. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court of Idaho, claims the Satanic Temple has more than 3,500 members in the state, whose rights are violated by the law, which imposes felony criminal charges on anyone who performs an abortion in the state.
107.9 LITE FM
Boise, ID
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
107.9 LITE FM plays the best adult contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 4